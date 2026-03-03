Big Ten spring football preview: Key storylines, players to watch

Open Extended Reactions

Spring football practices are underway for some Big Ten programs, and with spring games just around the corner, it's time to break down what you should know for every conference team.

Reigning national champion Indiana doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. After losing multiple key players from the 2025 season, coach Curt Cignetti used the transfer portal to fill in the gaps, but can the Hoosiers defend their title? UCLA will enter the 2026 season under new coach Bob Chesney. With Chesney's success at James Madison -- which made the College Football Playoff last season -- is there room for optimism about what UCLA's season could look like in 2026?

Here's a look at the top storyline, a position of intrigue and player to watch for each Big Ten team heading into the spring.

2025 record: 9-4

Spring storyline: Illinois emerges from the best two-year win total (19) in team history. The key now is to maintain success, which historically has been a challenge in Champaign, and ultimately elevate to College Football Playoff contention. Illinois must replace several key members from its rise, including quarterback Luke Altmyer and top pass rusher Gabe Jacas, but returns a nice core, especially on defense with safeties Xavier Scott and Matthew Bailey. The defense's adjustment to new coordinator Bobby Hauck, who introduces a scheme Illinois hasn't run before, will be an area to watch throughout the spring. The offense will look to spark its run game, a tenet of coach Bret Bielema's championship teams at Wisconsin, which finished 89th nationally last year.

Position of intrigue: Offensive tackle. J.C. Davis locked down the left tackle spot after transferring in from New Mexico, starting all 26 games he played for Illinois and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors last season. Melvin Priestly held down the right tackle spot and earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Illinois must find answers at both spots to protect new quarterback Katin Houser and help an inconsistent run game. The team added transfer Christian Martin, who started at left tackle for Colorado State, as well as junior college imports TJ Taylor, Maika Matelau, and has holdover Nathan Knapik, who started in Illinois' bowl win against Tennessee. The overall line is an offseason focus, but especially on the edges.

Player to watch: Quarterback transfer Katin Houser. Illinois hit big with Altmyer (Ole Miss transfer) and is hoping for similar results with Houser, who began his career at Michigan State but boosted it at East Carolina, where he started 19 games the past two seasons and recorded 5,306 passing yards with 37 touchdowns. He significantly improved his accuracy and efficiency in 2025, completing nearly 66% of his attempts. A four-star recruit from Southern California, Houser projected as a Big Ten player and now must prove he belongs. His ability to absorb and execute coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s offense will be a big focus of the spring. -- Adam Rittenberg

Running back Khobie Martin looks to play a big role in the 2026 season after rushing for 505 yards last season. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire

2025 record: 16-0

Spring storyline: Indiana's journey through uncharted territory under coach Curt Cignetti continues this spring as the team begins its first national title defense. The Hoosiers will be under the spotlight and looking to replace many of the key players who shaped the team's historic rise. Cignetti has been masterful in maintaining his team's focus and operating the program with efficiency. But Indiana be replacing not only quarterback Fernando Mendoza but also its top two wide receivers, top two running backs and several defensive standouts, including cornerback D'Angelo Ponds and linebacker Aiden Fisher. There isn't a comparable recent situation of a program like Indiana emerging from a national title, which adds intrigue to the Hoosiers' spring.

Position of intrigue: Wide receiver. Incoming transfer quarterback Josh Hoover certainly will generate attention this spring as he steps in for Mendoza, but he also will be throwing to a largely new group of wide receivers. Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. combined for 1,767 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns on 134 catches last season, including Cooper's toe-tapping score in the back of the end zone at Penn State with 36 seconds left. IU also loses E.J. Williams Jr. Charlie Becker's emergence during the postseason was very encouraging, and he will team with Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh, who had 100 receptions and nine touchdowns in his first two seasons. The Hoosiers must fill out their depth at wideout to assist Hoover in his transition.

