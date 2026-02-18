Four-star QB Peter Bourque decommits from 2027 Michigan class

Open Extended Reactions

Four-star Michigan quarterback commit Peter Bourque decommitted from the Wolverines, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

Bourque, a 6-foot-5 passer who plays at Massachusetts' Tabor Academy, is ESPN's No. 9 pocket passer and No. 130 overall prospect in the 2027 class. Verbally pledged to Michigan since August, Bourque reopens his recruitment amid fresh interest from other Power 4 programs and a staff change under first-year Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Bourque initially picked Michigan over Penn State, Georgia and North Carolina last summer under ex-Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired on Dec. 10, 2025, over issues stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Whittingham, the longtime Utah coach, replaced Moore later that month and subsequently overhauled Michigan's offensive staff, most notably with the hiring of former Utes offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Though Bourque remained the program's top-ranked 2027 pledge until Tuesday, his departure from the program's 2027 class arrives as the Wolverines have upped their efforts with other 2027 quarterbacks over the past month, including Illinois commit and former Utah target Kamden Lopati (No. 113 in the ESPN 300). After Bourque's decommitment, four-star defensive end Recarder Kitchen (No. 135 overall) now stands as Michigan's lone top 300 commit in the cycle.

Sources told ESPN that Bourque was expected to generate significant interest across the country upon opening up his recruitment ahead of the busy spring unofficial visit season.

Penn State, Virginia Tech and Washington have all registered interest in Massachusetts' reigning Gatorade Player of the Year since Bourque closed an undefeated junior season with 2,241 passing yards and recorded 33 total touchdowns last fall. ESPN sources also expect Georgia, Florida and North Carolina to be involved in Bourque's process this spring.