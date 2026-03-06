Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore pleads no contest

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore agreed to a deal Friday that resulted in him pleading no contest to two new misdemeanor charges in exchange for the dropping of a previous felony count and two separate misdemeanors.

The plea agreement centers on Moore's actions Dec. 10, following his sudden firing as Michigan coach. The university dismissed Moore that day for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Moore, 40, soon drove to the staff member's apartment and was initially charged with felony home invasion and misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering and stalking in a domestic relationship. The staff member told police that the married father of three grabbed a butter knife and threatened to harm himself. Earlier that day, the staff member had told the school about the relationship.

On Friday, prosecutors agreed to drop the initial, more serious, charges in exchange for Moore pleading no contest to two new misdemeanors -- malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing.

"All the [initial] charges against Mr. Moore were not supported by facts of law," Moore's attorney, Ellen Michaels, said after the hearing. "The dismissal of those charges validates the concerns we raised about the investigation from the very beginning.

"Mr. Moore is pleased to put this behind him and move forward."

Moore, holding the hand of his wife, Kelli, did not comment after the hearing.

Michaels' request that Moore be freed from wearing an electronic tether as part of his bond agreement was denied by Judge J. Cedric Simpson pending interviews with authorities.

Moore will be sentenced April 14 in Washtenaw County Court and could face up to a year in prison, although attorneys unrelated to the case have told ESPN that they do not expect Moore to serve any time.

Moore coached the Wolverines for two seasons, compiling a 16-8 record, before his dismissal. He served as the team's offensive coordinator during the Wolverines' 2023 national championship season.