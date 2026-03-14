USC lands commitment from five-star safety Fa'alave-Johnson

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USC picked up a cornerstone commitment in the 2027 class Saturday with a pledge from five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, the top-ranked high school prospect in the state of California.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defender from San Diego committed to the Trojans over Oregon, Texas, Miami, LSU and Notre Dame during a live announcement on CBS Sports HQ, landing as the highest-ranked of five prospects in USC coach Lincoln Riley's 2027 recruiting class.

Fa'alave-Johnson, ESPN's top-ranked safety and the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2027 SC Next 300, is a two-way star at San Diego's Cathedral Catholic High School. He follows in-state wide receiver Quentin Hale (No. 58 overall) and four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington (No. 100) as the Trojans' third top-300 pledge since mid-January.

Fa'alave-Johnson's commitment lands little more than a month after USC officially secured the nation's top-ranked 2026 class in February, the program's first No. 1 signing class since 2007.

Per ESPN sources, the Trojans have long considered Fa'alave-Johnson as a foundational building block to the program's 2027 class, and USC was aggressive in its pursuit of the coveted in-state prospect in recent weeks to fend off heavy interest from Big Ten rival Oregon. Sources tell ESPN that four-star Mater Dei (California) cornerback Danny Lang stands as another priority local target for the Trojans in 2027. Lang, ESPN's No. 275 overall recruit, is set to announce his commitment March 21.

A gifted running back and one of the fastest prospects in the SC Next 300, Fa'alave-Johnson is expected to play on both sides of the ball when he arrives at USC, according to program sources. He was credited with 40 tackles and three interceptions as well as accounting for more than 1,530 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns on offense last fall during his junior season at Cathedral Catholic.

Fa'alave-Johnson will join the Trojans in the wake of the program's impressive 2026 defensive back class led by five-star cornerback Elbert Hill. As things stand, Fa'alave-Johnson will represent USC's highest-ranked safety addition since Su'a Cravens in the 2013 class if he ultimately signs with the program later this year.