Top 2026 newcomer for every Big 12 team

The Gators' defense bring the heat with six sacks to the Longhorn's zero, while Lagway comes alive with 298 yards to go along with Jadan Baugh's 107 yards and a TD in a 29-21 upset. (1:53)

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The Big 12 football landscape is being reshaped by 2026 newcomers. That includes some of the most high-profile transfers in the country, like Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby and Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway, as well as under-the-radar gems who could pop in bigger roles. Don't forget the high-impact freshman additions, either.

Every program has at least one player who could swing next season's race for a Big 12 championship. Below, we examine the most important newcomers for each team, breaking down the most critical Big 12 transfers and freshmen expected to make an immediate impact. This breakdown looks at why they matter and how their own coaches and GMs expect them to fit.

TE Cole Rusk (Illinois)

Why: Arizona's tight end room is suddenly thin -- seniors Cameron Barmore and Sam Olson graduated, starter Tyler Powell has missed time with a season‑ending leg injury, and Keyan Burnett redshirted before entering the portal. That leaves the Wildcats light at a position that finished the year producing just 36 catches, 324 yards and four scores from its top two tight ends. Rusk is a proven receiving H‑back with a 2023 FCS All‑America résumé (Murray State: 11 games; 39 catches 512 yards, six TDs) and 19 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown at Illinois in 2025 after returning from a knee injury. Rusk can challenge for contested passes and stretch the seam, which should help offensive coordinator Seth Doege propel this offense.

What to expect: The most complete version of Rusk's career in the upcoming 2026 season. We project he'll beat the combined tight end production from 2025 and schematically open up the Wildcats' offense. Expect Arizona to run more 11‑personnel and for the athletic Rusk to create matchup problems for safeties and linebackers in the seam and red zone. He brings more reliable blocking than the current depth, as well, and should fit nicely on H-back lead and kick out blocks. Rusk will turn the tight end position from a weakness into a functional weapon and improve Arizona's passing efficiency and schematic flexibility in 2026.

What they're saying: "Cole is someone who elevates the tight end room immediately -- and not just from a talent standpoint, but also because of his mentality, his work ethic and his approach. He is a dynamic pass catcher who can make tough plays in traffic, and he is not afraid to get his nose dirty as a blocker either. Cole adds another element to our offense, and his veteran presence provides leadership to a young group of developing tight ends." -- Aaron Knotts, general manager

WRs Omarion Miller (Colorado) and Reed Harris (Boston College)

Why: The Sun Devils lose Jordyn Tyson and return just 45 combined receptions, so Miller and Harris are immediate needs. Together they have 84 catches and 13 touchdowns in their careers. Miller (45 catches, 808 yards, eight touchdowns in 2025) is a long, explosive playmaker who tracks the deep ball, creates separation downfield and threatens after the catch, while Harris (6-foot-5, 217 pounds) is a big‑frame boundary target who averaged 17.3 yards per catch and is valuable as a contested‑catch and red zone weapon. Cutter Boley, Mikey Keene, Cameron Dyer and freshman Jake Fette are all battling for the quarterback job. Whoever wins will determine how quickly this duo acclimates in the offense.

What to expect: Expect ASU's passing offense to progress from middle of the pack to near the top of the Big 12. The Sun Devils fill the underneath void with two complementary outside threats and a game plan that will test defenses downfield more often, which is much different than the Tyson-centric slot heavy look in 2025. This duo provides more options to spread the ball around and attack defenses from multiple alignments and create more explosive plays and points. The ceiling is materially higher than in 2025, but the floor hinges on the quarterback job and early chemistry. Boley, with his downfield arm strength, could have Tempe rocking again with these new weapons and improved efficiency under offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.

