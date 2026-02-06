WR Jahmal Edrine charged with rape; no longer at Virginia

Virginia receiver Jahmal Edrine was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of rape and one count of abduction. The school said he is no longer enrolled.

Edrine, a transfer from Purdue before the 2025 season, was charged after an investigation that began Aug. 25, when a person reported being sexually assaulted the day before, according to a release by the Albemarle County Police Department.

Virginia released a statement to Wahoos247, acknowledging that it was aware of the matter and said Edrine was no longer at the school.

Edrine was Virginia's second-leading receiver last season, catching 46 passes for 564 yards and a touchdown. He was expected to be one of Virginia's starting receivers in 2026. He caught 63 passes in three seasons at Purdue and FAU from 2021 to 2024.

Albemarle police said the investigation is ongoing. Edrine is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.