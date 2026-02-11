College football 2026: Games, players, teams we're excited to see

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 college football season was a wild one, culminating with a thrilling College Football Playoff and a national title for undefeated Indiana, capping one of the most unlikely turnarounds in the sport's history.

The season also saw a tumultuous coaching carousel, with several big-brand programs -- LSU, Penn State, Florida and Michigan among them -- making changes at the top.

On the heels of all that, it's hard not to look forward to the fall to see what college football does for an encore. So we asked our reporters what games, players and teams they are most excited to see in 2026.

What early-season game are you most excited to see?

Adam Rittenberg: Ohio State at Texas, Sept. 12. The game should deliver more fireworks and better overall play than the one that kicked off the 2025 season in Columbus. Texas quarterback Arch Manning likely will enter the season as the Heisman Trophy favorite after his strong finish to 2025. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin actually was a Heisman finalist in 2025, which many seem to forget after the Buckeyes' poor finish. Both quarterbacks and offenses should be better in 2026, and the winner certainly will feel good about its College Football Playoff chances.

Dave Wilson: I'll second Ohio State-Texas. The game in Columbus last year began with Lee Corso's farewell to "College GameDay" and ended with all-new levels of hot-take hysteria around Manning, despite just a seven-point loss on the road to the defending national champions. Manning certainly didn't play well in that one, but he rounded into form as the season went on, and the Horns are excited to get a rematch at home with new players added around their QB. Don't forget Will Muschamp is back in Austin taking over the defense. Texas will be under the microscope once again.

David Hale: Clemson at LSU in Week 1. This game has the feeling of two ships passing in opposite directions. On one side, there's LSU, awash in hope after snagging Lane Kiffin to helm the program. The Bayou Bengals have loaded up on talent in both the portal and the recruiting trail, and Kiffin has injected an air of optimism that exceeds even what came with Brian Kelly's arrival four years ago. For Clemson, the opposite is true. Dabo Swinney is coming off his worst season since 2010, with a question mark at QB and a host of NFL talent now off to the NFL. A year ago, this game was marked as a top-five matchup with the winner a likely title contender. LSU didn't live up to that hype, and it cost Kelly his job. Clemson lost last year, and the wheels came off after that. A win in this game could turn the wariness of Clemson fans on its head and make 2026 the year Swinney revived the program -- or it could be the year it all came to a crashing halt.

Mark Schlabach: Arizona State at Texas A&M, Sept. 12. The Aggies were on their way to one of the best seasons in program history until the wheels came off in the last two games with losses at Texas and against Miami in the CFP. Quarterback Marcel Reed is back, and he'll be better if he cuts down on his turnovers. Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton is a big target to work the field with Mario Craver. The Sun Devils took a step back after winning the Big 12 in 2024, then lost quarterback Sam Leavitt (LSU), tailback Raleek Brown (Texas) and receiver Jordyn Tyson (NFL). Can Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley take the next step at quarterback? The talent is there to do it.

Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford as LSU's coach is sure to provide plenty of high drama. Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP

Andrea Adelson: LSU at Ole Miss, Sept. 19. The Lane Kiffin grudge match -- in his return to Oxford -- should be No. 1 on every viewing. How will the crowd greet him? How will his former players greet him? Will there be any pregame antics? How will his old team stack up against his new team? Will bygones be bygones? Somehow I doubt it. This game also should have plenty of SEC and CFP implications after both teams loaded up through the transfer portal.

Heather Dinich: I'm with Andrea on LSU-Ole Miss. There's no shortage of drama in this one, and in addition to the Kiffin theatrics, let's not forget he was hired to win a national title -- yesterday. LSU will have already faced Clemson, which is also in must-win mode. This will be Kiffin's first road trip as LSU's head coach -- and it couldn't be in a more hostile environment. If LSU loses its opener against Clemson, the biggest game of the year might be in Oxford.

​​Jake Trotter: I'll throw Oklahoma at Michigan on Sept. 12 into the conversation. The Sooners are coming off a banner season under Brent Venables, and with quarterback John Mateer back, they should have aspirations of returning to the playoff and potentially making a run. Kyle Whittingham, meanwhile, has stabilized a Michigan program that fell into disarray under Sherrone Moore. Whittingham succeeded in convincing ballyhooed quarterback Bryce Underwood to stick in Ann Arbor. This will be a prime opportunity for Underwood to show he can propel the Wolverines into playoff contention.