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QB DJ Lagway (Florida)

Why: Baylor needs to replace quarterback Sawyer Robertson (3,681 yards, 31 touchdowns) and a depleted receiving corps after losing its two leading receivers to the NFL draft. Lagway, arguably the most physically gifted quarterback in the transfer portal, is a legacy recruit and former top-five prospect who is returning home to Waco. His rare blend of size, mobility and arm strength creates a ceiling few quarterbacks possess. He can drop the ball in the bucket downfield, hit receivers in stride and his quickness allows him to extend plays and take off with his legs when needed. Despite battling multiple injuries at Florida, he flashed elite upside when healthy, like when he completed 21 of 28 passes for 298 yards in an upset win over Texas. Other weeks, his inconsistency showed up, like his five-interception performance against LSU. With 19 career starts (13 against SEC competition), he brings proven experience against elite competition.

What to expect: Lagway's 2025 numbers (16 TD, 14 INT, 63% completion percentage) don't reflect his talent, but the fresh start in Jake Spavital's QB-friendly system should unlock his potential. Think of him as a Power 4 version of USF's Byrum Brown -- explosive but inconsistent. Spavital has maximized diverse talents such as Robertson, Geno Smith and Kyler Murray, and Baylor's explosive late-2025 surge proves the offensive infrastructure works. However, Lagway faces the challenge of building chemistry with an entirely new receiving corps while operating under pressure and perhaps his last chance to resurrect his career. The upside is transformational. If Lagway stays healthy and harnesses his elite physical tools, he could single-handedly restore Baylor to Big 12 contention.

What they're saying: "DJ has played a lot of important football over the last two years ... DJ is a great teammate, works incredibly hard and is very intentional and thoughtful about how he has acclimated into the program and community." -- Dave Aranda, head coach

LB Cade Uluave (California)

Why: BYU returns quality production across the board, but it's heavily concentrated at the strongside and weakside spots along with multiple hybrid edge guys. Siale Esera returns in the middle, but with little to no depth or production behind him to replace the impact of All-Big 12 linebacker Jack Kelly. Rarely does BYU have to play with younger, inexperienced players, so the arrival of Uluave, who brings some of the best production of any player in the transfer portal in this cycle, is a welcome addition. He should live up to the challenge, and his résumé matches that standard. He made 235 career tackles at Cal, including 97 tackles in 2025. He brings strong sideline‑to‑sideline speed, instincts and a knack for finishing plays. Uluave is a powerful yet reliably good tackler with excellent instincts and sound fundamentals. He plays with an edge and is a relentless pass rusher. His production and playmaking is exactly what BYU wants to sustain its defensive identity against Big 12 competition.

"Cade is a great player who is dynamic and never slows down," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "He has one speed and is so intense."

What to expect: Leadership, pad popping and tackles. Uluave oozes linebacker aura and will upgrade BYU in multiple phases. He'll stabilize the middle as an every‑down tackler who diagnoses quickly and consistently closes running lanes, improving early-down defense and reducing opponent conversions. Second, his coverage drops and range let BYU stay in more flexible sub‑packages without sacrificing run integrity. Uluave can match tight ends in space, drop into hook/curl zones or blitz on pressure calls. His leadership and experience will accelerate younger players' development and maintain the unit's tough, competitive culture. Expect Uluave to be a high‑tackle, high‑impact presence who preserves BYU's turnover ability, stingy red zone defense and makes the front seven savvier and tougher. He could be one of the conference's most productive players in 2026.

What they're saying: "Cade Uluave has been a highly productive player and his film speaks for itself. ... As a linebacker he can do it all and is a very instinctual player. He is someone you can trust in any situation to make a play, he is a big-time playmaker." -- Justin Anderson, director of player personnel

WR Malachi Henry (Central Arkansas)

Why: Henry arrives as a true WR1 candidate for a Cincinnati offense that lost almost all of its 2025 production on the perimeter. With veterans like Cyrus Allen, Jeff Caldwell and Noah Jennings gone to the NFL or portal, and only Isaiah Johnson returning with meaningful experience, the Bearcats needed a proven, high‑volume receiver. Over the past two seasons at Central Arkansas, Henry totaled 111 catches and 15 touchdowns, including a 2025 breakout with 69 receptions for 889 yards and 10 scores, earning first‑team All‑UAC honors. He brings vertical speed, a sturdy frame and legitimate starting experience. Cincinnati aggressively targeted him in January to be a foundational part of a rebuilt room alongside fellow transfers Cade Wolford and Larenzo Fenner, and to give new quarterback Liam O'Brien a trusted, big‑game target.