Player to watch: Running back Khobie Martin. Indiana loses two 1,000-yard rushers in Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black but should be in good shape at the position with Martin, who maximized his opportunities during the championship run. Martin recorded consecutive 100-yard rushing performances against Indiana State and then Illinois in the Big Ten opener. He had 80 yards on only 11 carries against Maryland and had 42 yards on just four carries in the CFP semifinal win against Oregon. He brings a level of explosiveness that could take IU's run game to the next level and should be an asset to new quarterback Hoover. Martin averaged 6.5 yards per rush last fall and scored a touchdown on 7.7% of his carries. -- Rittenberg

2025 record: 9-4

Spring storyline: Iowa's next logical step is CFP contention, especially after a 9-4 season where it pushed playoff teams like Indiana and Oregon to the brink. To move up a rung, the Hawkeyes are seeking improvement in their passing game, which still lagged at 127th nationally despite quarterback Mark Gronowski's timely contributions. As offensive coordinator Tim Lester sorts through who will play at quarterback, he has a quality pass-catching option in sophomore tight end DJ Vonnahme, who led the team in receptions (29), receiving yards (434) and receiving touchdowns (three). Wide receiver production has long been an issue for Iowa, but the team could have a playmaker in Reece Vander Zee. Running back Kamari Moulton, who tied for fourth on the team in receptions, is also back.

Position of intrigue: Quarterback. The portal and teams' willingness to spend on proven quarterbacks has reduced the number of true competitions, but Iowa appears to have one with sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski and junior Hank Brown. Hecklinski, a transfer from Wake Forest, is undersized at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds but brings a gunslinger-type mentality to an Iowa offense that typically doesn't show much aggressiveness. Brown started two games at Auburn in 2024 and saw more action behind Gronowski last season. He has more of a traditional size at 6-4 and 215 pounds and won a Tennessee high school state title playing for coach Trent Dilfer. Gronowski leaves a significant void in Iowa's run game -- he ran for 545 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall -- and Hecklinski and Brown will try to fill the production this spring.

Player to watch: Safety Zach Lutmer. Iowa's defensive brilliance is often taken for granted, and with longtime coordinator Phil Parker in place, justifiably so. But the unit loses key players from 2025 at all three levels, including linemen Ethan Hurkett and Max Llewellyn, linebacker Karson Sharar and safeties Xavier Nwankpa and Koen Entringer. Iowa will lean on Lutmer and several other key returners to maintain the defense's overall stinginess. Lutmer led Iowa with three interceptions in 2025 and ranked second on the team with seven pass breakups. He and Deshaun Lee will lead a secondary that could be a team strength in 2026. -- Rittenberg

2025 record: 4-8

Spring storyline: The Terrapins are coming off a disappointing 2025 season, losing their final eight games. This offseason, Maryland coach Mike Locksley brought in offensive coordinator Clint Trickett to help jump-start an offense that finished 93rd nationally in scoring and ranked 105th in expected point attempts per play. The good news is that Trickett, a former quarterback at West Virginia, has a promising young passer to rebuild the offense around in Malik Washington, who set Maryland freshman records with 273 completions and 2,963 passing yards last year. This spring will provide a glimpse of what Trickett and Washington can do together heading into a pivotal eighth year for Locksley, who's now just 37-49 at Maryland after consecutive losing seasons.

Position of intrigue: Defensive tackle. Although the Maryland pass rush thrived at times, the Terrapins also surrendered 175.6 rushing yards per game last season -- 15th most among Big Ten defenses. Maryland will be counting on multiple transfers to help plug the middle, including Armon Parker (Washington), Lavon Johnson (Texas) and Derrick LeBlanc (UCF). Four-star defensive tackle signee Jamarcus Whyce and Cameron Brickle, who was once an Ohio State commitment before inking with Maryland, could boost the interior, as well. Either way, the Terrapins have to do a much better job stopping the run in 2026 if they want to return to bowl eligibility.

