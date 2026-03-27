Trinidad Chambliss' quest to play in 2026 clears legal hurdle

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A significant legal hurdle for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to play in 2026 was cleared Friday. An NCAA petition to the Mississippi Supreme Court about a state court ruling -- technically, permission to appeal the ruling that will allow Chambliss to play in 2026 -- was denied.

The Mississippi Supreme Court released the ruling Friday and did not offer details regarding the decision. The Chambliss case will continue, but it's unlikely to be concluded before the end of next season, which means he's expected to play for the Rebels.

Chambliss received an injunction from state court in February that ruled he was eligible for an extra season. The NCAA filed an appeal in early March, claiming that the organization should have "final decision-making authority" regarding its eligibility rules.

Chambliss' expected eligibility for 2026 looms large over the SEC and college football, as he was one of the breakout players in the sport last season. He led Ole Miss to a pair of College Football Playoff wins after transferring from Division II Ferris State.

Chambliss finished last season with 22 touchdown passes and three interceptions, throwing for 3,937 yards. He won SEC newcomer of the year.

In February, Judge Robert Whitwell ruled in favor of Chambliss for a sixth year of eligibility in a decision that took more than 90 minutes to read. Whitwell determined that the NCAA ignored medical documentation from his second season at Ferris State that showed he was not ready to play medically. The NCAA had denied Chambliss a medical redshirt for that season.