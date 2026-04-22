College football top 25: Biggest strength, weakness for every team

Heather Dinich reports on how Notre Dame is feeling heading into the 2026 season after missing out on the College Football Playoff. (2:19)

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As spring football continues, teams are able to better assess what they expect to rely on and where they need to improve by the time the season begins this fall. Unlike recent seasons, there is no spring transfer portal to make roster adjustments that might address any shortcomings.

We asked our college football reporters where the teams in our updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 stand at this point, with some springs games already played and others right around the corner.

Here are the biggest strengths and weaknesses for each of the top teams.

2025 record: 12-2, 9-0 Big Ten

Strength: Offensive triplets. Last year, quarterback Julian Sayin was a Heisman finalist in his first season as the starter. Running back Bo Jackson rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a true freshman. And wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, well, he remains the most complete receiver in college football.

Weakness: Offensive line. The Buckeyes return four starters on the offensive line, including second-team All-Big Ten selections Austin Siereveld and Luke Montgomery. But this was a group that got pushed around by Indiana in the Big Ten championship game and by Miami in the playoff -- both defeats. For Ohio State to win the national championship, this group has to be better when it matters most. -- Jake Trotter

2025 record: 13-2, 8-1 Big Ten

Strength: Defensive front. The easy answer would be quarterback play with Dante Moore forgoing the NFL draft and returning to Eugene, but the Ducks' defensive front might actually be an even bigger strength heading into the 2026 season. Linemen A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti all decided to come back for one more season, giving Oregon one of the best, if not the best, defensive fronts in the sport.

Weakness: Questions about getting over the hump. As the last two seasons have shown, Dan Lanning has built a near complete team in Eugene, albeit one that hasn't been able to get over the final hump. And while the linebacker room without Bryce Boettcher begets some questions and the new offensive line rotation around returning center Iapani Laloulu will be up for scrutiny, perhaps the biggest weakness the Ducks have going into this season is scar tissue. For the last two years, they have now been dominated and ousted in the playoffs by the team that has gone on to win the national championship. -- Paolo Uggetti

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 SEC

Strength: Linebackers. Even with star CJ Allen, a projected first-round pick, moving on to the NFL draft, the Bulldogs are loaded in the linebacker room. Returning starter Raylen Wilson was the No. 2 outside linebacker prospect in the class of 2023 by ESPN Recruiting. He had 74 tackles with 2.5 sacks last season. Another projected starter, Chris Cole, was the No. 1 outside linebacker in the class of 2024, and Justin Williams was the top inside linebacker in the same class. Two other top prospects, Zayden Walker (No. 1 outside linebacker in 2025) and Isaiah Gibson (No. 1 defensive end in 2025), might be coming off the bench.

Weakness: Receivers. The Bulldogs lost four of their top five receivers from last season, and six of their top seven pass catchers when you throw in tight end Oscar Delp and running back Cash Jones. No one will be missed more than Zachariah Branch, who had 81 catches for 811 yards with six scores. Returning players London Humphreys and Sacovie White-Helton are going to have to step up, along with young receivers Talyn Taylor, Thomas Blackshear and CJ Wiley. Georgia did add Isiah Canion, a big target who caught 33 passes for 480 yards with four scores at rival Georgia Tech last season. -- Mark Schlabach

2025 record: 10-2

Strength: Defensive experience. Nine of the top tacklers from 2025 return, including safety Adon Shuler (53 tackles) and cornerback Leonard Moore (31). The Irish also have a veteran secondary and an elite group of linebackers. DT Francis Brewu (Pittsburgh) and DL Keon Keeley (Alabama) were important transfer portal additions on the defensive line. With some key veterans recovering from injuries, this unit should be one of the best in the country this fall.

Weakness: Schedule strength. Under the new CFP rules that begin this season, if Notre Dame is ranked in the selection committee's final top 12, the Irish are guaranteed a playoff spot and won't get displaced, as happened in 2025. With a relatively soft schedule, though, there's not much margin for error. The three toughest games are against BYU, Miami and SMU, the latter two of which are home games. All three of those opponents are also CFP contenders, though, and as everyone was reminded last season -- head-to-head matters. -- Heather Dinich

2025 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

Strength: Defensive line. New defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will turn these rushers loose, and Colin Simmons already led the SEC in sacks with 12 last year. Lance Jackson, one of the nation's top recruits last year, will step up alongside him, along with senior Brad Spence. The DTs got a boost with Arkansas transfer Ian Geffrard (6-foot-6, 370 pounds).

