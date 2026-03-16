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          NC State WR Teddy Hoffmann suspended for positive PED test

          • Andrea AdelsonMar 16, 2026, 09:22 PM
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            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
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          NC State receiver Teddy Hoffmann will miss the 2026 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the school announced Monday.

          The positive test automatically triggers an NCAA suspension of one calendar year, including one season of competition.

          "Teddy made a mistake that he's taken responsibility for in front of his teammates and coaches," NC State coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. "It's an unfortunate reminder about the importance of always checking with the sports medicine staff before taking any type of medication or supplement to make sure it's permitted. I know he will learn and grow from this experience."

          Hoffmann played in all 13 games last season as a true freshman, with 25 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns, while also throwing a 59-yard touchdown pass. He was expected to take on a much larger role in the offense this season.