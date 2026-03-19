Florida State kicker Conor McAneney arrested on multiple charges

Florida State kicker Conor McAneney was arrested Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and trespassing, according to Broward County jail records.

In a statement Thursday, Florida State said McAneney had been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.

"While FLPD officers were attempting to detain McAneney, he became uncooperative and violent. He was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and trespassing," the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a statement.

Florida State is on spring break this week after starting practice last week.

McAneney, a transfer from Division II Quincy University, is originally from Northern Ireland and competed in Gaelic football before coming to the United States. He was brought in to compete with Oklahoma State transfer Gabe Panikowski for the starting job after starting kicker Jake Weinberg and reserve Brunno Reus left via the transfer portal.