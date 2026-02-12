Reranking the 2023 ESPN 300 college football recruiting class

Dante Moore says "coming back is the best thing for me" as he decides to stay at Oregon for the 2026 season. (2:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Like any class, college football's group of 2023 recruits has high-profile hits along with some notable whiffs. Our projections are based off college impact and NFL upside. There are 13 prospects from our original top 25 who are on Mel Kiper's Big Board rankings. Other high-profile prospects such as quarterbacks Arch Manning and Dante Moore decided to return to college even with high NFL grades. Both are listed in Matt Miller's top early 2027 NFL prospects.

Evaluating and projecting high schoolers is a difficult exercise every year. Let's look at how we did in 2023.

Editor's Picks 12 teams that improved their 2026 CFP chances with their roster moves Craig Haubert

Final 2026 recruit rankings: Who can make an play early? Who has NFL upside? Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill

How every five-star college football recruit fits at his new school Craig Haubert, +2 More 2 Related

1. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon Ducks

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 2 (No. 2 QB)

The ball jumped off Moore's hand in high school. He was capable of making almost every throw. After throwing more than 70 touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons at Detroit's Martin Luther King High School, Moore signed with UCLA, had modest production as a freshman and then transferred to Oregon. In his first season as a full-time starter in 2025, he led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinals, throwing for 3,565 and 30 touchdowns. Moore recently announced his return to Eugene for another season despite likely being a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL draft as a junior.

Previous No. 1: Malachi Nelson, QB, Syracuse Orange

Nelson transferred to Syracuse in January, returning to the Power 4 level after originally signing with USC as a high school five-star. The former No. 1 overall player in the class is on his fourth school and spent 2025 with UTEP, where he threw for 1,163 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions before getting benched.

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 69 (No. 7 DE)

Mel Kiper's NFL draft Big Board ranking: No. 9 overall (No. 1 DE)

Bain arrived at Miami as the No. 69 prospect in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the Hurricanes' highest-rated defensive recruit in the class. The Under Armour All-American led Miami Central to four state championships with 77 career sacks. Still, we underestimated his explosiveness and overanalyzed his lack of ideal length. Bain's impact was immediate. He earned 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks and emerged as a vocal leader. In 2025, he led the Canes to the College Football Playoff national championship game and won ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He's a projected top 10 NFL draft pick in April.

Previous No. 2: Dante Moore

3. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 6 (No. 1 OT)

Big Board ranking: No. 10 overall (No. 1 OT)

Mauigoa dominated for national power IMG Academy with college-level explosiveness and power. The five-star showed the skills to play guard and tackle, and he quickly entrenched himself as a starting tackle as a freshman. Lining up at right tackle in 2025, Mauigoa earned first-team AP All-America honors and allowed no sacks with just one quarterback hit over four playoff games. While the Hurricanes fell to Indiana in the CFP title game, Mauigoa cemented himself as a projected top-10 pick as a junior.

Previous No. 3: Jackson Arnold, QB UNLV Rebels

Like Nelson, Arnold has been quite the journeyman with stints at Oklahoma, Auburn and now UNLV. Arnold has thrown for over 3,000 yards in his career and rushed for almost 1,000.

Caleb Downs has been one of the best defenders in the country over the past three years. Rick Osentoski/Imagn Images

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 11

Big Board ranking: No. 6 overall (No. 1 S)

After tremendous production in high school, where he lined up at just about every position, Downs chose Alabama over Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson. He had exceptional size, range and ball skills, and the five-star validated his ranking by making 107 tackles in his first year in Tuscaloosa to earn freshman All-American honors. Downs transferred to Ohio State after Nick Saban's retirement, where he was a two-time unanimous All-American, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and earned the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football. An exceptional tackler with great ball skills, he's a projected top five NFL draft pick.

Previous No. 4: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson Tigers

5. Arch Manning, QB, Texas Longhorns

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 5

Arguably the most hyped prospect in the modern recruiting era, Manning has played up to his No. 5 ranking. He showed good arm strength, accuracy, polished mechanics and impressive mobility out of Isidore Newman High School, but he faced a lower level of competition in Louisiana's private school ranks and his modest production. Texas' long-term development plan for Manning behind Quinn Ewers proved beneficial. After a slow start, Manning turned it on by the end of 2025, throwing for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions while rushing for 399 yards and 10 scores. He'll be regarded as the No. 1 quarterback prospect and perhaps the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 draft class.

