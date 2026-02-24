Sources: QB Gunner Rivers, son of Philip, commits to NC State

Kurt Warner talks with Rich Eisen about the inspiration Philip Rivers has provided during his comeback with the Colts. (1:50)

Four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, son of NC State legend and eight-time NFL Pro Bowler Philip Rivers, has committed to the Wolfpack, sources told ESPN.

Rivers is ESPN's No. 11-ranked pocket passer and No. 142 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle. A 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior at Alabama's St. Michael Catholic High School, he committed to his father's alma mater on Monday over reported offers from Auburn, Boston College, Miami and South Carolina.

Before playing 17 seasons in the NFL, the elder Rivers was a four-year starter at NC State from 2000 to 2003, emerging as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in school and ACC history. He led all FBS passers in completion percentage (72%) and was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year during his senior season in 2003.

Rivers' 13,848 career passing yards remain first among both NC State and ACC quarterbacks and rank 13th on the NCAA's all-time passing list.

Selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2004 NFL draft, Rivers spent the majority of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2004 to 2019. He played his last full season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and returned to start three games for the organization in 2025.

The younger Rivers is now set to follow in his father's footsteps after throwing for 2,813 yards and 44 touchdowns to five interceptions in his junior season at St. Michael Catholic this past fall.

Upon his commitment to the Wolfpack, Rivers stands as the lone top-300 pledge among three members of the program's 2027 recruiting class. If he ultimately signs later this year, Rivers will arrive as NC State's first SC Next 300 addition since the Wolfpack landed Jonathan Paylor and Jimmar Boston in the Class of 2024.