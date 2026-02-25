College football freshmen facing pressure in 2026

Open Extended Reactions

In this moment of college football, the elite freshmen joining their new programs this spring are no longer just coveted prospects for the future. Increasingly, the nation's top recruits are also stepping onto campus as some of the highest-paid members of their respective rosters, some with six- and seven-figure financial deals before they've played a single college snap.

Whether it's providing instant impact or showing early signals of future promise, the pressure is rising on college football's highest-rated (and best-compensated) freshmen to deliver immediate return on investment. And seldom has that prospect felt more apparent than after the 2026 recruiting cycle, when elite recruits such as Mark Bowman (USC), Jackson Cantwell (Miami) and Felix Ojo (Texas Tech) secured multimillion dollar deals and major programs opened the new revenue sharing era by pouring substantial resources onto the high school recruiting trail.

Freshmen will play a role in defining the 2026 college football season. A year ago, it was newcomers like Miami's Malachi Toney and Michigan's Bryce Underwood. This fall, it could be any number of the nation's top first-year players who help shape the College Football Playoff field, dictate the coaching carousel and inform how major programs spend moving forward.

As much of the 2026 class enters its first spring camp, we took a look 15 freshman facing the most pressure as they embark on their debut campaigns later this year:

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 3

Viewed as one of the most polished offensive tackle prospects in recent cycles, Cantwell signed with the Hurricanes on a multiyear deal worth north of $2 million annually, per ESPN sources.

That price tag alone heightens the expectations surrounding the five-star freshman in 2026. But so, too, should the 6-foot-8, 315-pound Cantwell's elite agility, advanced technique and college-ready build. Miami hasn't shied away from giving snaps to first-year offensive linemen lately. Like Hurricanes All-American Francis Mauigoa before him, Cantwell will have a chance to claim a starting job protecting quarterback Darian Mensah from Day 1 as the national runner-up Hurricanes prepare to replace 2025 offensive tackle starters Mauigoa and Markel Bell.

Offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell had one of the higher-priced deals in the 2026 class. Under Armour

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 12

The chance to replace Diego Pavia and compete for a starting job immediately ultimately drove Curtis' decision to flip his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt late last fall. And, with little other proven talent in the program's quarterback room, ESPN's No. 1 pocket passer appears likely to be under center when the Commodores host Austin Peay in Week 1.

Curtis will have the benefit of some continuity with veteran running back Sedrick Alexander and pass catchers Junior Sherrill and Tre Richardson returning in 2026. However, between filling Pavia's shoes, the learning curve behind playing as a freshman in the SEC and question marks across an overhauled offensive line unit, Curtis will have plenty on his shoulders as he takes over the SEC's No. 2 scoring offense from a year ago. Vanderbilt's Oct. 3 trip to Georgia, a program Curtis decommitted from twice in high school, should carry some significant weight, as well.

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 27

Crowell, ESPN's No. 3 running back in the 2026 class, reclassified to enter college a year early. Nonetheless, the Crimson Tide are expected to call on the powerful runner from Jackson, Alabama, early to help fix what was one of the worst rushing attacks in college football last fall.

Crowell has long been viewed as a potential Day 1 contributor at the next level; "We're thinking of him being a guy who can help us," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said of him in December. But Crowell's potential role within the Crimson Tide's 2026 running back room swelled in January when Texas swooped in to sign transfer rusher Hollywood Smothers away from Alabama, leaving Daniel Hill (96 career carries) as the program's most experienced backfield option. In Crowell, the Crimson Tide have a proven every-down workhorse who rushed for more than 6,000 yards in just three varsity seasons and an intriguing young talent who will likely play a central role in determining whether Alabama can turn around a run game that ranked 125th nationally (104.1 YPG) a year ago.

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 33

Bowman signed with the Trojans on a seven-figure revenue sharing deal, per ESPN sources. Before playing a single college snap, the 6-5, 225-pound freshman from California power Mater Dei High School is already one of, if not the highest-paid tight ends in the sport.

