College football spring football: Notes around the country

Texas: Yes, quarterback Arch Manning is back and should be better in his second season as full-time starter, but his supporting cast has also gotten an upgrade. Coach Steve Sarkisian is expecting the Longhorns to have a more explosive offense this fall, "and that's when we're at our best," he said. The two running backs out of the transfer portal -- Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (ASU/USC) -- are versatile enough to catch the ball out of the backfield, "which is something we like to do that we didn't have at our disposal a year ago," Sarkisian said. The addition of transfer receiver Cam Coleman (Auburn) on the outside will create a deep threat to alleviate some of the pressure from Ryan Wingo.

"There's some real pieces in place that we feel very confident about," Sarkisian said. "I think we will be a better running football team, but I definitely think we're going to be a more explosive offensive football team, which is something that we're accustomed to being."

Auburn: First-year Auburn coach Alex Golesh is excited about his linebackers, his defensive line and the safeties. He's curious about his corners. Offensively, Golesh is excited about quarterback Byrum Brown coming with him from South Florida, and he has a talented group of running backs to work with.

As for the offensive line?

"I think if you asked me every year for the last 20 if I was nervous about any group, it'd be the O-line group," Golesh said. "Nervous in the sense kind of in the same breath as the corner room -- excited to see who the five are, what depth we have, and then truly build a system around what we're good at, but it's virtually a whole new group."

Boise State: After winning three straight Mountain West titles, Boise State is headed to the Pac-12 this summer, where coach Spencer Danielson said "it's going to be even more difficult" to reach the CFP.

"You've got really good coaches, really good players, and everyone's investing in football and continuing to push forward to be that fifth conference," he said, referring to the pecking order behind the Big Ten, SEC, ACC and Big 12. "That's a big push, and I really believe it's going to be that."

The Broncos have a chance to make a huge playoff statement early with their season opener at Oregon -- a game Danielson said the staff will start preparing for in May.

"I've been very open with our team about this game," he said. "We've played them a lot in the past. We are very open about this game and the task at hand -- Dante Moore coming back, what they're going to be ranked -- we're just not running from it."

UNLV: Boise State has been a constant contender for a CFP spot and beat UNLV twice last year to win its third straight Mountain West Conference title. But the Broncos are moving to the Pac-12 this summer, which means UNLV could have an easier path to the conference title -- and in turn a CFP bid -- in just the second season under coach Dan Mullen.

"Goal No. 1 is the one we can control, which is winning the Mountain West championship," Mullen said, "and then hopefully we'll be able by doing that to put ourselves in a position for the playoff. That was the idea behind scheduling Memphis and North Texas. I was trying to get two of the top American teams on the schedule. We play Cal, so we have a Power 4 game, and we have two data points against American conference teams. That's a schedule that gives us the opportunity to have a résumé to get into the College Football Playoff."

BYU: Coach Kalani Sitake wanted to take a minute to remind everyone that his starting quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, was a true freshman last year who didn't arrive on campus until June. He learned the playbook during the season, which meant the staff couldn't really "open it up" until the very end.

Now?

"Now that he knows the offense, it's like night-and-day difference," Sitaki said. "It just helped that he was able to win us a lot of games last year while he was learning. Now I'm excited to see what happens with him knowing the offense. The spring ball has already been different because he's not learning -- he's refining, which is good, but that comes with a lot of expectations, too."

The entire team is facing lofty expectations after being on the brink of a CFP berth last year as the Big 12 runner-up. BYU doesn't face Texas Tech this year but does have an Oct. 17 home game against Notre Dame.

"I think Indiana has really shown what you can do with great strategy and great culture and playing a team game," Sitake said. "That's been a good example for not just us, but everyone out there -- 'Hey, you can do some really good things if you're playing cohesively as a team.' So that's a goal, but we've got a long ways to go, a lot of work to do."