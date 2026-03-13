Louisiana Tech on C-USA, Sun Belt schedules amid standoff

Open Extended Reactions

Conference USA and the Sun Belt both included Louisiana Tech on their 2026 football schedules, announced this week, as the school and C-USA wrangle over the Bulldogs' exit date.

Conference USA included Louisiana Tech on its 2026 schedule announced Thursday. The Sun Belt then announced its 2026 schedule Friday and also included Louisiana Tech -- giving the Bulldogs 20 scheduled games.

Louisiana Tech also sent out a news release Friday announcing its 2026 schedule as a member of the Sun Belt.

The school accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt on July 14, 2025, and a news release announcing the move said Louisiana Tech would join the conference "no later than July 1, 2027."

School officials told Conference USA that they planned to depart July 1, 2026, but the sides could not agree to a departure date or settlement fee.

So earlier this month, the University of Louisiana System, on behalf of Louisiana Tech, sued Conference USA to be able to exit the conference July 1. In a statement released after filing the lawsuit, the school said the proposed 2026 football schedule drafted by Conference USA left them no choice but to sue.