Harry Lyles Jr.: Florida State at Alabama, Sept. 19. This pick is based partially on seeing how Alabama responds after losing this matchup last year and partially on the potential fallout from this result. A loss for either the Seminoles or the Crimson Tide will put their coach firmly on the hot seat, assuming both teams enter this game 2-0. I think both Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and FSU's Mike Norvell are really good coaches, but knowing college football fans, the heat will be on for the loser of this one and the margin for error will become pretty much zero.

What storyline are you most intrigued by?

Rittenberg: How does the SEC bounce back? The 12-team CFP era has humbled the sport's most dominant conference, but it is still packed with well-resourced programs led by talented coaches. Georgia and Texas project as national title contenders, and Texas A&M and Ole Miss are coming off of their first CFP appearances. Will the momentum sustain at Oklahoma? How quickly can Lane Kiffin make progress at LSU? There are a lot of possibilities.

Adelson: I am intrigued to see whether Miami will remain a national championship contender. What happened in 2025 should not be considered a fluke -- coach Mario Cristobal has spent years stacking top 15 recruiting classes with elite portal talent. This year is no different, with homegrown talent Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. returning, along with key portal additions Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate and defensive end Damon Wilson II. Miami was not satisfied just playing for the national title. Miami wants to win it. Is Mensah enough of an upgrade at quarterback to make the difference?

Schlabach: Circling back to the SEC, I'm intrigued to see what Ole Miss looks like after Pete Golding's first offseason in charge, and how much better LSU is under Lane Kiffin. There are new coaches at Kentucky (Will Stein), Florida (Jon Sumrall), Auburn (Alex Golesh) and Arkansas (Ryan Silverfield). The hottest storyline in the SEC, other than Ole Miss vs. LSU, will be if Kalen DeBoer can turn things around at Alabama. Anything short of a 5-0 start won't go over well in Tuscaloosa.

Wilson: Parity. Indiana gave new hope to the other 99% of college football teams. For most of my lifetime, every season began with what felt like no more than seven or eight legitimate national championship contenders that truly could win it every year. In the past 15 years, you could pick from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia or Ohio State with the occasional Florida State, LSU or Michigan. Those days are gone, as the portal and NIL have thinned out two-deeps, and a team with the right pieces can make a run.

Dinich: Life after Fernando Mendoza at Indiana. Hoo Hoo Hoo's quarterback, again? Meet TCU's Josh Hoover, who is a prolific passer with starting experience -- and 13 interceptions last season. Will this be a seamless transition at quarterback? Hoover broke TCU's single-season passing record with 3,949 yards in 2024, and his 9,629 career passing yards are the most among returning FBS quarterbacks. It's also the second straight offseason IU has had to replace its quarterbacks coach, as Chandler Whitmer, who worked with the Heisman-winning Mendoza last year, is off to the NFL. Whitmer will be replaced by Tino Sunseri, who left IU for UCLA following the 2024 season.

Trotter: Can the Big Ten make it four in a row? The league will have a slew of legitimate national championship contenders once again. Oregon is absolutely loaded, headlined by the return of quarterback Dante Moore. Curt Cignetti has another high-profile quarterback transfer in Hoover and plenty of incoming talent via the transfer portal. Ohio State has a brutal schedule but arguably the best returning offensive trio in the country in quarterback Julian Sayin, running back Bo Jackson and superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. USC (No. 13), Iowa (16), Michigan (18), Washington (19) and Penn State (22) are all in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 as well. Another championship would make it hard to argue that the Big Ten isn't the best football conference in the country.

Lederman: Perhaps this is a bit down ballot, but I'm intrigued to see how the Group of 5 darlings of last fall's coaching cycle fare in 2026. Bob Chesney (UCLA), Alex Golesh (Auburn), Eric Morris (Oklahoma State), Ryan Silverfield (Arkansas) and Jon Sumrall (Florida) all jumped to Power 4 programs after crushing it in traditional Group of 5 jobs. Now each is staring down a fresh set of challenges and varying levels of expectations. How this group handles the weight of their new jobs could help dictate how rising coaching stars in the Group of 5 are evaluated moving forward.

Which players will be making the biggest impact?

Rittenberg: Incoming transfer quarterbacks have led the last two national championship teams in Will Howard (Ohio State) and Fernando Mendoza (Indiana). We could see similar impacts in 2026 at places such as Texas Tech (Brendan Sorsby), Indiana (Josh Hoover), Miami (Darian Mensah) and LSU (Sam Leavitt), although there are more incumbent QBs for CFP contenders. I also think Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith goes on a tear in what will be his final college season.

Adelson: Speaking of incumbent quarterbacks, it is hard to imagine Dante Moore not having a huge impact in his return to Oregon. Moore could have left and been a top selection in the NFL draft, but his performance in the CFP semifinals left him wanting one more chance to end his career on a much brighter note. Oregon once again has the talent in place to compete for a national championship. Will 2026 be the year with Moore back?