Of course, USC invested heavily in Bowman -- and LSU worked hard to flip him in December -- for a reason. He projects as one of the most intriguing pass-catching tight end prospects in years -- the type of downfield target a program can build its offense around. Whether Bowman, who opted to forgo his senior high school season, is ready to fulfill the blocking duties required of a Big Ten tight end in Year 1 is a question. But following the offseason departures of Trojans tight ends Walker Lyons and Lake McRee, the door is open for Bowman to assert himself and justify his hefty contract right away.

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 46

When the Huskies allocated significant financial resources to flip Greene from Oregon last spring, program sources told ESPN that the investment was made with a clear view of the 6-6, 320-pound lineman slotting straight into the program's offensive line rotation in 2026.

ESPN's No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, Greene excelled against the powerhouse defensive lines of California's Trinity League, and he carries the required frame, athleticism and technical ability to compete for starting reps from Day 1. Greene is expected to compete with Sam Houston State transfer Kolt Dieterich for the Huskies' open left tackle job. Whether he starts in Week 1, Greene will be looked upon as a key piece of the program's blocking unit as Washington looks to take another step under Jedd Fisch in 2026.

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 1

The Tigers went all in to edge Texas A&M for Brown's commitment under Brian Kelly, then held on to sign the nation's No. 1 overall recruit in Lane Kiffin's first week on the job in December. With a rare blend of power and quickness, Brown projects to eventually become a versatile wrecker alongside the defensive line. In the near term, he'll likely require some physical and technical development before reaching his full potential. LSU's glut of defensive tackle depth means the Tigers won't necessarily need Brown any sooner than he's ready in 2026. But arriving next to Richard Anderson and Deuce Geralds in an ultratalented defensive line class, eyes will be on Brown in 2026, and it will be imperative for him to make serious strides in Year 1.

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 6

Guyton, once a top-five prospect in the 2027 cycle, reclassified to join the Red Raiders a year early on a multiyear deal worth more than $3 million in total compensation, per ESPN sources.

A combine testing standout at 6-3, 250 pounds, Guyton projects someday to develop into an elite speed rusher in the mold of ex-Texas Tech All-American David Bailey or Texas edge Colin Simmons. But how soon? The Red Raiders turned back to the transfer portal this offseason and signed four experienced pass rushers to replace the production departing the program's ferocious 2025 defensive line. Guyton, meanwhile, doesn't turn 18 years old until mid-November. Could he earn chances as a situational pass rusher? Perhaps. More likely, the success of Guyton's first year on campus will be defined by the scope of his physical development and overall acclimation to college football.

Felix Ojo, OT, Texas Tech Red Raiders

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 28

Like Guyton, Ojo landed with Texas Tech with a lucrative, multiyear revenue sharing contract. And like Guyton, it might not be in Year 1 that Ojo ultimately fully delivers on the investment.

Ojo has elite mobility, high upside and the type of projectable physical frame offensive line coaches dream of. But at 6-6, 285 pounds, he's still some distance from being physically equipped to be a difference-maker in 2026 for a Red Raiders offensive line that struggled to hold its own against elite defensive units last fall. Like Guyton, early return on investment with Ojo is more likely to come through a strong development year that offers clear promise for the future.

Texas Tech needs offensive line help, but Felix Ojo might not be ready for Day 1 contributions. Felix Ojo

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 36

Syracuse swung big and beat Miami and Michigan to land the 6-5, 195-pound Russell, who is the highest-ranked signee in program history.

Russell has already joined the school's men's basketball program this winter. So long as that doesn't slow his football acclimation, he looks every bit the part of a downfield target who can contribute immediately in the fall, similar to the Year 1 impact two-way playmaker Demetres Samuel Jr. had for Syracuse last fall. With the program's top three pass catchers from a year ago all gone, Russell has the potential to quickly emerge as a game changer in the passing game and to deliver on the hype surrounding his arrival with the Orange right away.

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 44

The Cougars invested significantly in the 2026 cycle and ultimately landed the highest-ranked signing class in program history, led by Harris, a productive pass catcher from St. George, Utah.