Weakness: Offensive line. The offensive line was a work in progress last season, but moving some pieces around helped them settle in. This year could be similar. Two starters, Cole Hutson and DJ Campbell, graduated and five other O-linemen left via the transfer portal. Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani and Western Kentucky guard Laurence Seymore are expected to start. -- Dave Wilson

2025 record: 16-0, 9-0 Big Ten

Strength: Offensive line. A year ago, Indiana complemented holdover linemen with several smart portal moves to elevate the overall group. The Hoosiers still have tackle Carter Smith, the 2025 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, while center Bray Lynch and guard Drew Evans enter their third seasons as starters. IU also added Wisconsin's Joe Brunner, who started the past two seasons at guard.

Weakness: Cornerback. Coach Curt Cignetti has done a masterful job filling roster gaps at IU, but the team undoubtedly will miss D'Angelo Ponds, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and first-team All-American who sizzled during the team's national title run. Jamari Sharpe (of the national title-winning interception) and others return, but Ponds leaves a significant coverage void in the back end. -- Adam Rittenberg

2025 record: 13-3, 6-2 ACC

Strength: Running back. Miami returns its top four running backs from its national championship run, starting with senior Mark Fletcher Jr., who turned down the NFL for one more year with the Hurricanes. Fletcher helped power Miami's playoff run, using his blend of speed and power to not only bulldoze over defenders but outrun them. Of his 1,192 yards, 507 came in CFP games. Just as important was getting backups CharMar Brown, Girard Pringle Jr. and Jordan Lyle to return.

Weakness: Linebacker. If there is one position where the Canes must develop depth in a hurry it is linebacker, where Mo Toure is the only returning player with significant starting and playing experience (yes, that Mo Toure, who received his eighth year of eligibility after an injury-plagued start to his career). Kamal Bonner, who was injured for most of last season after transferring in from NC State, will be expected to play a much larger role alongside Toure. Cam Pruitt, Kellen Wiley Jr. and freshman JJ Edwards are three more players to watch. -- Andrea Adelson

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Strength: Running back. Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams each enjoyed spectacular sophomore seasons with the Red Raiders, producing a combined 2,882 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025. If touted former USC transfer Quinten Joyner can return to form after missing last season with a torn ACL, Tech should have one of the most dynamic running back trios in college football.

Weakness: Offensive guard. Texas Tech has few question marks along its depth chart in terms of experience and depth, but here's one spot with no returning starters and an ongoing spring battle. The Red Raiders brought in transfer Jordan Church from Louisville, are hoping to get a healthy year out of Hunter Zambrano and have Holton Hendrix, D'Anthis Upshaw Jr. and several others competing for the opportunity to start. -- Max Olson

2025 record: 13-2, 7-1 SEC

Strength: Offensive backfield. Few FBS teams are going to have a better offensive backfield than Ole Miss, which is bringing back star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and tailback Kewan Lacy. The Rebels won a legal fight with the NCAA to get Chambliss another season of eligibility, after he was the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2025, throwing for 3,937 yards with 22 touchdowns and running for 527 yards with eight scores. The former Ferris State starter might be even better in Year 2 at Ole Miss. Lacy was heavily pursued by LSU and others after he ran for 1,567 yards with 24 touchdowns in 2025.

Granted another year at Ole Miss after a legal battle, Trinidad Chambliss could be even better in 2026. Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire

Weakness: Offensive tackle. Replacing both starting tackles is going to be a priority on the offensive line. Diego Pounds didn't allow a single sack in 2025, and Jayden Williams surrendered only two. Neither player will be easily replaced. The Rebels brought in three transfers -- Carius Curne (LSU), Tommy Kinsler IV (Miami) and Enoch Wangoy (Florida) -- to battle for the jobs. Former Maryland transfer Terez Davis, who played at Ole Miss last season, will also be in the mix. At least the Rebels have three starters returning on the interior line. -- Mark Schlabach

2025 record: 11-2, 7-1 SEC

Strength: Receivers. The Aggies lose KC Concepcion, a likely first-round NFL draft pick, but are deeper this year, adding the 6-4 Isaiah Horton from Alabama alongside last year's breakout star Mario Craver. Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey are both expected to take big leaps and a freshman class led by Aaron Gregory has impressed in spring.