Previous No. 5: Arch Manning

6. Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 266

Big Board ranking: No. 3 overall (No. 1 OLB)

Ohio State saw plenty of projection for Reese at outside linebacker, something we missed while evaluating the in-state product who had great range, length and physicality for a high school safety. Reese grew an inch and added 30 pounds of muscle during his time in Columbus and never lost his quick burst, change-of-direction and great coverage skills. He earned major accolades, including the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and consensus All-America honors. Reese also developed into a legitimate pass-rushing threat and emerged as one of the biggest risers in the 2026 draft class, where he's now a projected top-10 pick.

Previous No. 6: Francis Mauigoa

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 237

Big Board ranking: No. 12 overall (No. 2 OT)

Even while measuring in as a 6-foot-4, 250-pound high school senior, Fano played with great demeanor and fundamentals in pass protection. Since arriving at Utah, Fano has transformed his frame to 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, while maintaining his exceptional quickness and explosiveness. Fano started 12 games at left tackle in 2023 before moving to the right side in 2024, where he started 24 games over two seasons. The Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year didn't allow a sack in 2025 and is projected to be one of the first offensive tackles off the board in this year's NFL draft.

Previous No. 7: Zachariah Branch, WR Georgia Bulldogs

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 94

Big Board ranking: No. 2 overall (No. 1 RB)

Love ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the 2022 Kansas City Under Armour Camp and dazzled in one-on-one drills as a pass catcher. His acceleration and finishing ability also showed up on tape, and he surged up our rankings. After showing potential as a freshman in South Bend, Love transformed into one of the top running backs in the country over his next two seasons. He showed the ability to run past, through or even jump over defenders. In 2025, Love rushed for 1,372 yards and caught 27 passes for another 280 yards. He was arguably the most electric player in college football. The Doak Walker Award winner is a projected top-five NFL draft pick with his running and pass-catching skill set.

Previous No. 8: DJ Hicks, DT, Texas A&M Aggies

Hicks has not produced at a five-star level with just 5.5 sacks through his first three years at College Station. However, 2025 was a breakout season with double-digit pressures and disruptive production.

9. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 242

Big Board ranking: No. 5 overall (No. 1 WR)

Tate's strength and modest speed times out of high school were a concern, but against a national schedule as a senior at IMG Academy he posted 750 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. For a taller receiver (6-foot-3), he dropped his hips extremely well and accelerated smoothly out of his breaks. He quickly proved he was next up in the Buckeyes' elite receiver pipeline. Tate continued polishing his route tree in college and his gliding top-end speed consistently beat defenders over the top. His ball skills have always been impressive. He finished his Ohio State career with 121 receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns and is projected to be one of the first receivers off the board in April's NFL draft.

Previous No. 9: Jaquavious Russaw, LB, Ohio State

Russaw redshirted in 2023, broke out in 2024 with 36 tackles and two interceptions, then entered the transfer portal in January 2026 after a 2025 season hampered by injury. Despite high expectations as a 2023 five-star recruit, the highly versatile Russaw is seeking a fresh start with Ohio State as a redshirt junior in 2026.

Makai Lemon had 11 touchdown catches in 2025. Tom Hauck/Getty Images

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 13

Big Board ranking: No. 11 overall (No. 3 WR)

We knew Lemon operated at a different level after he caught 17 passes for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns in a game to start the 2022 high school season. In the same game, he also had a 65-yard touchdown reception and a 97-yard kickoff return for a score negated by penalties. Despite lacking ideal length, Lemon had elite quickness and change-of-direction skills with top-level body control and ball skills. His game speed continued to improve at USC, as did his exceptional route running and savvy reading and beating coverage. The Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver declared for the 2026 NFL draft after catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Previous No. 10: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

11. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 4

Big Board ranking: No. 3 DT

Woods didn't disappoint when we finally saw him in person at the 2023 Under Armour All-America game. He was the most disruptive player on the field against the nation's best competition, and his lack of ideal measurables at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds were not an issue. His explosion and initial quickness and tenacious motor overwhelmed offensive linemen in one-on-one situations all week. The former five-star was the top-ranked defensive player on the 2023 ESPN 300, and his Clemson career didn't disappoint. Woods penetrated ACC backfields and forced frequent double-teams, which muted his overall production, but he still showed versatility by lining up at defensive tackle and end. Woods projects as one of the first defensive tackles off the board in this year's NFL draft.

