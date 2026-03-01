Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder dies in single-car crash at 23

Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died early Sunday morning in a single-car crash, according to police. He was 23.

"The entire CU Athletics family is devastated at the tragic passing of Dominiq Ponder," Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo said in a statement. "He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike. Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time."

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Boulder County. Police said Ponder, who was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3, lost control on a curve, and the car went across the eastbound lane, striking a guardrail and then an electrical line pole, before rolling down an embankment and catching on fire.

Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a preliminary investigation "shows that speed is suspected as a factor," though a full investigation will take place.

Ponder, a third-year sophomore from Opa Locka, Florida, spent the past two seasons with Colorado after transferring from Bethune-Cookman. He appeared in two games last season, recording two rushes and a pass attempt, after not playing for the Buffaloes in 2024.

"Dom was one of my favorites!" Colorado coach Deion Sanders wrote on X. "He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let's pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you're receiving a good 1."

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion reposted Sanders' statement and called Ponder a joy to be around and coach.

"Getting that call from his dad today didn't feel real," Marion posted. "Love you Dom! God cover his family & our team, especially our qb room!"

Fellow Colorado quarterback Colton Allen also paid tribute to Ponder on Instagram.

"Dom, you were a blessing to so many people," Allen wrote. "You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and everyone around you. I'm grateful for every lift, every practice, every rep, every conversation we got to share. I'll carry those with me for the rest of my life."

The Big 12 Conference also extended its condolences in a social media post.

Colorado is set to open spring practice Monday in Boulder.

Ponder played high school football at Carol City and Naples in Florida, and came to Bethune-Cookman from Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy in South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.