What to expect: Henry is expected to step into a starting role and function as a high-target, go‑to perimeter option with true big‑play ability. He can align outside or in the slot, but his speed and ball skills make him especially valuable as a vertical and red zone threat. At Central Arkansas, he averaged nearly 13 yards per catch and logged four 100‑yard games in 2025, showing he can sustain production even when defenses key on him. In Cincinnati's system, he should handle WR1‑type usage. Expect the Bearcats to utilize him on intermediate digs and outs, deep crossers, go routes and back‑shoulder fades, plus key third‑down and inside‑the‑20 targets. His feel for zone coverage and ability to separate late in routes should help stabilize the passing game while the rest of the receiver room settles. Expect Henry to be one of the primary barometers for how quickly Cincinnati's offense can rebound in 2026.

What they're saying: "Malachi excited us on tape with his playmaking ability and consistency. He can win at the catch point but also has a knack for creating separation within the route. His strength and body control stand out and allow him to win over the middle or in back shoulder situations. Since getting here, he has exceeded expectations with his testing numbers and work ethic." -- Zach Grant, GM

WR Danny Scudero (San Jose State)

Why: Scudero is the most likely transfer to reshape Colorado's offense in 2026. He broke out with 88 catches for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, showing he can win consistently in multiple roles and produce in high‑leverage spots. He blends a sudden release, clean stems from the slot and elite ball skills, helping him pluck contested throws and turn short targets into 10- to 20-yard chunk gains after the catch. In a new offensive system directed by Brennan Marion that prioritizes pace and spacing concepts, Scudero's reliability and playmaking address a specific deficiency the Buffaloes experienced last year: consistent interior production and chain‑moving skills.

What to expect: The Buffs to go from a bottom-five passing offense to a top-five in 2026 with Scudero being one of the Big 12's top transfer portal additions. He projects as Julian Lewis' primary quick‑game/slot read and the engine for offensive coordinator Marion's RPO and option‑route concepts. He will function as the immediate safety valve on quick progressions, a high‑value target on screens, jets and shallow crossers and a seam threat on play‑action. Defenses must respect his quickness and YAC, which will widen windows for perimeter stretch plays and deep shots to Moore and Kam Perry. Beyond X's and O's, Scudero brings pro‑level habits and leadership that shorten the learning curve for a young room.

What they're saying: "Danny is a game changer and a playmaker. He's built like a slot but can play any of the receiver positions. He runs every route with intention and understands leverage and spacing. His work ethic is tireless and that of a walk-on trying to make the team daily. He makes everyone around him better." -- Deion Sanders, head coach

Danny Scudero will be counted on to help upgrade Colorado's passing attack. Karl Anderson/Icon Sportswire

TE Patrick Overmyer (UTSA)

Why: Overmyer steps into one of the most high‑leverage roles on Houston's roster. The Cougars just lost Tanner Koziol, who posted 74 catches for 727 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 and essentially functioned as Conner Weigman's security blanket. The returning tight ends have minimal receiving production, so Overmyer's track record at UTSA matters. He caught 58 passes for 627 yards and eight touchdowns over two seasons while sharing targets in a loaded tight end room. He has already been recognized as a top‑three tight end in the state of Texas, which reflects both his production and traits. Overmyer has length, body control, former dual‑threat QB instincts and red zone finishing ability. In an offense that loves to utilize the tight end, he's being brought in specifically to keep that position central to the passing game.