Player to watch: Defensive end Zion Elee. The Terrapins recently won a massive recruiting battle, inking five-star pass rusher Elee, who toppled Stefon Diggs as the highest-rated player ever to sign with Maryland. The Baltimore native was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2026 class and was hotly pursued by several national powers. Last year, Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis combined for 13 sacks as freshmen. Assuming Elee, who enrolled early to participate in spring ball, is ready to play immediately, he could team up with them to give the Terrapins one of the top young pass-rushing trios in the country. -- Jake Trotter

Quarterback Bryce Underwood passed for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a freshman. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

2025 record: 9-4

Spring storyline: The Kyle Whittingham era has launched in Ann Arbor, and Michigan's adjustment to its new coach will shape how the spring goes. Whittingham's line-of-scrimmage-based approach should resonate at Michigan, but he's not there for a slow build at age 66. The goal coming out of spring practice should be a clear identity, especially on offense with sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood now working with coordinator Jason Beck, who dramatically improved Utah's unit in 2025. Michigan has depth and talent in the offensive backfield but must start getting more out of Underwood and a passing attack that ranked 105th nationally last year and ranks 127th nationally in total passing yards since the start of the 2024 season.

Position of intrigue: Defensive line. The group has been a strength for Michigan and for Whittingham's Utah teams as well, but first-team All-Big Ten selection Derrick Moore is gone along with Rayshaun Benny and others. Moore and linebacker Jaishawn Barham accounted for 14 of Michigan's 28 sacks last season, and there's almost no returning pass-rushing production. Whittingham's staff brought over John Henry Daley, who ranked second nationally in sacks per game (1.05) for Utah in 2025, but he's recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Edge Cam Brandt enters his fourth season with the program, and Michigan also added defensive tackle transfer Jonah Lea'ea from Utah. But there's work to be done this spring in building the overall line depth.

Player to watch: Quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Big Ten is loaded after three consecutive national titles, and it's hard to see Michigan rising up without Underwood taking a significant step as a sophomore. The nation's No. 1 recruit eclipsed 200 passing yards in five of his first seven games with only two interceptions before November. But he was picked off seven times in his final five contests, including three times in the Citrus Bowl loss to Texas. Underwood needed a reset after 2025 and got one with Whittingham and Beck, who generated strong results the past two seasons with a very different type of QB in Devon Dampier. Underwood established a good vibe with wide receiver Andrew Marsh, but Michigan must develop a more layered and reliable passing attack. -- Rittenberg

2025 record: 4-8

Spring storyline: Pat Fitzgerald makes his return to college coaching for the first time since July 2022. Fitzgerald has brought necessary enthusiasm to a Michigan State program that looked lifeless at the end of Jonathan Smith's brief tenure. Now he must show he can lead effectively during a time when rosters turn over every year and the path to success in the Big Ten is significantly tougher than it was when he led Northwestern. Fitzgerald and his staff -- which includes a key holdover in defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, and key additions in special teams coordinator LeVar Woods and co-defensive coordinator Max Bullough, the former Spartans star -- get their first chance to work with players on the field. What type of identity will they shape this spring?

Position of intrigue: Offensive line. Michigan State needs better results from a group that ranked 123rd in sacks allowed last season and finished 110th in rushing offense. The return of quarterback Alessio Milivojevic provides some stability through the coaching transition, but MSU must protect him and create more room for its ball carriers. Senior tackle Conner Moore is back after starting every game in 2025, and senior Luka Vincic might have started at guard last fall if not for injury, which limited him to 47 snaps. But the group has holes to fill and depth to build, and likely will lean on transfers such as tackle Ben Murawski (UConn), guard Nick Sharpe (South Carolina) and center Trent Fraley, who won the FCS Rimington Trophy last year at North Dakota State.

