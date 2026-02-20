4-star WR Quentin Hale, No. 58 recruit, commits to USC

Open Extended Reactions

USC added a top in-state target to its 2027 recruiting class Friday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale, who is ranked No. 58 in the SC Next 300.

Hale, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound pass-catcher from Corona, California, is ESPN's 13th-ranked pass-catcher in the cycle. He announced his pledge to the Trojans over finalists LSU, Oklahoma and Texas in a live appearance on CBS Sports HQ, joining cornerback Aaryn Washington (No. 100 overall) as USC's second top 300 commit in 2027.

Hale's pledge continues a hot run of recruiting in the state of California for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden.

USC has now picked up three in-state commitments this month between Hale, fellow wide receiver Eli Woodard and defensive tackle Isaia Vandermade. Their pledges have arrived just weeks after USC officially wrapped the 2026 recruiting cycle with its first No. 1 signing class since 2007, a deep group of prospects anchored by 20 recruits from the state of California.

After inking 35 signees in the 2026 class, the Trojans are expected to pursue a significantly smaller high school recruiting class in 2027. However, sources told ESPN the program's focus remains heavily on in-state prospects, with five-star defenders Honor Fa'alave-Johnson (No. 19 overall) and Marcus Fakatou (No. 21) among USC's top targets in the class.

Hale lands in USC's latest class as ESPN's sixth-ranked prospect in California for the cycle.

He burst on the national scene with a breakout sophomore campaign at Los Angeles Cathedral High School in 2024 and has been credited with 125 catches for 1,867 yards and 26 touchdowns across the past two seasons. Hale recently transferred to California's Corona Centennial High School, where he will complete his senior season later this year.