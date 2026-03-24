Illinois gives OC Barry Lunney Jr. new 3-year, $4.35M deal

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Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. received a new three-year, $4.35 million deal that makes him the highest-paid assistant in team history.

The university's board of trustees last week approved the agreement for Lunney, who has overseen Illinois' offense for the past four seasons.

Lunney, 51, will earn an average of $1.45 million during the agreement. His salary will increase from $1.05 million in 2025 to $1.4 million in 2026.

Illinois is 32-19 since Lunney's arrival, and has recorded consecutive seasons of nine or more wins for the first time.

Lunney previously served as offensive coordinator at UTSA, and was an assistant at Arkansas, his alma mater, from 2013 to 2019, including two games as interim head coach in 2019.

The Illini are replacing record-setting quarterback Luke Altmyer this fall, and brought in East Carolina transfer Katin Houser as his expected replacement.

Illinois' board approved contracts for several other assistants, including new defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck, who will earn $700,000 in 2026.