Jimmie Dougherty out as Washington offensive coordinator

Washington offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty is out after two seasons on staff and five total under head coach Jedd Fisch.

Dougherty served as Huskies offensive coordinator in 2025 and continued to coach quarterbacks, which he did for Fisch at both Washington and Arizona. Fisch will remain Washington's offensive playcaller.

Washington is set to promote JP Losman, the former NFL quarterback serving as an offensive quality control coach, to quarterbacks coach, a source told ESPN.

Losman joined Washington's staff in 2025 after three years at Oklahoma. He's a former first-round draft pick out of Tulane who played five seasons for the Buffalo Bills and later made stops with the Raiders, Seahawks and Dolphins.

Dougherty, who also worked with Fisch while they were assistants at UCLA and Michigan, wrote on X, "It was an honor to represent the University of Washington, such a special place."

Fisch, in his own social media post, thanked Dougherty for his time with the program, writing, "I have worked with Jimmie Dougherty for 7 years and am appreciative for his many contributions to our success as an offense and as a team. I want to thank Jimmie and wish him all the best in the future."

Dougherty was in his second stint at Washington after coaching wide receivers there from 2009 to 2012.

Washington finished 17th nationally in scoring offense in 2025. The Huskies will return quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who briefly announced his intent to enter the transfer portal in January, only to remain with the program.