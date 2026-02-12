Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss granted injunction by judge

Open Extended Reactions

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been granted an extra year of eligibility by a state court judge, who issued an injunction that paves the way for Chambliss to be eligible in 2026.

In a ruling that lasted well over an hour on Thursday, Judge Robert Whitwell ruled that Chambliss clearly met the criteria to receive a medical redshirt for a sixth season.

Whitwell, who has a law degree from Ole Miss and a bachelor's degree as an undergraduate at Delta State, detailed that the NCAA ignored medical evidence in denying Chambliss' waiver and would suffer irreparable harm if denied this year. He concluded that Chambliss submitted adequate medical reference and that the NCAA didn't act in good faith in denying the waiver.

The case was heard in Lafayette County Chancery Court, a state court, which was a strategic decision by Chambliss' lawyers who filed for the injunction last month.

The hearing for Chambliss came after the Chambliss' request for a sixth year of eligibility was denied by the NCAA on Jan. 9 and then the appeal denied on Feb. 5. Ole Miss has filed a request for reconsideration from the NCAA, claiming new evidence. That request was filed on Feb. 9 and had also been denied.

The crux of Chambliss case is that he was unable to play his second year at Ferris State because he was dealing with respiratory issues. He did not play a snap that season, nor did he dress for games. Both he and his mother, Cheryl, detailed how significant the issues were during the 2022 season, including Chambliss weighing just 176 pounds.

Chambliss testified that Ferris State coach Tony Annese told him he'd be medical redshirted prior to the start of the 2022 season. Chambliss testified that he told his doctor that he was constantly sick and dealt with constant flare-ups.

Ole Miss assistant coach Joe Judge testified how much it would help Chambliss in the eyes of the NFL for his draft prospects to return to Ole Miss in 2026, essentially attempting to show irreparable harm. He pointed out that just three or four college quarterbacks with one year of starting in major college football experience got lucrative second contracts, pointing out the importance of experience and development in thriving at the next level.

The NCAA had argued that Chambliss' medical records indicate that he chose to forgo surgery in 2022 so "he could participate in the football season." Instead, he opted for management of the situation via medication.

NCAA lawyers also tried to show that Chambliss' eligibility case at Ferris State for an extra year would have been different in Division II, as he would have essentially been able to enroll as a part-time student to play his sixth year. (Division II works on a 10-semester calendar, so he'd have paused his eligibility if he'd enrolled part-time.)

Chambliss emerged as one of the breakout stars of college football in 2025, as he captured the starting job at Ole Miss after filling in for the injured Austin Simmons early in the season. He finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Chambliss transferred from Division II Ferris State with the expectation that he'd be a back-up. He ended up as one of the SEC's most dominant players, as he finished the season as the SEC leader in passing yards with 3,337 yards. He threw for 22 touchdowns, rushed for eight more and led Ole Miss to the school's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

He led Ole Miss to two victories in the CFP, including a virtuoso performance in a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Chambliss threw for 362 yards, rushed for 14 yards and led Ole Miss to 20 fourth-quarter points in a comeback win.