NC State WR Teddy Hoffmann suspended for positive PED test

Open Extended Reactions

NC State receiver Teddy Hoffmann will miss the 2026 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the school announced Monday.

The positive test automatically triggers an NCAA suspension of one calendar year, including one season of competition.

"Teddy made a mistake that he's taken responsibility for in front of his teammates and coaches," NC State coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. "It's an unfortunate reminder about the importance of always checking with the sports medicine staff before taking any type of medication or supplement to make sure it's permitted. I know he will learn and grow from this experience."

Hoffmann played in all 13 games last season as a true freshman, with 25 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns, while also throwing a 59-yard touchdown pass. He was expected to take on a much larger role in the offense this season.