Previous No. 11: Caleb Downs

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 206

Big Board ranking: No. 20 overall (No. 2 DE)

Faulk had amazing upside as a four-star high school prospect thanks to his long 6-foot-6 frame, great first step off the edge and coveted positional flexibility. That versatility expanded at Auburn, where he added 40 pounds of muscle without sacrificing explosiveness. Always a strong tackler, Faulk dominated as an SEC run defender, and his pass-rushing traits should grow with more development as a professional. He played in every game as a true freshman and tallied 110 tackles over three years, including 19.5 for a loss, 10 sacks and six pass breakups. With size and scheme versatility, Faulk projects as a first-round pick.

Previous No. 12: Keon Keeley, DE, Notre Dame

Keeley ranked as the No. 1 defensive end and No. 12 overall recruit in 2023, but he never broke through with Alabama and notched just three sacks in three years. His physical measurables and burst off the edge were still attractive in the transfer portal, and he signed with Notre Dame after once committing to the Irish in high school.

13. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: Three-star, No. 47 pocket passer

Mensah had a strong arm and productive deep ball traits, but coming out of a small school in California he had just one offer (Tulane). He broke out as a redshirt freshman under Jon Sumrall and developed into one of the top passers in the country after transferring to Duke. He led the Blue Devils to their first outright ACC title since 1962 and led the ACC with 3,973 passing yards while completing 67% of his passes to go with 35 total touchdowns and six interceptions. Mensah has vastly improved his mechanics and can now layer the ball underneath or place it accurately on vertical throws. A last-minute transfer to Miami could put him in position for a first-round NFL grade in 2027.

Previous No. 13: Makai Lemon

14. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 10

Big Board ranking: No. 6 OT

Proctor finished as a top-10 prospect in 2023, but he rose late in the process, and our scouts were split on his projection -- much like NFL analysts are. At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Proctor has power and the ability to dominate at the point of attack as a run blocker. While flexible for his size, he lacked pass-blocking consistency against modest high school competition in Des Moines, Iowa. Proctor started as a true freshman at left tackle, which isn't an easy feat in the SEC, and anchored Alabama's offensive line for three years. While he was dependable, he never fully unlocked the dominance his skills hinted at coming out of high school.

Previous No. 14: Cormani McClain, CB, Florida Gators

Originally recruited and signed to play for Deion Sanders and Colorado, the No. 1 corner in the class never got off the ground, mainly due to off-the-field issues. He transferred home to Florida and showed flashes of his one-time promise in 2025.

Anthony Hill was Texas' leading tackler in 2025. Andrew Dieb/Imagn Images

15. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 16

Big Board ranking: No. 4 OLB

As a 6-foot-2, 230-pound five-star from Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, Hill recorded 131 tackles (93 solo) with 18 for loss and eight sacks as a junior in 2021 before committing to Texas. Hill played downhill as well as any linebacker in recent memory but also rushed the passer and carried the football on offense. He made an immediate impact in Austin and was a three-year starter before declaring for the NFL draft. His production peaked as a sophomore, where he led Texas with 113 tackles and ranked fourth among FBS linebackers with 16.5 tackles for loss, though it dipped as a junior. Hill still has Day 1 potential because of his versatility as a pass rusher.

Previous No. 15: Raylen Wilson, LB, Georgia

Wilson quickly found a role in Athens and has steadily improved. He's coming off his best season, when he started all 13 games as a junior and made 70 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Wilson recently announced he's returning to Georgia in 2026.

16. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 7

Big Board ranking: No. 7 WR

Branch is one of the fastest players we've ever evaluated. He clocked a 10.3 100-meter dash and consistent 4.4 laser-verified 40-yard dash times at our events and also reached nearly 22 mph in games. Branch was a threat to score from anywhere as a high schooler for national power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas before starting his career with USC. With the Trojans, he was one of the most dangerous all-purpose playmakers in the country in 2023, earning first-team All-America honors as a returner (774 yards, two touchdowns). After two years and 910 yards from scrimmage with the Trojans, Branch transferred to Georgia and developed into more of the big-play performer he was in high school. Branch was an underneath mismatch and churned out explosive gains and yards after the catch from the slot. He's off to the NFL now.

Previous No. 16: Anthony Hill Jr.

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 87

Big Board ranking: No. 3 OLB

A top-100 prospect in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the No. 10 defensive end, Parker's Clemson production largely matched his high school projection. He arrived in Death Valley with a blend of size at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds with power and range, which he used to overpower high school competition. Parker could also line up anywhere and wreak havoc, especially off the edge. Over 39 career college games, he made 127 tackles, including 41.5 for loss, 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and three pass breakups. He ranks 10th in school history for career sacks, but Parker's production dipped in 2025.

Previous No. 17: Peyton Bowen, S, Oklahoma

Bowen was an ESPN freshman All-American and saved his best season for 2025, when he was a catalyst for a revamped Oklahoma defense and made 46 tackles along with his first two career interceptions. Still, Bowen's overall production hasn't quite reached five-star impact.

18. Matayo Uiagalelei, DE, Oregon

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 65

Uiagalelei dominated the competition in leading St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, California) to a state championship from his DE and TE positions. At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, our sixth-ranked defensive end overpowered his competition with a blend of size, strength and athleticism. In Eugene, he flashed potential as a freshman but broke out as a sophomore with 10.5 sacks. As a junior, the disruptive production continued with two forced fumbles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks. Uiagalelei announced his return to Eugene in a quest for a national championship. He can solidify his first-round draft grade with another strong season in 2026.

Previous: Suntarine Perkins, LB, Ole Miss

The five-star and No. 3 overall OLB was a major contributor to the Rebels defense and CFP run. In three years, he tallied 179 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and two interceptions.

19. Damon Wilson II, DE, Miami

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 35

Wilson has bounced from Georgia to Mizzou and now Miami, but his production continues to rise each season. He notched a career-high nine sacks on 40 pressures as a junior while earning second-team All-SEC accolades. He took advantage of the open market and signed with the Canes on the final days of the transfer portal window. Wilson starred as a versatile defender at Venice (Florida) High School, where he flashed great hand usage and speed to overwhelm blockers and won a state championship. Now, he heads home to try and do the same for Miami as he fills the void left by Bain Jr.

Previous No. 19: Dezz Ricks, CB, Texas A&M

Ricks signed and redshirted for Alabama as a freshman and has enjoyed modest production for the Aggies over the past two seasons with just one interception.

20. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 56

Big Board ranking: No. 19 overall (No. 3 OT)

Freeling was the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and lived up to the ranking in 2025 as the anchor of the Bulldogs' offensive line. As a high school prospect, he towered over his competition at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, but also won with athleticism flashing a quick 1.8 10-yard split and an explosive 28-inch vertical jump as a junior growing into his frame. He also measured in with 11-inch hands that he used to control blockers with ease on pass protection. Freeling was a bit unrefined from a technical standpoint, but he has really polished his mechanics in Athens, and the rare flexibility could propel him into Day 1 of April's NFL draft.

Previous: Adepoju Adebawore, Oklahoma

"P.J." has flashed potential in Norman with 10 TFL's and five sacks over three years but has yet to become a full-time starter and play to his five-star ranking. He is a physically gifted, long-limbed athlete who is still developing.

21. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 152

Big Board ranking: No. 14 overall (No. 1 TE)

In hindsight, Sadiq deserved a higher projection. At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, he ran a laser-verified 4.72 40-yard dash with an even more impressive 1.67 10-yard split, showing elite initial quickness for his size. He also clocked a 32-inch vertical jump, and his 10-1 broad jump would've ranked fourth among tight ends at the 2025 NFL combine. On tape, he was a bit inexperienced as a route runner but plenty strong and elusive after the catch. Not much has changed except he's added 20 pounds and retained all of his speed, athleticism and explosiveness. His YAC is the best by a tight end in college football, and he should be the first tight end off the board in the draft.