Schlabach: I can't wait to see what wide receiver Cam Coleman does at Texas. He showed elite potential at Auburn, even as the Tigers couldn't seem to figure out the quarterback spot under Hugh Freeze. Now that Coleman will be catching passes from Manning, the sky seems to be the limit. He'll form a scary receiver duo with Ryan Wingo.

Wilson: Miami's Malachi Toney will be just 18 when the season starts, already with a 109-catch, 1,211-yard season with 10 TDs under his belt, and he didn't have his first 100-yard game until October. With a year of experience and a full offseason for his coaches to find new ways to use him, the future is scary for "Baby Jesus."

Dinich: Don't you guys know that defense wins championships? Nine of Notre Dame's top 10 tacklers return from 2025. Quarterback CJ Carr will be better in his second season, but as the offense adjusts to life without running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, the Irish should have a championship-caliber defense it can depend on.

Trotter: You all remember Jeremiah Smith, right? Yeah, he's still in college after two All-American seasons. The rising junior wide receiver remains the most impactful non-quarterback in college football. With several marquee games on Ohio State's schedule, Smith will have plenty of chances to make his mark on this season.

Bryce Underwood's development under new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham is a point of intrigue in 2026. Dustin Markland/Getty Images

Lyles: I agree with all of the above, but I'll add Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood based on his potential. I am excited to see what new offensive coordinator Jason Beck is going to be able to do with him after seeing the success Beck had with Devon Dampier at both New Mexico and Utah. If he's able to have similar success with the Wolverines, there's no question Underwood will be one of the more impactful players this season.

Which newcomers should we be keeping tabs on?

Hale: James Franklin at Virginia Tech. No one should reasonably expect Franklin to have the Hokies in the playoff hunt in his first year on the job, but after more than a decade with the program largely adrift, the feeling is the former Penn State coach can finally create some positive vibes around Blacksburg and get Virginia Tech pointed in the right direction. He's brought in a good bit of talent -- much of it from Penn State -- and the school is spending money. This isn't exactly the same as Curt Cignetti raising Indiana from the dead, but the combination of a big-name coach and a cash infusion makes Virginia Tech a great test case for long struggling programs in the revenue share era.

Adelson: I am going to use the newcomer term loosely here and go with a player who is a newcomer on his team -- Hollywood Smothers at Texas. The Longhorns have not had a game breaker at receiver the last few seasons, and that is what they are banking on Smothers being. Over his time at NC State, Smothers emerged as a versatile, reliable and quick back with the ability to make defenders miss. His addition will help Texas compete for a national title.

Schlabach: How about the 24 transfers joining Matt Campbell at Penn State? Don't sleep on the Nittany Lions, who bombed in Franklin's last season in Happy Valley. Quarterback Rocco Becht is a veteran and is familiar with the offense, and running back Carson Hansen is good enough to make the attack balanced. Penn State doesn't play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon during the regular season, so it could be a sleeper in the Big Ten.

Wilson: Texas Tech went all in last year in the portal and it paid off big, with a 12-2 season, its first Big 12 championship -- and its first outright conference title since 1955 -- and a CFP appearance. The one place the Red Raiders didn't look for new blood last offseason was at quarterback, with Behren Morton returning. Morton completed 67% of his passes with 22 TDs to just four interceptions in the regular season but struggled in his final game, throwing for just 137 yards and two interceptions in a 23-0 playoff loss to Oregon. Tech was not denied in its pursuit of the best player in the portal to replace Morton, adding Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, a Texas native who threw for 2,800 yards with 27 TDs and five INTs, while rushing for 580 yards and nine TDs. The Red Raiders aren't looking to rebuild, but instead to reload with Sorsby.

Brendan Sorsby's addition from Cincinnati shows Texas Tech means business again. John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Dinich: Alabama's next QB. With Ty Simpson gone, it will be either Keelon Russell or Austin Mack, and neither has thrown more than 35 career passes. Instead of hitting the transfer portal, coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb remained confident one of the first-time starters already in the program can get the job done.

Lederman: How have we gotten this far without mentioning Darian Mensah at reigning national runner-up Miami? In the aftermath of his controversial transfer from Duke, Mensah holds the keys to a Hurricanes offense that includes star running back Mark Fletcher, homegrown phenom Malachi Toney and fellow wide receiver Cooper Barkate, the one-time Harvard pass catcher whom Mensah leaned on for 72 receptions for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns at Duke in 2025. The circumstances surrounding Mensah's arrival will only fuel the general off-field spectacle of Miami football. The Hurricanes' Week 11 visit from Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils should be plenty juicy too.