What to expect: Expect Overmyer to be heavily involved in 11 personnel and inherit many of Koziol's responsibilities as a chain mover and red zone option. At UTSA, he showed he can win between the numbers against linebackers and safeties, run the full route tree from attached and detached alignments, and finish plays at the goal line. In Houston's structure, he should see a steady diet of seams, crossers, sit routes versus zone and play‑action shots off outside zone. His presence should give Weigman a trustworthy middle‑field answer when primary perimeter reads are covered and help keep the Cougars' tight end usage at a Power 4 impact level. If he and Weigman build timing quickly this spring, Overmyer has a realistic shot at being one of the Big 12's most productive tight ends in 2026.

What they're saying: "Patrick is big, fast and explosive. He can both stretch the field and win in the run game. His background as a high school quarterback gives him a unique overall understanding of the game. Coach [Slade] Nagle has a track record of productive tight ends, and we are looking for Patrick to continue that." -- Wesley Fritz, GM

DE/Edge Isaac Terrell (Washington State)

Why: Terrell is the immediate plug‑and‑play disruptor Iowa State desperately needs, and he produced on a top‑tier defense. He was a key performer on a Washington State unit that ranked 15th nationally in total defense and 13th in passing defense in 2025, contributing to their 31 sacks. Despite starting only six games, he was named the Pac-12's top defensive lineman, racking up 28 tackles, 12 TFLs and seven sacks, plus a forced fumble. He's a tireless, high‑motor defender who brings proven Power 4 disruption and versatility. He's effective as a stand‑up edge or with his hand in the dirt. As one of five defensive linemen following new coach Jimmy Rogers from Washington State, he embodies the aggressive, physical style Rogers aims to instill in a rebuilt front.

What to expect: Expect Terrell to be a tone‑setter and consistent backfield presence. His relentless effort, burst and ability to shed blocks make him effective against the run and dangerous as a pass rusher. He projects to play a hybrid role, utilizing his explosiveness from multiple alignments to create mismatches, similar to how the Cougars excelled in red zone and fourth‑down defense (ranking 10th and seventh nationally, respectively). His rugged mentality and proven disruption should make him a leader for an inexperienced unit in 2026, aiming to replicate the kind of top‑tier defense he was part of at Washington State.

What they're saying: "Isaac is explosive, strong and powerful, but his best quality is the effort and relentlessness that he plays with. We are excited for his second year in the defense and look forward to his continued growth and leadership." -- Ricky Ciccone, GM

RB Dylan Edwards (Kansas State) and Yasin Willis (Syracuse)

Why: Kansas' backfield was depleted after losing its top three rushers in 2025, forcing a complete overhaul. Edwards has lacked some consistency and battled injuries the past three years, but he possesses some of the best play-speed in college football at the position. He's also one of the best returners in the country. Edwards brings elusiveness and big-play ability, while Willis provides the crucial physical, downhill running style the Jayhawks desperately need. At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Willis is a true power back with a proven track record. He ran for 558 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2025, logging double-digit carries in all nine games he played. This production demonstrates his ability to handle heavy workloads and consistently gain yards between the guards. His addition directly addresses the need for size, durability and a tone-setting presence, complementing Edwards' elite speed and open-field skill set. They should fit seamlessly into a committee approach to the run game.

What to expect: Both Edwards and Willis project to be primary options in Kansas's new-look backfield. Edwards is expected to provide the big-play capability with his elusiveness and top-end speed, while Willis will lead the committee in short-yardage, goal-line and between-the-tackles situations. Willis will provide the consistent ground game the Jayhawks lacked, pushing the pile and breaking tackles to keep the offense ahead of the chains. Paired with Edwards' home run ability, this speed-and-power tandem should create a dangerous combo reminiscent of past successful Kansas backfields like Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr.'s. Playcaller Andy Kotelnicki is back in Lawrence after two years at Penn State where he expertly managed the explosive duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, focusing on utilizing their strengths in both the run and passing game. Look for an established run game to take a load off a new quarterback and the Jayhawks to get back on track in 2026.