Weakness: Inexperience at linebacker. The Aggies have talent at linebacker, just not much experience. Three-year starter Taurean York is gone, as is Scooby Williams. Daymion Sanford returns, but will have two new starters alongside him, with Ray Coney arriving from Tulsa, where he had 128 tackles last year, and sophomore Noah Mikhail playing a bigger role. -- Dave Wilson

2025 record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC

Strength: Defensive line. The Tigers have depth, size and talent across all positions on the defensive line, giving this group the potential to be among the best in the nation. But because there are so many new players, we are merely projecting this as the strength of the entire team. Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen and Tennessee transfer Jordan Ross headline the newcomers at rush end, while Stephiylan Green (Clemson) and Malik Blocton (Auburn) join Dominick McKinley and a strong group of young players on the interior of the line.

Weakness: Offensive line. This was a weak spot a year ago, and to fix it, Lane Kiffin went into the portal -- headlining the pickups with Colorado tackle Jordan Seaton. In all, LSU returns two starters and added 11 players to try to overhaul this entire unit. On the offensive line in particular, it is important to find a group that has chemistry right away but expect mixing and matching throughout the spring to find the best rotation to improve this group. -- Andrea Adelson

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Strength: Running game. In LJ Martin, the Cougars have a running back who is expected to be among the national leaders in rushing yards. But the ground game is more than him. QB Bear Bachmeier also proved to be a more than capable ball carrier as a true freshman and that tandem is where BYU's offense will be built around.

Weakness: Receiver. There just isn't much in the way of depth here. Jojo Phillips might be the team's top receiver and he made just 24 catches over the past two seasons. Kyler Kasper also is expected to play a significant role, and in four seasons at Oregon, he made just six catches while fighting injuries. -- Kyle Bonagura

2025 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

Strength: Pass catchers. After struggling for a consistent passing game in 2025, the Sooners invested in surrounding quarterback John Mateer with pass-catching talent this offseason. Texas transfer Parker Livingstone crossed the Red River after logging 29 catches for 516 yards and six scores last fall, and fellow portal receiver Trell Harris (59 catches, 847 yards at Virginia in 2025) gives Oklahoma playmaking talent alongside the returning Isaiah Sategna III. In tight end transfers Hayden Hansen (Florida), Rocky Beers and Jack Van Dorselaer (Tennessee), the Sooners are stronger at the position than they've been in years.

Weakness: Inexperience on defense. As long as Brent Venables is calling plays, Oklahoma should be plenty suffocating on defense. However, the departures of stars such as R Mason Thomas, Gracen Halton and Kobie McKinzie leave the Sooners' defense light on veteran experience, especially after Oklahoma pulled just one FBS defensive starter -- UTSA's Kenny Ozowalu -- out of the portal. Those moves place pressure on returners such as Eli and Peyton Bowen, Kip Lewis and Jayden Jackson not only to produce, but also to lead in 2026. The addition of veteran Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan will help too. -- Eli Lederman

2025 record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Strength: Running game. The Wolverines lost starting running back Justice Haynes to Georgia Tech, but the rushing attack should remain prolific. Jordan Marshall is back after running for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry last year. Michigan added Savion Hiter, the nation's No. 2 running back recruit. Quarterback Bryce Underwood can be electric with his legs too.

Weakness: Pass catchers. Andrew Marsh barely played until October as a true freshman last year and still led the Wolverines with 45 receptions and 651 yards. Keeping the promising Marsh in Ann Arbor was a big win for new coach Kyle Whittingham. But otherwise, the Wolverines will be relying heavily on transfers JJ Buchanan (Utah) and Jaime Ffrench Jr. (Texas) to give them much-needed production. -- Jake Trotter

2025 record: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten

Strength: Continuity. Matt Campbell brought 25 transfers with him from Iowa State, which will make the transition easier, especially with veteran quarterback Rocco Becht leading the offense. Becht started all 12 games for the Cyclones last year and completed 205 of 339 passes for 2,584 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 116 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

