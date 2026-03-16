Oregon's Dante Moore seeks support for mental health services

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has revealed he struggled with mental health issues associated with the pressures of major college football.

Moore shared with The Oregonian/OregonLive in a story published Monday a letter he wrote to Gov. Tina Kotek this month in which he disclosed his struggles with depression. In the letter, he asked the Oregon governor for support for mental health services in the state.

"Early in my college career, I found myself struggling deeply: I was depressed," Moore wrote in the March 3 letter. "The pressure and expectations that come with playing quarterback at a high level felt overwhelming at 18. Around that same time, my mother was diagnosed with cancer.

"Watching her endure chemotherapy while I tried to stay focused on school and football challenged me mentally and emotionally. It was heavy in ways that are difficult to put into words."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has revealed he struggled with mental health issues associated with the pressures of major college football. James Black/Icon Sportswire

Moore's mother, Jera Bohlen-Moore, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 during his first spring at UCLA. She was declared cancer-free in the summer of 2024. Moore has continued to support cancer awareness since transferring to Oregon.

"In my life, what made the difference was support," Moore wrote. "Support from my friends, love from my family, and access to the resources I needed to get better. As a young Black man and athlete, reaching out for help can often feel like climbing an uphill battle. It required vulnerability and trust, and I was fortunate to get the care I needed."

Moore said he wrote the letter to Kotek to seek the protection and expansion of virtual mental health services in the state. He said he benefited from those services.

Moore wrote that the issue of mental health has impacted him on and off the field.

"I recently challenged my teammates to lead beyond the field and use our platform to support people who feel voiceless," Moore wrote. "Leadership is not just about what we do on Saturdays -- it is about who we stand up for every day. As a quarterback, I am expected to lead, stay composed, and carry responsibility for my team.

"Learning how to care for my own mental health made me a better leader, teammate, and student. I know what it feels like to struggle in silence. I also know what it feels like to be supported and to come back stronger. That support saved me."