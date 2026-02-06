Sources: Rutgers to hire South Dakota's Johansen as DC

Open Extended Reactions

Rutgers is expected to hire South Dakota head coach Travis Johansen as the school's new defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Johansen has emerged as the target for the job, and a deal is expected to be completed in the near future.

Johansen is a veteran defensive coordinator, including leading a highly regarded defense in 2024 at South Dakota before being promoted to head coach.

As a head coach, Johansen led South Dakota to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoff this year. The Coyotes finished ranked No. 11. He brings 14 years of defensive coordinator experience, which was part of the attraction to the Rutgers brass.

He'll replace Robb Smith, who came in as defensive coordinator this year and finished No. 118 in team defense. Smith's dismissal led to a lengthy search that culminated in an unexpected hire.

Johansen's 14-year track record as a defensive coordinator includes impressive stints at South Dakota and NAIA Grand View.

In 2024 as the defensive coordinator at South Dakota, Johansen's strong defense led South Dakota to the program's first Missouri Valley title. The Coyotes also finished with a semifinals appearance in the FCS playoff.

The move by Johansen continues a trend of lower-division head coaches taking coordinator jobs at the top levels of college football, a byproduct of the financial discrepancy between the sport's levels.