Previous: Samson Okunlola, OG, Miami

Okunlola has played 28 games with one start over his three years in Coral Gables. The competition he dominated at the high school level was a question, but to be fair, he's also had to compete on one of the best offensive lines in college football. He will likely get his opportunity this year with Miami's holes to fill up-front.

22. CJ Allen, LB Georgia

ESPN 300 ranking: 98th

Big Board ranking: No. 23 overall (No. 3 OLB)

He was the No. 2 inside linebacker who ran like a safety out of high school but hit like an old-school linebacker. He played tough, bigger than his measurables, and ran sideline to sideline as good as any player in the class showcasing his 11.1 100-meter track speed. The chase speed and competitive drive quickly translated to the SEC. A three-year starter at Georgia, Allen posted 88 tackles, eight for a loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Bulldogs in 2025. He provided favorable matchups in coverage and instinctively made eight pass breakups over the past two seasons.

Previous: Richard Young, RB, Colorado

With his size and speed, Young, who originally signed with Alabama, was a can't miss future bell cow back for the Tide. No one expected a total of 234 yards over three years in Tuscaloosa. The talent is there, but he's the type of back who is going to need carries to get going. Colorado could be a good landing spot.

23. Chase Bisontis, OG Texas A&M

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 61st

Big Board ranking: No. 4 G

Bisontis punished the opposition for traditional powerhouse Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey). He was a nasty finisher of blocks but showed vulnerability against faster edge rushers because of his lack of length. He was more effective when sinking his hips to anchor, a hint of a future transition. The No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2023 class started 12 games at tackle as a freshman then slid inside to guard upon Mike Elko's arrival. That spot allowed him to maximize his awesome strength and power and mask some edge deficiencies.

Previous: Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA Bruins

It's very likely Iamaleava, who originally signed with Tennessee, would have remained highly ranked if he had not left the Vols after one season as a starter. Following a productive sophomore season for the Vols, the former No. 4-rated pocket passer transferred to UCLA in search of a better deal but only found a drop in production and win totals.

D'Angelo Ponds was a key defender in Indiana's CFP title run. Mike Stewart/AP Photo

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: Three-star, No. 110 CB

Big Board ranking: No. 6 CB

Evaluators and Power 4 recruiters all missed here. Ponds shined at Florida high school power Chaminade-Madonna College Prep and won a state championship. His 5-foot-9, 160-pound frame kept him under the radar despite being a tackling machine and lockdown corner with state championship winning speed in the 100 meters (10.47) and 200 meters (21.54). Ponds immediately shined as a freshman starter at James Madison, breaking up 12 passes, intercepting two more and adding 33 solo tackles. Those numbers improved as he followed Curt Cignetti to Indiana, where he established himself as an All-Big Ten lockdown corner. Ponds was a defensive catalyst behind the Hoosiers' national title.

Previous: Justice Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The former Alabama transfer was on pace for a 1,000-yard season at Michigan before a foot injury shut him down. In three years, Haynes has rushed for almost 1,500 yards at a 6.5 clip and 19 touchdowns. He's headed home to play for Georgia Tech and projects to be one of the top returning backs in college football.

25. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

2023 ESPN 300 ranking: 240

Big Board ranking: No. 21 overall (No. 4 OT)

The No. 10 offensive guard out of Gilbert, Arizona, Lomu had tackle athleticism and length (81-inch wingspan) and ran a laser-verified 4.52 shuttle at 265 pounds as a junior at the Los Angeles Under Armour All-America camp. That time would have been fourth amongst offensive linemen at last year's NFL combine. While we liked his interior quickness, Utah quickly moved him outside, and his large frame packed on bulk to pave run lanes while retaining pass pro quickness to mirror faster edge rushers. He did not allow a sack in 2025.

Previous: James Smith, DT, Ohio State

The Alabama native was the No. 3 defensive tackle with great size, strength and initial quickness. He signed with the Tide and broke out in 2025 and contributed 28 tackles, 6.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks on 398 snaps. Smith is headed to Columbus where the Buckeyes are counting on his disruptive strength to fill voids up-front.