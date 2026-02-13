Indiana DC Bryant Haines wins Broyles Award as top assistant

Open Extended Reactions

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines has been honored with the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach.

Haines, who was a finalist last year, was awarded in a ceremony Thursday night. He helped Indiana win the national title by leading a unit that ranked second nationally in scoring defense and fourth in total defense.

The other finalists were Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood. The five finalists were selected from 64 nominees representing approximately 1,500 assistant coaches.

It was the 30th year the award has been given out. It was created in 1996 to recognize former Arkansas coach Frank Broyles' history of developing successful assistant coaches.

The selection committee is made up of Hall of Fame coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America and broadcasters. For the first time, fans had a single collective vote.