What they're saying: "Dylan brings a lot of excitement and versatility to what we can do offensively. Being from Kansas, we recruited Dylan heavily out of high school. His speed, vision, and ability to make people miss put a lot of stress on a defense, and he gives us another dynamic weapon both on offense and in special teams." -- Rob Ianello, GM

Edges Elijah Hill (Kennesaw State), Wendell Gregory (Oklahoma State)

Why: Hill and Gregory are exactly the kind of upside swings Kansas State has to hit on to rebuild a depleted front. Hill posted nine sacks as a true freshman at Kennesaw State, flashing real pass-rush juice as a 6‑foot-2, 230‑pound edge with a quick first step and bend. On the flip side, he finished with just 22 tackles and was used mostly as a designated rusher. At this level he'll have to prove he can strike, separate and hold the edge on early downs. Gregory arrives with a different profile: Power 4 production and pedigree. After redshirting at South Carolina, he transferred to Oklahoma State, exploded out of the gate with three sacks in the season opener and finished as Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, posting 32 pressures, 12 TFLs and four sacks. The tape shows explosive burst, flexibility and true speed‑to‑power, but also some lack of discipline against the run. This is his third move in as many years, which is a caution flag, but his tools to be a disruptive edge defender are undeniable.

What to expect: New coach Collin Klein and Kansas State needed a difference‑maker off the edge after losing multiple front‑seven players (including transfer Tobi Osunsanmi), and Gregory fits that bill and should step directly into a major role as a havoc creator. Hill will likely be used in a hybrid role where his speed and bend can be maximized while he learns to anchor against the run. Paired with returning sophomore Jordan Allen, who flashed as a freshman in 2025, Hill and Gregory give K‑State three legitimate pass rushers to move around and hunt matchups. The key will be consistency on early downs. If Hill and Gregory can rein in their games just enough to fit the run while still cutting loose on third‑and‑long, this edge group can go from question mark to strength faster than expected.

What they're saying: "We have good leadership in that room with Jordan Allen and Travis Bates. We were excited to add a couple of young, proven pass rushers to that group." -- Trey Scott, GM

play 0:19 Drew Mestemaker finds Miles Coleman for a 59-yard North Texas TD Miles Coleman hauls in the dot from Drew Mestemaker for a much-needed 59-yard touchdown.

QB Drew Mestemaker (North Texas)

Why: Mestemaker arrives as a proven, high‑volume passer who fits perfectly in Eric Morris' tempo‑heavy offense. He threw for roughly 4,300 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2025 while adding five rushing scores, demonstrating the arm strength, timing and RPO processing that Morris prioritizes. Crucially, he brings existing chemistry with fellow North Texas transfer Caleb Hawkins, giving the offense an immediate identity. Mestemaker isn't just a stat machine. He processes quickly, makes timely off‑platform throws and can extend plays with his mobility. He projects as a coach‑on‑the‑field in Stillwater.

What to expect: Prolific offensive numbers if Oklahoma State shores up protection and surrounding weapons. Morris' systems historically inflate quarterback production when clean pockets and tempo match. The jump to the Big 12 means tougher pass rushes and tighter windows, so expect some early growing pains. Overall, Mestemaker should stabilize the quarterback room and lead a high-scoring, efficient attack that improves as the supporting cast comes together. Oklahoma State finished winless in the Big 12 the past two years but will outscore teams in 2026, and Mestemaker will be the catalyst behind the rebound.