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Weakness: Wide receiver. Yes, Penn State has to replace four starting offensive linemen, but the receiver room has been underwhelming for three straight seasons, including zero catches in the 2024 CFP semifinal against Notre Dame. New wide receivers coach Noah Pauley also left for the Green Bay Packers before he could even unpack his bags. If his replacement, Kashif Moore, can develop a mix of transfers and returning talent, this group could wind up ending the season as a strength. -- Heather Dinich

2025 record: 11-4, 7-1 SEC

Strength: Defense. The 11 guys Kalen DeBoer puts out there to defend should have the Tide feeling confident every Saturday. The defensive backfield should be one of the best in college football. Yhonzae Pierre, the team's leading pass rusher, is back, and despite some key losses at linebacker, new faces such as Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech) and five-star freshman Xavier Griffin bring optimism. Unsurprisingly, there's talent -- and depth -- all over.

Weakness: The run game. A disclaimer: I believe this gets fixed this season. But after last season, when Alabama's run game was abysmal, the biggest question going into 2026 is whether this problem gets resolved. DeBoer overhauled the offensive line and brought in Adrian Klemm to coach them (how fast do they mesh?). The running backs room features a veteran in Daniel Hill, and EJ Crowell, another exciting freshman. Trae'shawn Brown, another freshman, could very well be part of the solution as well. There's plenty of reason for optimism. -- Harry Lyles Jr.

2025 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten

Strength: Quarterback. There is a reason so much was made of would-be transfer drama that surrounded quarterback Demond Williams Jr.: He's a difference-maker. Williams has a chance to be among the best quarterbacks in college football this season, which, of course, is the best possible strength any team can have.

Weakness: Punter. Last year, the Huskies had a punting problem. Oregon transfer Luke Dunne handled the duties, averaging 34.59 net yards per punt, which ranked No. 138 among the 141 FBS punters with at least 15 punts last season. The assumption is Hunter Green -- a transfer from San Diego State, where he was second-team All-Mountain West last season -- will win the job, but this will remain a concern until proven otherwise. -- Kyle Bonagura

2025 record: 11-2, 7-2 Big 12

Strength: Quarterback. Devon Dampier's arrival in Salt Lake City represented the return of a functioning offense for the Utes. This year, Dampier will have to prove he can do it with a new playcaller, but there is no denying the talent. Plus, electric backup Byrd Ficklin is a change-of-pace weapon that should have an even bigger role in 2026.

Weakness: Receivers. The early buzz out of spring practice is that Utah expects its receiving corps to be much deeper than usual, but until optimism translates into production, this is a spot where Utah's prolonged lack of standout receiver play remains a concern. Braden Pegan (Utah State) and Kyri Shoels (San José State) are coming off good seasons in the Mountain West. -- Kyle Bonagura

2025 record: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

Strength: Running back. Iowa could end up having one of the nation's best running back tandems in 2026. The Hawkeyes return Kamari Moulton, who led the team with 878 rushing yards in 2025, and add South Dakota transfer Lendon Phillips Jr., an FCS All-America selection who led the nation with 1,921 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

Weakness: Wide receiver. The group has been down for some time and needs a returner such as Reece Vander Zee (14.6 yards per catch in 2025) or a transfer to break through. Evan James led Furman with 65 receptions and 796 receiving yards last fall. As good as tight end DJ Vonnahme is, Iowa needs its wideouts to emerge for a new quarterback. -- Adam Rittenberg

2025 record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Strength: Quarterback. When it comes to a Lincoln Riley team, continuity at quarterback is king. So Jayden Maiava's return to USC for a third year and a second straight full season should give the Trojans' offense the potential to once again be one of the top units in the country. Maiava is coming off his best and most efficient season yet (65.8% completion rate, 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns) and could be a sleeper Heisman Trophy contender.

Weakness: Linebacker. Much like the offense continues to be a strength for the Trojans, the defensive questions remain going into Riley's fifth season in Los Angeles. Former TCU head coach Gary Patterson will be the third different defensive coordinator USC has had in Riley's tenure and while his approach and experience projects promise for the Trojans, they'll still have to deal with questions, such as their linebacker talent and depth with Eric Gentry gone. -- Paolo Uggetti

2025 record: 9-4, 4-4 ACC

Strength: Running game. Louisville might have already had one of the best ground games in the country, led by Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown, but with the addition of mobile quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, it's possible the Cardinals will have yet another added dimension to their rushing attack. Head coach Jeff Brohm hasn't had a true dual-threat QB, so this is uncharted territory -- and it could make the Cards one of the most dynamic offenses in the country.