Player to watch: Cornerback Charles Brantley. Usually when a multiyear starter transfers out, he doesn't come back to his original school, but that's what happened with Brantley and MSU. Brantley made 24 career starts for the Spartans, including 11 in the 2022 season, and recorded five interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, and 18 passes defended during his time in Green and White. He led MSU in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (seven) in 2024, despite missing three games with injury. The 6-foot, 170-pound Brantley transferred to Miami after the 2024 season but struggled to find any traction with the Hurricanes. Brantley now rejoins MSU as a sixth-year player and will team with fellow transfer cornerback Tre Bell (Iowa State) and others. -- Rittenberg

2025 record: 8-5

Spring storyline: Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has led the Gophers to five straight bowl appearances, with wins in all five of those bowl games. But the Gophers have reached double-digit wins only once (2019) since Fleck took over in 2017. Can the Gophers do more in 2026? Minnesota has talent returning, highlighted by defensive end Anthony Smith, who had 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss last year. Smith is now within striking distance of breaking Minnesota's career sack record. With Smith back to lead the defense to complement a young, budding offense, the Gophers are hoping to finally challenge for double-digit wins again.

Position of intrigue: The Gophers lost star safety Koi Perich to Oregon in the offseason. But the Gophers still have talent in the defensive backfield. Aidan Gousby switched from safety to corner for Minnesota's final two games last year and thrived. His versatility will again be key. Kerry Brown started 13 games as a sophomore at safety last year and finished with 56 tackles on the way to earning honorable mention Big Ten honors. John Nestor, who transferred in from Iowa last year, gives the Gophers a lockdown corner. He had two picks and a fumble recovery in Minnesota's 17-7 rivalry win over Wisconsin to end last year's regular season.

Player to watch: Quarterback Drake Lindsey. As a redshirt freshman last year, Lindsey passed for 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns with only six interceptions. Three of those picks came against Iowa on Oct. 25. Lindsey didn't throw another interception the rest of the year and won eight games, the most ever by a Minnesota freshman quarterback. In one of the losses, a 38-35 defeat at Northwestern on Nov. 22, Lindsey threw for four touchdowns, including a game-tying strike in the final two minutes (before Northwestern's winning field goal). The Gophers need Lindsey to build off his promising first year. -- Trotter

2025 record: 7-6

Spring storyline: For the first time since 2016, the Cornhuskers finished with a winning record during the regular season. And yet, Matt Rhule's third year in Lincoln felt underwhelming, as the Huskers lost quarterback Dylan Raiola to a broken leg, then got blown out by Penn State, Iowa and Utah over their final three games. Raiola has since bolted for Oregon, leaving Nebraska with questions on both sides of the ball. That includes a new starting quarterback and a new defensive coordinator in Rob Aurich, who came over from San Diego State, in a pivotal fourth season for Rhule.

Position of intrigue: Quarterback. Two years ago, the Huskers were hopeful that their five-star signee Raiola could finally help turn them into a Big Ten title contender. Instead, Raiola delivered two underwhelming seasons before breaking a leg. With Raiola now at Oregon, the Huskers will have a quarterback competition, as UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea battles TJ Lateef for the starting job. Lateef, a former ESPN 300 recruit, threw for 904 yards filling in for Raiola. Colandrea, who began his career at Virginia, ranked 38th nationally last season with a QBR of 69.6 while throwing for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Player to watch: Offensive tackle Tree Babalade. The Huskers bring back starting left tackle Elijah Pritchett, but right tackle was a problem spot for Nebraska last year, as the Huskers cycled through four different players at the position. Nebraska is banking that Babalade can solve its right booked issue and thrive opposite Pritchett. Babalade played in 22 games and made 15 starts at tackle for South Carolina over the past three seasons. Babalade has a familiar face on the Nebraska coaching staff in run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley, who was with Babalade at South Carolina as the Gamecocks' offensive line coach. -- Trotter

2025 record: 7-6

Spring storyline: Northwestern made the most significant assistant coach hiring in team history with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the former NFL and college coach and longtime playcaller. He was brought in to elevate an offense that ranks 129th nationally in scoring since the start of the 2015 season and finished 96th last season. Kelly inherits a unit that has a clear strength at running back but will be retooling a strong offensive line largely through the portal. Northwestern added Michigan State transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles, a former four-star recruit from Southern California whom Kelly knows from his time coaching at UCLA. How Kelly installs his scheme and how his new players absorb it will be the overwhelming theme of the spring.

