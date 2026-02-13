2026 college football Way-Too-Early All-America team

Open Extended Reactions

Let the Texas hype begin.

The Longhorns fell short of their lofty preseason No. 1 ranking last season by finishing 10-3 and missing the College Football Playoff. But Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's roster seems loaded once again, and the Longhorns lead the way with five players on the 2026 Way-Too-Early All-America team.

Along with quarterback Arch Manning, receiver Cam Coleman, offensive tackle Trevor Goolsby and linebackers Colin Simmons and Rasheem Biles are on the team.

Coleman (from Auburn) and Biles (Pitt) are among five Way-Too-Early All-Americans playing at new schools; Houston guard Shadre Hurst (Tulane), Michigan edge rusher John Henry Daley (Utah) and Oregon safety Koi Perich (Minnesota) are the others.

Here's the 2026 Way-Too-Early All-America team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback was the most difficult position for which to pick just one player -- along with Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin, LSU's Sam Leavitt, Miami's Darian Mensah and Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby were just as worthy. But give me the strong-armed passer with the famous last name who got better and better in Year 1 as a starter.

Also considered: Dante Moore, Oregon; Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Former Rebels coach Lane Kiffin badly wanted Lacy to join him at LSU, and for good reason. Transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss received a lot of attention during the Rebels' surprising CFP run last season, but Lacy was equally important. He ran for 1,567 yards with 24 touchdowns.

Also considered: LJ Martin, BYU; Jadan Baugh, Florida

The Louisiana-Monroe transfer burst onto the scene in the SEC last season, finishing second in the FBS with 1,649 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns. He gained 300 yards with three scores in a 49-27 victory against Mississippi State and had 250 in a 52-10 rout of Louisiana.

Also considered: Isaac Brown, Louisville; Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami

Texas QB Arch Manning, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, Miami WR Malachi Toney and Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore. ESPN Illustration

Arguably the best player coming back at any position in the FBS this season, Smith already has a highlight reel worthy of a 30 for 30 documentary. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), he was the only receiver in the FBS with grades of 85 or better against both man-to-man and zone coverages.

Also considered: Mario Craver, Texas A&M; Nick Marsh, Indiana

WR: Cam Coleman, Texas

The former five-star prospect caught 93 passes the past two seasons while dealing with a revolving door at quarterback for Auburn. Imagine what he might be able to do with Manning throwing to him. At 6-foot-3, Coleman's uncanny ability to outjump defenders and track deep balls might make him an immediate star in Austin.

Also considered: Danny Scudero, Colorado; Duce Robinson, Florida State

After electing to return to the Red Raiders for another season, Carter will undoubtedly be one of Sorsby's favorite targets in 2026. Carter caught 55 passes for 624 yards with five scores last season, despite missing two games with an ankle injury. He was especially good on third down with 21 grabs for 254 yards.

Also considered: Trey'Dez Green, LSU; Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State

Smith's return gives the defending national champion a bona fide star at left tackle. Last season, per PFF, he ranked third among tackles with an overall blocking grade of 88.8. He didn't allow a sack or quarterback hit in 372 passing downs and surrendered just five total pressures.

Also considered: Jordan Seaton, LSU; Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame

After earning All-AAC honors in his first two seasons at Tulane, Hurst is joining former Green Wave coach Willie Fritz at Houston. He was PFF's ninth-rated guard last season with an overall blocking grade of 80.7; he was fourth in pass blocking with a grade of 90.5.

Also considered: Kwabena Asamoah, Rutgers; Dontrell Glover, Georgia

Pieper's return means two starters are coming back from Iowa's offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award in 2025. He's expected to move from right guard to center, where he would replace Rimington Trophy winner Logan Jones. What's not to love about a 290-pounder who grew up on a cattle farm, has a 38-inch vertical jump and is a two-time winner of the Solon (Iowa) Beef Days hay bale toss?

Also considered: Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech; Drew Bobo, Georgia

The junior was a standout on Cincinnati's offensive line, which ranked No. 2 in the FBS with only eight sacks allowed in 2025. Tengesdahl was PFF's third-highest rated guard with an overall grade of 85.4 and was second in run blocking (89.7).

Also considered: John Mills, Washington; Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

OT: Trevor Goosby, Texas

Goosby's return means Manning's blind side should be secure in 2026. Goosby surrendered three sacks and 15 total pressures last season, so there's room for improvement. That should come with additional experience; he started 15 games the past two seasons combined. At 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, there's plenty of frame to add strength.

Also considered: Cayden Green, Missouri; Jacarrius Peak, South Carolina

Toney led the FBS with 109 receptions, was fifth with 1,211 receiving yards, threw two touchdowns, and had 298 yards on 23 punt returns. He did all of that as an 18-year-old freshman in what would have been his senior season at American Heritage High in Plantation, Florida, until he reclassified to the Class of 2025.