What they're saying: "He had so much success last year and I think he's still in such a growth phase of life. Obviously the speed of the game is going to be a little bit faster playing P4 football and being able to adjust to the speed of the game and realize how much faster he has to get some balls out and anticipate it a little bit more -- how much tighter some of the man coverage stuff is going to be. I think this is going to be a big spring for him to grow a ton, playing only 14 games in his career." -- Eric Morris, head coach

QB Jaden Craig (Harvard)

Why: TCU faces a major offensive overhaul after losing three-year starter Josh Hoover (9,629 yards, 71 touchdowns) and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Craig arrives as one of the most intriguing and decorated FCS transfers, a 2.5‑year starter at Harvard who became its all‑time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. Widely considered the top FCS passer in the portal (with a Day 3 NFL draft grade from Mel Kiper Jr.), Craig was a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist. He brings a proven track record of efficient decision-making (never a double-digit interception season) and the "small-college QB with big-college arm talent" profile coach Sonny Dykes and new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis need to spearhead their new pro-style offensive structure.

What to expect: Craig is the clear front-runner to be QB1, tasked with leading a completely new look for TCU's offense. He's a mechanically sound, pro-style passer (built like Trey Lance) who can make all necessary throws, layer the ball and attack downfield with a "gunslinger mentality." While not a primary runner, his excellent mobility and instincts to scramble make him a legitimate dual threat capable of extending plays. Sammis' system, focused on physicality, ball security and red zone efficiency, should help Craig improve his completion percentage (career-high 61.5%), which will be key for Power 4 success. Craig is an immediate veteran solution, expected to bring stability, reduce costly turnovers and make TCU's offense more physical and run-oriented in 2026.

What they're saying: "When we knew we were going to be in the market for a transfer quarterback, we wanted to find a guy with a wealth of starting experience, someone who took care of the ball, made great decisions, and was always going to get us in the right spot. Jaden checked all of those boxes, and then when he was able to get on the board with Gordie Sammis, those two really hit it off. So, we knew then we had our guy." -- Sonny Dykes, head coach

QB Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati)

Why: The No. 1 player in the ESPN transfer portal rankings, Sorsby could be the answer to Texas Tech's offensive struggles in key 2025 moments, notably a 23-0 College Football Playoff shutout, providing the dual-threat explosiveness that was missing. He possesses prototypical NFL size (6-foot-3, 235 pounds), excellent arm strength and mobility, capable of off-platform throws and deep ball accuracy. Over two seasons at Cincinnati, he had over 5,600 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, totaling 63 touchdowns with elite anticipation and processing under pressure (36 touchdowns, five interceptions in 2025). This production earned him second-team All-Big 12 honors and top-10 QBR/PFF grades. His arrival, which was Plan A for head coach Joey McGuire, provides the offensive firepower needed to balance Tech's top-ranked defense and elevate the entire team.

What to expect: Expect Sorsby to be the engine of Texas Tech's offense, transforming it from just a Big 12 favorite into a genuine national title threat. His talent will be critical in punishing teams when the defense creates short fields -- something that was lacking in 2025. Sorsby's leadership and proven track record will elevate returning playmakers, and his dual-threat ability forces defenses to account for him both as a passer and a rusher. While the defense faces significant losses, Sorsby's arrival ensures the Red Raiders will have a high-powered offense to compensate, allowing backup Will Hammond (recovering from injury) to develop for 2027.

What they're saying: "The interesting aspect for us was we didn't intend to go to the portal for a quarterback this offseason. That changed after Will's injury late in the season. We knew we needed a difference-maker at that position, and that's what we got in Sorsby. ... I knew he was a winner and can come in and continue to build on the culture we've established here. We believe he could have been a high draft pick this year and that his draft stock will only improve in this offense." -- Joey McGuire, head coach

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QB Alonza Barnett III (James Madison)

Why: UCF's quarterback room was in need of a major reset after dealing with inconsistency and injuries. Barnett is the clear answer and a perfect fit. As a multiyear starter at James Madison, Barnett brings elite intangibles, leadership and a proven dual-threat profile, having guided James Madison to a College Football Playoff berth. He posted 5,433 passing yards, 49 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, alongside 1,075 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns over 27 starts (21-6 record). Barnett brings a competitive edge and professionalism that is essential in providing stability and high-level production at the position for the Knights.

