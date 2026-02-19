Two Georgia football players charged with speeding at max limits

Open Extended Reactions

Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of speeding at maximum limits and other traffic-related charges.

Along with the speeding charge, Athens-Clarke County police charged Cole with misdemeanor reckless driving. He was released on a $26 bond. Ikinnagbon was charged with speeding, reckless driving and following too closely, all misdemeanors. He was released on a $39 bond.

"We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information," UGA deputy athletic director Steven Drummond said in a statement. "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

Cole, a junior from Salem, Virginia, played in 13 games with one start in 2025. He had 59 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He is expected to be one of the Bulldogs' top defenders this coming season.

Ikinnagbon, a redshirt freshman from Hillside, New Jersey, played in five games this past season and had two tackles.

The Bulldogs have endured a long string of traffic-related arrests in recent years.

On Nov. 23, Georgia backup offensive lineman Nyier Daniels and his mother were arrested in Commerce, Georgia, after a traffic incident.

Daniels is facing 17 criminal charges, including two felonies, after he allegedly attempted to flee from police at speeds in excess of 150 mph with his two younger siblings in the car. The redshirt freshman from Newark, New Jersey, faces two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, according to online court records.

He also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree cruelty to children. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His mother, Brandi Canada-Green, faces a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and other misdemeanor traffic-releated charges.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart dismissed Daniels from the team the day after his arrest.