As such, Harris will shoulder some of the pressure as one of the faces of a historic class. However, the 6-6, 245-pound freshman is stepping into a relatively comfortable situation within a well-stocked BYU tight end room in 2026. After losing third-leading pass catcher Carsen Ryan to graduation, the Cougars added transfers Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga at the position this offseason and have at least two other more experienced options ahead of Harris in Keayen Nead and Noah Moeaki. Considering BYU's investment, Harris will undoubtedly have to make the most of his opportunities in 2026, but the program's depth at the position should allow him the chance to round out the edges in his game, particularly as a blocker.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 2

Mike Locksley and the Terps committed substantial resources to keep Elee, ESPN's No. 1 defensive end, home in Maryland as the highest-ranked signee in program history. In 2026, Elee's early development could play a role in helping determine Lockley's future with the school.

The Terps have proven willing to platform talented young pass rushers. A year ago, the freshman duo of Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis combined for 13 total sacks and finished among Maryland's top eight defensive snap-getters, providing a silver lining to the program's 4-8 finish. Long, fast and explosive, the 6-4, 220-pound Elee has all the tools to deliver a similar immediate impact for Maryland if given the same opportunity in 2026. Such a development would not only add another weapon to an impressive Terps pass rush, but also some much-needed proof of concept for Locksley and the program's approach to investment on the recruiting trail with Maryland's eighth-year coach likely coaching for his job this fall.

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 7

Henry has been discussed as the next great Ohio State wide receiver for years now. Tack on a famous last name -- he's the son of late West Virginia and Cincinnati Bengals pass catcher Chris Henry -- and a seven-figure deal, and there's plenty of pressure hovering over Henry in 2026. But there's also a tremendous opportunity awaiting ESPN's No. 1 wide receiver this fall.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline's exit for South Florida, Carnell Tate's move to the NFL draft and portal departures of four other Buckeyes pass catchers have collectively overhauled the program's receiving corps this offseason. That flurry of movement leaves only Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss among Ohio State's proven returners and opens the door for a physically advanced playmaker like Henry to emerge as a prominent target for quarterback Julian Sayin. It would be foolish to expect a replica of Smith's All-American freshman campaign in 2024. But Henry should have every chance to deliver early on the lofty expectations that have followed him ever since he first committed to the Buckeyes in July 2023.

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 14

The Vols built their 2026 recruiting class around Brandon and a vision of the 6-4 passer from Greensboro, North Carolina, as the program's quarterback of the future. But after a state court denied 2025 starter Joey Aguilar's request for another year of eligibility, Tennessee could end up calling on Brandon to take charge of its offense as early as his freshman fall.

Colorado transfer Ryan Staub and second-year passer George MacIntyre present Josh Heupel with more experienced initial options ahead of Brandon, especially with the Vols staring down a daunting early season schedule in 2026. But it's fair to wonder if the gifted young quarterback will eventually break through. Brandon arrives on Rocky Top after compiling a 35-1 record as a high school starter, and the big-armed passer has all the traits of a future franchise quarterback. If things go south early for Tennessee in 2026, Brandon's turn could come sooner rather than later this fall.

Faizon Brandon enters an offense that fits him and a wide-open QB competition. UA Next Football

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 24

The Wolverines return third-year rusher Jordan Marshall after his breakout 2025 campaign. But Michigan is expected to run the ball even more under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck, and with few proven contributors behind Marshall, Hiter could be headed for a sizable backfield role as the program looks to maximize quarterback Bryce Underwood's second season under center.

Hiter's combination of power and speed at 6-foot, 210 pounds make him an explosive, difficult-to-tackle runner who frequently gains yards after contact. Marshall's 150 carries a year ago marked a career high. Assuming the Wolverines plan to manage his workload diligently in 2026, Hiter could quickly become an integral part of the Day 1 backfield rotation in one of the nation's most intriguing offenses.

2026 SC Next 300 ranking: No. 49

The Bulldogs capitalized on late-season momentum, a substantial financial push and Hugh Freeze's firing at Auburn to land Womack, Mississippi's No. 3 overall prospect, late last fall.

Part of Mississippi State's pitch to Womack centered on him becoming the program's defensive version of quarterback Kamario Taylor, the star freshman who made two starts and appeared in 11 games a year ago. The Bulldogs added a pair of safeties in the portal between LSU's Jardin Gilbert and Rice's Marcus Williams and return solid depth at the position in 2026. But given Womack's positional versatility and the expectations surrounding the 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back, a progressive toward playing time similar to Taylor's in 2025 could be waiting for the program's new franchise defender this fall.