What to expect: Barnett is projected to immediately strengthen the quarterback position and provide much-needed experience and skill to the room. His production in a spread system makes him an ideal fit for Scott Frost's offense, where his dual-threat ability to extend plays with his feet and strong arm will be fully utilized. While his career completion percentage might need a slight uptick for Power 4 consistency, his high production (49 pass touchdowns, 23 rush touchdowns) and low interception rate (13 interceptions) showcase his efficiency and ability to make things happen. He's expected to elevate UCF's offensive identity, provide crucial leadership and elevate the performance of those around him, bringing a winning mentality that should provide more consistent success for UCF in 2026.

What they're saying: "Alonza is a proven winner and exactly the type of quarterback we want leading our program," Frost said. "He'll stand in the pocket and make throws, he can use his legs when he needs to, and he competes every snap. On top of that, his production speaks for itself, and the way he carries himself as a teammate and leader makes him a perfect fit for the culture we're building at UCF." -- Scott Frost, head coach

OT Kelvin Obot (2026 signee)

Why: Obot is poised to be an immediate cornerstone for Utah's offensive line, addressing a critical void left by the departures of All-America right tackle Spencer Fano and All-Big 12 left tackle Caleb Lomu. As the No. 42 overall recruit in the 2026 SC Next 300, Obot is the highest-rated high school signee in program history, bringing immense raw talent and athleticism. At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, he possesses the ideal size and physical traits to compete for playing time at tackle from Day 1. His early enrollment and the strong relationship with offensive line coach Jordan Gross (his former high school coach) further accelerate his readiness, making him a unique plug-and-play talent at a premium position essential for protecting quarterback Devon Dampier and powering the run game.

What to expect: Obot is expected to step in and start right away, a significant ask for a true freshman but one he has the raw talent and athleticism to handle. While there will be outside pressure and the usual freshman adjustments like adding weight and adapting to game speed, his powerful run blocking, ability to seal the edge and solid pass protection against Big 12 defensive fronts are anticipated to translate quickly. His direct relationship with Gross could significantly aid his development and smooth his transition. Obot's immediate impact will be vital for sustaining Utah's success and enabling its new-look offense to be a serious Big 12 title contender, providing the physical foundation necessary for their returning skill players to thrive.

What they're saying: "Kelvin's combination of size, physicality and athleticism makes him one of the top offensive line prospects in the country. He also possesses a high football IQ which makes him one of the more college-ready players I've ever seen entering his true freshman season." -- Morgan Scalley, head coach

RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State)

Why: Cook is a complete back who led all of FBS in rushing yards despite being overlooked in the portal. At 5-foot-9, 202 pounds, he brings explosiveness, power and big-play ability that perfectly fit Rich Rodriguez's run-heavy attack. In 2025, after transferring to Jacksonville State from TCU, he rushed for 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns with 10 separate 100-yard games, forcing 100 missed tackles and recording 53 rushing attempts over yards. He also caught 30 passes for almost 10 yards per reception. He should stay on the field full time for the Mountaineers. Cook plays much bigger than his frame would indicate and has every-down physical traits.

What to expect: Cook really needs to stay healthy, because West Virginia lost virtually all of its ground production from 2025 because of a subpar offensive line and beat-up running back room. Rodriguez put significant resources into revamping the offensive line while landing the nation's leading rusher, showing his confidence in Cook to be a top-tier back in the Big 12. With only JUCO product Martavious Boswell and freshmen behind him, Cook will be the clear workhorse who can single-handedly transform this ground game. His aggressive running style, ability to hit holes quickly and reach the second level make him the perfect veteran addition to lead West Virginia's offensive turnaround in 2026.

What they're saying: "We went after him, because we wanted an experienced guy. We knew that we were going to have almost a whole new running back room anyway, and I'm glad he's here. ... This guy was making people miss. He's a really smart football player. He's got a great feel for it. He can block, he can catch. So he's got all the stuff that you want in the backfield." -- Rich Rodriguez, head coach