Weakness: Third-down conversions. This should be a well-rounded Louisville team, which means the drive for the playoff will be won or lost in the margins -- particularly when it comes to third downs. The Cardinals' offense ranked 14th in the ACC in third-down conversion rate last year, a number made worse when one considers three of Louisville's four losses came by three points or less. Keeping drives going will be critical in 2026. -- David Hale

2025 record: 9-4, 6-2 ACC

Strength: Quarterback. Kevin Jennings has won 18 games over the past two seasons. Only four other returning QBs have more. He has been the backbone of SMU's offense through two straight impressive seasons since the Mustangs moved into the ACC. But 2026 should be Jennings' best season yet. He has learned from mistakes, but he has proven repeatedly that he's among the most dynamic QBs in the country.

Weakness: Defensive secondary. SMU's secondary is getting a near full overhaul in 2026, waving goodbye to stalwarts such as Ahmad Moses, Isaiah Nwokobia and Deuce Harmon. In their place, Rhett Lashlee has reloaded with transfers -- Jimmy Wyrick, Jarvis Lee and Jayvon Thomas -- while sophomores Tyren Polley and Sael Reyes figure to step into bigger roles to help solidify the safety position. It's a big transition, and SMU needs to make it a smooth one with Florida State and Louisville up early in the schedule. -- David Hale

2025 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big 12

Strength: Defensive line. The Horned Frogs bring back nearly all of their starters on the defensive line, which feels especially important considering all the departures elsewhere on the TCU defense. Defensive tackles Markis Deal, Ansel Din-Mbuh and Tristan Johnson offer strength up the middle, and returning edge rushers Zach Chapman and Paul Oyewale look to build on productive 2025 seasons. While the Horned Frogs will sorely miss star safety Bud Clark and linebackers Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Namdi Obizar, TCU should be set on the defensive line.

Weakness: Supporting cast on offense. NFL scouts have their eyes on TCU quarterback Jaden Craig for a reason. But question marks throughout the supporting cast surrounding the Harvard transfer could cap the ceiling of what Craig and first-year offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis can achieve. The Horned Frogs are missing three of their top four pass catchers from a year ago, including Eric McAlister and Joseph Manjack IV, and must replace three starters on the offensive line. After signing the Big 12's second-smallest portal class, TCU is relying heavily on its internal development to plug holes around Craig. -- Eli Lederman

2025 record: 10-3, 6-3 Big 12

​​Strength: Wide receiver. The Cougars bring back three of their top four wideouts, led by Amare Thomas, the Big 12's second-leading receiver with 966 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. Koby Young and Harvey Broussard III will have a chance to earn more targets and will face plenty of competition. Houston brought in a proven two-year starter in Oregon State's Trent Walker and added more size to their receiving corps with sophomore transfers Muizz Tounkara (Florida) and Tyson Turner (Texas Tech).

Weakness: Defensive line. Who's ready to step up and replace All-Big 12 performers Carlos Allen Jr. and Eddie Walls III? Khalil Laufau is coming off a great year, but it'll be interesting to see who locks in starting roles around him. Myles Parker will get a shot after backing up Allen last season, and the Cougars are counting on transfers Ashton Porter (Oregon) and De'Marion Thomas (Oklahoma State) to come in and play major roles. -- Max Olson

2025 record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC

Strength: Offensive line. This group has a little bit of everything. Freshman All-America tackle David Sanders Jr. is back, along with Sam Pendleton, Wendell Moe Jr., Jesse Perry and Shamurad Umarov. Josh Heupel also made some key additions via the portal in Ory Williams and Donovan Haslam (West Virginia), as well as freshmen in Gabriel Osenda and Kamari Blair. Whoever winds up playing quarterback should feel good about the abundance of talent in front of him.

Weakness: Uncertainty at quarterback. With plenty of talent and continuity on the offensive line, along with skill players, there's reason to be confident that whoever ultimately wins the starting job will have success. Especially under Heupel. But Joey Aguilar losing his injunction for an extra season of eligibility provides a level of uncertainty at the position, with redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, true freshman Faizon Brandon and Colorado transfer Ryan Staub battling for the starting spot. -- Harry Lyles Jr.