Position of intrigue: Wide receiver. The offense's path to respectability starts with the line, which was significantly upgraded last year and remains a focal point. But Northwestern has to start posing a more consistent passing threat. Northwestern has been less productive in areas such as passing touchdowns since 2015. The team has become much nimbler in the transfer portal and made several key offensive additions this portal cycle, including Chiles, but surprisingly did not add any receivers. Northwestern will rely heavily on Griffin Wilde, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, and Hayden Eligon II, who emerged as a solid second option last fall. But the development of other returnees -- Ricky Ahumaraeze, Drew Wagner -- and young players, including four-star recruit Jaden McDuffie, will be critical to fill out depth.

Player to watch: Defensive end Michael Kilbane. He was among the high-value defenders Northwestern retained through the winter, alongside safety Robert Fitzgerald and cornerback Josh Fussell. Kilbane's return also helps offset the loss of defensive end Anto Saka, who transferred to Texas A&M, as well as likely NFL draft departure Aidan Hubbard. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Kilbane had 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss last season, while adding eight quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery in Northwestern's bowl win. Despite only four starts, Kilbane finished with 43 tackles and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He could become the anchor of the defensive line this coming season. -- Rittenberg

2025 record: 12-2

Spring storyline: The Buckeyes welcomed a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith, who takes over playcalling for USF head coach Brian Hartline. Smith comes from the NFL, where he forged a strong reputation scheming up effective rushing attacks, from the Tennessee Titans to the Atlanta Falcons, and most recently the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith will have talented rising sophomore running back Bo Jackson at his disposal. Jackson rushed for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry as a true freshman. Jackson also led the Big Ten with 4.18 yards after contact per rush. That running style should fit in nicely with Smith's hardnosed rushing attack.

Position of intrigue: Linebacker. Both of Ohio State's starting linebackers last season, Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, could be top-10 picks in the upcoming NFL draft. That leaves linebacker as a question mark heading into next season, especially given how productive both Styles and Reese were. Payton Pierce (44 tackles last season) and Riley Pettijohn are in line to take over the starting roles after serving as backups last season. Christian Alliegro, who transferred in after racking up 124 career tackles for Wisconsin, will be a key rotation player if he doesn't start. Cincere Johnson, the No. 1 2026 recruit from the state of Ohio, who attended the same high school (Cleveland Glenville) as Reese, has the talent to factor in, as well.

Player to watch: Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. Wide Receiver University did it again, adding the top-ranked WR recruit in the 2026 class in Henry, also the nation's No. 7 overall prospect. The hype surrounding Henry resembles that of Jeremiah Smith when he first arrived in Columbus two years ago. Smith went on to immediately win a starting job, shatter Ohio State freshman receiving records and snag the game-clinching catch late in the fourth quarter in the national championship victory over Notre Dame. At 6-foot-5, Henry already has the tools to also make an immediate splash complementing Smith from the other side of the field.

With Oregon quarterback Dante Moore returning, the Ducks are the team to watch out for this upcoming season. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

2025 record: 13-2

Spring storyline: After winning 26 games over the past two seasons, expectations in Eugene are as high as anywhere in college football. That would have been the case regardless of Dante Moore's decision to return for another season, despite the possibility of being the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, but with Moore still in the fold, the Ducks have a strong case to be the preseason No. 1. That's where the conversation about Oregon should begin this spring -- and continue up until the season begins. The Ducks will break in new coordinators on both sides of the ball and -- like everyone else -- have a mix of outgoing and incoming talent from the portal, but coach Dan Lanning has this program operating like a machine.

