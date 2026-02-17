Source: Maryland to hire Arkansas QB coach Trickett as OC

Open Extended Reactions

Maryland is set to hire Clint Trickett as its offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Trickett, 34, had taken the quarterbacks coach job at Arkansas under new coach Ryan Silverfield, after serving as offensive coordinator last season for Jacksonville State.

He will replace Pep Hamilton, who is moving to an off-field staff role at Maryland. Hamilton, a veteran coordinator at both the college and NFL levels, oversaw the Terrapins' offense in 2025.

CBS first reported Maryland's expected hire of Trickett, a former Florida State and West Virginia quarterback and the son of longtime college coach Rick Trickett. Clint Trickett served as Marshall's offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 and also has spent time at Georgia Southern and Florida Atlantic.

He inherits a Maryland offense set to be led by quarterback Malik Washington, who set team freshman records for passing yards (2,963) and completions (273) in 2025. Maryland finished 93rd nationally in scoring in 2025.