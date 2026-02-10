Detroit won't host bowl game for first time in 29 years

Open Extended Reactions

Detroit's 29-year run as a bowl game host city has ended, as Ford Field will not have a postseason game in the 2026 season.

In a statement posted on social media, Ford Field noted that the end of its naming rights partnership with the bowl created the "right time to adjust our focus to invest in sports at all levels and other entertainment events."

Detroit hosted the GameAbove Sports Bowl the past two years, with Northwestern and Central Michigan meeting in December and Northwestern winning 34-7.

The city first hosted the Motor City Bowl in 1997 at the Pontiac Silverdome. The game moved to Ford Field in 2002 and was later named the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl and the Quick Lane Bowl, before becoming the GameAbove Sports Bowl in 2024.

Detroit's bowl game typically featured teams from the Mid-American and Big Ten conferences, although ACC teams also appeared in the game seven times between 2013 and 2024. Last week, the LA Bowl announced it would shut down after five years of games.