Position of intrigue: Running back. The Ducks lost their leading rusher, Noah Whittington (829 yards, six TD), but might have a better backfield next season thanks to the expected development of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. The talented duo both rushed for over 600 yards as freshmen last season, combining for 20 touchdowns on the ground (Davison 15, Hill 5). As the Ducks experienced in the College Football Playoff, though, this is a position where depth is important, making this spring a key time to build confidence in the players behind them, including Da'Jaun Riggs, who received 28 carries and rushed for 168 yards over the past two seasons in low-pressure situations.

Player to watch: Koi Perich. Perich was one of the best true freshmen in college football in 2024, but after his sophomore season drew mixed reviews, he opted to leave Minnesota, his home state, and head west to Oregon. It's a similar path to what Dillon Thieneman took last year when he left Purdue for Oregon and had a nearly seamless transition. Thieneman was an All-American as a junior for the Ducks, and now they'll hope Perich can mirror that type of success. -- Kyle Bonagura

2025 record: 7-6

Spring storyline: For only the fourth time since 1966, the Nittany Lions have a new head coach. Matt Campbell takes over for James Franklin, who was fired in the middle of last season after 12 years in State College. Before arriving at Penn State, Campbell was the winningest coach in Iowa State history and was a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year. Campbell regularly pulled off big upsets at Iowa State. Can he now win the big games for the Nittany Lions? That inability to do so doomed Franklin, who went 4-21 against top-10 opponents during his Penn State tenure.

Position of intrigue: Wide receiver. The Nittany Lions have featured multiple star tight ends in recent years, most notably 2025 first round pick Tyler Warren. But the receiving position has continued to underwhelm for Penn State. The Nittany Lions will have a completely new rotation at receiver, headlined by Iowa State transfers Brett Eskildsen, who had 30 receptions for 526 yards and five touchdowns last season, and Chase Sowell, who was the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year after hauling in 32 catches for 500 yards and a pair of touchdowns. At Iowa State, Campbell produced several future NFL receivers. The Nittany Lions are banking he can do the same in State College.

Player to watch: Running back James Peoples. Peoples got 10 carries in last year's opener for Ohio State against Texas. That was the most he would get all year, as true freshman Bo Jackson quickly won the starting job and took away the bulk of the Buckeyes' rushing load. Still, Peoples averaged 5.6 yards per carry in a limited role for Ohio State. Now, he'll get a chance to become one of Penn State's featured running backs alongside fellow transfer Carson Hansen, who had 952 rushing yards and six touchdowns for Iowa State last year. The Nittany Lions have to replace outgoing seniors Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, the school's career leading rusher. -- Trotter

2025 record: 2-10

Spring storyline: After a winless Big Ten season in 2025, coach Barry Odom is turning to some familiar faces to engineer a Year 2 upgrade in West Lafayette. Quarterback Ryan Browne, who battled through injuries during the second half of the 2025 season, will once again lead the offense. Odom told ESPN he really liked what he saw from Browne before the injuries, as the quarterback eclipsed 200 passing yards in five of his first six games of the 2025 season. Purdue also brought back Kevin Kane, the team's defensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024, to oversee the defense. Odom and Kane have known each other for years, and Odom credited Kane with helping retain several key defenders through his previous relationships with them.

Position of intrigue: Linebacker. Like many position groups at Purdue, the linebackers will have a different look in Year 2 under Odom. The Boilermakers were aggressive in the portal, adding transfers like Tre Moore (San Diego), Jojo Hayden (Illinois), Anthony Speca (Penn State) and Hudson Miller (Toledo). The 6-foot-4 Moore had six sacks and three forced fumbles last year for San Diego and should help Purdue's pass rush. Hayden had 26 tackles in 11 games for the Illini last fall, and Miller returned to Purdue, where he started the final five games in 2024 under Kane. Purdue also must develop several holdovers and younger players to create a better defensive midsection this fall.