Lyles: I've attended a few Byrum Brown games at South Florida the last couple of seasons, and I'm excited to watch what he's able to do at Auburn and in the SEC. There's no question it's a different game than playing in the American Conference, but Brown is one of the most exciting players in college football when he's at his best. He has the physicality to play not just in the SEC, but in the NFL. A greater audience will have the chance to become familiar with the aspiring orthodontist this fall.

What teams are going to surprise us?

Rittenberg: Washington has the potential for a breakthrough in its third season under coach Jedd Fisch. The Demond Williams Jr. transfer portal drama certainly is a subplot to watch, but Washington should get past it and rally around its talented junior quarterback and others who have been in the program the past two seasons. Washington ultimately must perform better against the Big Ten's best teams but has a fairly favorable schedule until the end, when it hosts Indiana (Nov. 21) before visiting rival Oregon (Nov. 28).

Hale: SMU has lost three ACC games since joining the conference -- all on field goals (makes by 2024 Clemson and 2025 Wake, and a miss against 2025 Cal) in the final seconds. The Mustangs have proven they belong in the top tier of the conference, claiming a playoff berth in 2024. So, perhaps SMU shouldn't count as a "surprise" team. But with QB Kevin Jennings returning, a strong portal class and an established defensive front, SMU has the talent to win the ACC -- and, perhaps, a playoff game or two -- in 2026. Then look at the schedule: After getting FSU and Louisville in the first three games, it's relatively smooth sailing until a road trip to Notre Dame in late November. It's not exactly an easy road, but if SMU can start strong and not stumble against lesser talent, there's every reason to think the Mustangs will be playoff-bound again.

Adelson: Not to go too ACC-heavy here but keep an eye on Cal. The Bears have been an average program for the last decade, hovering around six or seven wins most years. But with Tosh Lupoi in as new head coach, there is fresh perspective and a roster that was put together to win now, with rising sophomore Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele returning after a Freshman All-America season. Cal brought in playmakers at receiver -- including Ian Strong from Rutgers -- and signed six offensive linemen from the portal as its portal class ranks among the best in the nation. With JKS behind center, Cal should have a chance to win every game. The Bears just have to avoid the too frequent "Cal moments," that keep holding them back.

Schlabach: Along with Penn State, I wouldn't be surprised to see Michigan rebound in former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham's first season. Underwood is going to be great, and tailback Jordan Marshall and receiver Andrew Marsh have a chance to be very, very good. If John Henry Daley bounces back from a lower-leg injury, he'll be one of the best edge rushers in the country.

Wilson: Willie Fritz shouldn't qualify as a "surprise" anymore. He's a two-time national coach of the year, won two juco national championships at Blinn, went to two FCS title games in three seasons at Sam Houston, has won conference titles in four leagues and rebuilt Tulane, leading the Green Wave to their first major bowl win since 1935. After going 4-8 in Year 1 at Houston, the Cougars finished 10-3 last year and bring back quarterback Conner Weigman, landed one of the best portal classes in the Big 12 and signed the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in QB Keisean Henderson. Fritz's track record suggests Houston could push Texas Tech this season.

Dinich: I haven't closed the door on Lincoln Riley and USC -- yet. This feels like a playoff-or-bust season for Riley, but he's got the pieces in place to do it. Quarterback Jayden Maiava returns, along with standout running back King Miller and all five of the starting offensive linemen. Riley also lured in the nation's top recruiting class, and if the Trojans can beef up their defense, a postseason run is possible.

Trotter: Arizona quietly won five games in a row to close out the regular season before falling to SMU in its bowl game. Quarterback Noah Fifita, who had a resurgent 2025 campaign, has 73 career touchdown throws, more than any returning passer in the country. The Wildcats do have several starters to replace on both sides of the ball. But behind Fifita's experience, they could still emerge as a stealthy playoff contender.

Lederman: How 'bout them (Oklahoma State) Cowboys? It won't take much for first-year coach Eric Morris and his staff to improve upon the dire 1-11 season the fans in Stillwater endured last fall. It would also be naive to understate the challenge on their hands replacing more than 60% of the program's scholarship roster from a year ago. But after bringing along quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young and 14 other transfers with him from North Texas, Morris & Co. possess some continuity and the core of the nation's No. 1 scoring offense from a year ago. Combine that with an impressive overall transfer portal class and a relatively favorable 2026 schedule in a fairly wide-open Big 12 behind Texas Tech, and there's a path for Oklahoma State to get back on track quickly in the fall.