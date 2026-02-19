TE Preston Howard rejoins Maryland after a season at Auburn

Open Extended Reactions

After spending one season at Auburn, senior tight end Preston Howard has rejoined the Maryland football program to end his career where it began, the Terps announced on Thursday.

Howard, a 6-foot-5, 236-pound former high school quarterback from nearby Arbutus, Maryland, played in all 12 games for Auburn last season, including seven starts. He totaled 10 receptions for 84 yards, setting a season high with four catches for 33 yards against Georgia.

Prior to Auburn, Howard spent three seasons with the Terps, totaling 37 receptions for 349 yards and one touchdown during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He redshirted during the 2022 season.

A standout at McDonogh High School, Howard posted a 21-4 record as the starting quarterback and earned all-state honors.