Player to watch: Wide receiver Xavier Townsend. He's a fifth-year player who has started games in each of the past four seasons, three at UCF and one at Iowa State. Townsend was a third-team all-conference punt returner as a freshman at UCF, where he had 33 receptions as a sophomore. Although he started only one game at Iowa State and recorded 18 receptions last fall, Odom thinks his skill set and experience will translate well to a Purdue offense that resets at receiver after losing Michael Jackson III, Nitro Tuggle and others. Townsend ran the ball in high school and has a versatile skill set with his returns background that could make him especially useful for offensive coordinator Josh Henson. -- Rittenberg

2025 record: 5-7

Spring storyline: The Scarlet Knights were good enough offensively last year to reach bowl eligibility. The defense, though, was nowhere near good enough, as Rutgers finished 130th nationally in defensive successful play rate (50.8%), among Power 4 defenses; only UCLA fared worse. To fix his ailing defense, coach Greg Schiano hired South Dakota head coach Travis Johansen in February to be Rutgers' new defensive coordinator. Johansen led South Dakota to the FCS playoff quarterfinals last season. A bounce-back season for Rutgers in 2026 hinges largely on what improvements Johansen can bring immediately to a defense that was last in the Big Ten in 2025, giving up 36 points per conference game.

Position of intrigue: Quarterback. After starting 42 games with 48 appearances, Athan Kaliakmanis is out of eligibility, leaving a big hole for Rutgers at quarterback. Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan will battle redshirt sophomore AJ Surace for the starting job. Surace was a three-star signee two years ago and has appeared in three games. Lonergan was the No. 36 overall recruit in 2023 and originally began his career at Alabama. Last year for Boston College, Lonergan threw for 2,025 yards and 12 touchdowns, while ranking 81st nationally with a QBR of 56.3.

Player to watch: Running back Antwan Raymond. In his first season as the starter, replacing Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai, Raymond had a big sophomore year. The Montréal native rushed for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry on the way to earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. He ended the year with a 189-yard performance against Penn State. With receiver KJ Duff, who had 1,084 receiving yards last year, back, as well, the Scarlet Knights should boast plenty of firepower offensively, even with Kaliakmanis now gone. -- Trotter

Under a new head coach, what could we see from quarterback Nico Iamaleava this upcoming season? Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2025 record: 3-9

Spring storyline: After years of competitive irrelevance and fan apathy, coach Bob Chesney's arrival provides reason for optimism in Los Angeles. He comes in at a time where an immediate turnaround in college football has never been more possible. The best example: Curt Cignetti's masterpiece at Indiana, winning the national title two years after arriving from James Madison. And Chesney, of course, is also now making the jump to the Big Ten from JMU, where he managed to take the Dukes to the College Football Playoff last season. It's unfair to ask if Chesney can mirror what Cignetti did, but it does make it easier to believe the Bruins don't have to wait around for success.

Position of intrigue: Defensive line. The Bruins added several interesting players to rebuild their defensive line, starting with a pair of James Madison transfers: Sahir West and Aiden Gobaira. West was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and fielded high-level Power 4 interest before opting to head west, and Gobaira, who started his career at Notre Dame, was a third-team All-Sun Belt selection. UCLA also added some less productive players who could thrive in a new environment, including Maxwell Roy from Ohio State.

Player to watch: Running back Wayne Knight. Without Knight, it's fair to wonder if James Madison would have reached the CFP last season. His impact on the Dukes' success was that significant. He's a player who could have gone nearly anywhere in the country, and for him to move with Chesney shows the belief he has in his coach. Even in the Sun Belt, he looked like a player who could jump to the NFL this season, and he makes an interesting backfield pairing with quarterback Nico Iamaleava. -- Bonagura

2025 record: 9-4

Spring storyline: Four years into the Lincoln Riley era at USC and the Trojans have yet to take the kind of step forward that was expected when he arrived. In fact, Riley's winning percentage (66.0%) is almost identical that of his predecessor, Clay Helton (66.6% as the permanent head coach). After the Alamo Bowl loss to TCU, Riley said it has been a challenging four years to get the window open for the Trojans, but now "it's open." Setting aside the obvious -- that programs with less resources and less history have done it more quickly during the past four years -- it was also an acknowledgement that it's time to win. And not just win 10 games -- to compete at the top of the Big Ten. That should be the standard USC holds itself to.