Also considered: J'Koby Williams, Texas Tech; Wayne Knight, UCLA

DEFENSE

Daley had 11.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss and 48 tackles as a sophomore at Utah in 2025. He transferred to Michigan to continue playing for new Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham. Daley suffered a lower-leg injury in a 51-47 win against Kansas State on Nov. 22. He said on social media he'd be back in six months.

Also considered: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina; Anthony Smith, Minnesota

After coming on strong last season, Texas Tech's A.J. Holmes looks to be a disruptive force in 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Holmes didn't crack Texas Tech's starting lineup in 2025 until after teammate Skylar Gill-Howard went down with an ankle injury. Holmes was more than disruptive down the stretch, finishing with 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries.

Also considered: Tyrique Tucker, Indiana; Elijah Griffin, Georgia

Washington is one of four Ducks defensive linemen who elected to come back in 2026. Last season, his first as a full-time starter, Washington had 1.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and batted down eight passes. He is exceptionally quick at 330 pounds, which makes him tough to keep out of the backfield.

Also considered: Mateen Ibirogba, Texas Tech; David Stone, Oklahoma

Edge: Colin Simmons, Texas

New Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is going to love utilizing Simmons' pass-rushing skills. Simmons piled up 12 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles in 2025. He had 21 sacks in his first two seasons; he'll crack the top 10 for most in UT history with three more.

Also considered: Clev Lubin, Louisville; Damon Wilson II, Miami

Weeks' 2025 season was derailed by a broken ankle that caused him to miss seven games. He finished with 28 tackles and one sack. If Weeks can return to his form from 2024, when he was second in the SEC with 125 tackles, he'll be a veteran linchpin in Blake Baker's revamped defense.

Also considered: Rolijah Hardy, Indiana; Raylen Wilson, Georgia

Atkins was a disruptive force for the Tigers last season, totaling 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks. His return was a major coup for new Auburn coach Alex Golesh and returning defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

Also considered: Ben Roberts, Texas Tech; Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB: Rasheem Biles, Texas

Biles was a key part in Texas' bid to improve its defense, which slipped to 40th in total defense (333.8 yards) in 2025. In his second season at Pitt, Biles had 100 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also scored three touchdowns at Pitt, two on interceptions and one on a fumble return.

Also considered: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss; Isaiah Jones, Indiana

CB: Brice Pollock, Texas Tech

Thanks to his cover skills and open-field tackling, Pollock was a safety net for Texas Tech's defense in 2025. He had 48 tackles to go with one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups. His five interceptions tied for the Big 12 lead and for seventh in the FBS.

Also considered: Zabien Brown, Alabama; Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

Moore was a consensus All-American in 2025, and he would be the fifth player in Notre Dame's storied history to do it in back-to-back seasons. He was PFF's highest-rated cornerback from a power-conference team in coverage (92.6) and overall defensive grade (91.8).

Also considered: Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia; Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon

Bolden had to wear many hats in Georgia's secondary because of injuries last season. He finished with 76 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions. He has been great in run support with 135 tackles in his first two seasons and has room to grow in coverage.

Also considered: Amare Ferrell, Indiana; Keon Sabb, Alabama

S: Koi Perich, Oregon

Perich did a little bit of everything at Minnesota in 2025. He had 82 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception on defense; caught seven passes for 89 yards on offense; and returned 19 kickoffs for 499 yards and 18 punts for 118. Now Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets a chance to utilize his athleticism in Eugene.

Also considered: Marcus Neal Jr., Penn State; Bray Hubbard, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

There's a reason LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and others were trying to get Carneiro to flip during the Rebels' CFP run. He made 31 of 35 field goals last season, including 9-of-10 from beyond 40 yards and 5-of-7 from 50 or more. He booted one of the biggest kicks in Ole Miss history when he made a 47-yarder to put the Rebels ahead of Georgia 37-34 in a CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl.

Also considered: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma; Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech

Crenshaw made a handful of All-America teams last season, after he boomed 21 punts of 50 yards or more and placed 29 of his 68 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, the most in the FBS. His 45.7-yard average was second best in Troy history.

Also considered: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State; Palmer Williams, Baylor

Clark kept it real at Kent State last season when he ranked fifth in the FBS with a 28.3-yard average on 16 kickoff returns. He had a 100-yard return for a score in the fourth quarter of a 21-17 victory against FCS program Merrimack in the opener, the Flashes' first win in more than two years. Then he had a 91-yarder for a touchdown on the opening play of a 42-6 rout of UMass.

Also considered: Ryan Niblett, Texas; Tre Richardson, Louisville