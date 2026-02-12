Minnesota revises P.J. Fleck's contract, include $700K annual bonus

Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota revised coach P.J. Fleck's contract to include an annual raise and additional incentives, a move approved by the university's board of regents on Thursday.

Fleck, who is entering his 10th season with the Gophers, will get a $700,000 management bonus on top of his existing $6 million salary and $1.2 million retention bonus to bring his total compensation for 2026 to $7.9 million. That ranks 10th among head coaches in the 18-team Big Ten, according to the university.

The annual retention bonus increases by $100,000 annually over his current deal, which was extended last year through the 2030 season.

The contract adjustment also gives Fleck more favorable incentives, with $150,000 for winning five conference games, $300,000 for winning six, and $750,000 for winning seven or more. Those amounts are not cumulative. Previously, he would have earned $100,000 for winning eight Big Ten games and $100,000 for winning nine.

Fleck is 66-44 at Minnesota, including 7-0 in bowl games. He's the fifth-longest tenured coach in program history.