Position of intrigue: Wide receiver. The Trojans had one of the best receiving duos in college football with Makai Lemon, the Biletnikoff Award winner, and Ja'Kobi Lane, but with both of them off to the NFL, the room has become a big question mark. Tanook Hines had a brilliant freshman year and is a great starting place to build around, but more players need to emerge. Terrell Anderson from NC State arrives after catching 39 passes for 629 yards last year and will be an immediate boost.

Player to watch: QB Jonas Williams. Although he's not expected to play this year, Williams is an intriguing quarterback prospect who, at just 17 years old, has a big opportunity to make a positive impression this spring. He has already been earning glowing reviews and trying to set himself up to be the Trojans' quarterback of the future. -- Bonagura

2025 record: 9-4

Spring storyline: After a 6-7 debut under Jedd Fisch in 2024, the Huskies took an impressive step forward in 2025, finishing 9-4. If the Huskies follow the same trajectory Arizona did in Fisch's third season (it jumped from 5-7 to 10-3), it would put them in the College Football Playoff conversation. And considering there are several returning starters on both sides of the ball, Washington figures to be a threat in the Big Ten. But in a conference with elite teams at the top, it's hard to climb from good to great -- despite what Curt Cignetti showed was possible at Indiana.

Position of intrigue: Running back. There doesn't appear to be a favorite to replace Jonah Coleman as the primary ball carrier, especially with the departure of Adam Mohammed, who transferred to Cal. Jordan Washington is back and Jayden Limar transferred in from Oregon, but there is a lot of buzz about incoming freshman Brian Bonner Jr. He was ESPN's No. 8-ranked running back in the class of 2026 and has a chance to play a major role immediately.

Player to watch: Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Williams unexpectedly became an unfortunate offseason storyline when he signed a new NIL contract with Washington only to then announce he was leaving, then reverse course again to honor the deal he signed. He has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but the ordeal brought unnecessary negative attention. Assuming Williams responds well behind the scenes, this should be the type of ordeal that a team can move past easily, but it did raise questions about his commitment to the team and cast a spotlight in a way that wouldn't have happened otherwise. -- Bonagura

2025 record: 4-8

Spring storyline: After a 2-5 start last year, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh came to coach Luke Fickell's defense and reiterated that Fickell would return in 2026. Still, Fickell enters this year on one of the hottest seats in the country after back-to-back losing seasons. Injuries and quarterback turnover haven't helped Fickell's cause the past two years. But only UMass had a worse statistical offense last season than the Badgers, who averaged just 12.8 points per game. Fickell will have to get the offense turned around to have any chance of a breakout season in his fourth year in Madison.

Position of intrigue: Offensive line. Under Barry Alvarez and Bret Bielema, the Badgers regularly fielded dominant offensive lines that powered Wisconsin to Big Ten championship contention. Lately, Wisconsin's offensive line play has dipped significantly. Last year, the Badgers didn't have a single offensive lineman earn first-, second- or third-team Big Ten honors. Their only lineman to earn honorable mention recognition, guard Joe Brunner, has since transferred to Indiana. To get back to its winning ways, Wisconsin has to rediscover its dominating identity up front.

Player to watch: Quarterback Colton Joseph. Fickell has had a different starting quarterback to begin each of his three seasons at Wisconsin. Can Joseph finally bring stability to the position? The Old Dominion transfer is the reigning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, throwing for 2,624 yards while rushing for another 1,007 yards. He also accounted for 34 total touchdowns. His dual-threat ability should give the Badgers a major boost -- that's if he can stay healthy, unlike recent Wisconsin quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Billy Edwards Jr.