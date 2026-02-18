        <
          Source: Ducks' Isaiah World to miss NFL combine with torn ACL

          • Heather DinichFeb 18, 2026, 04:47 PM
              Heather is an Emmy Award winner and Senior College Football Insider with 17 years of experience at ESPN.
          Oregon left tackle Isaiah World suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the Ducks' loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff and will not attend the NFL draft combine, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

          World, listed at 6-foot-8, 318 pounds, was just outside Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest list of top 10 draft eligible offensive tackles. He missed the second half of Oregon's 56-22 loss to No. 1 Indiana in the CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 9.

          He was one of nine players from Oregon's 13-win team to receive invitations to the combine, which runs Feb. 23 through March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. World transferred to Oregon from Nevada, where he started all 13 games and finished the 2024 season with an 82.3 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

          He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection among media members in his only season with the Ducks.

          World's injury was first reported by The Athletic.