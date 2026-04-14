2026 college football Way-Too-Early Top 25: Spring update

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In college football's NIL and transfer portal era, there's no debate the balance of power has shifted from the SEC to the Big Ten.

After SEC teams won four straight national titles from 2019 to 2022, Big Ten teams have won each of the past three: Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana.

The Hoosiers' perfect 16-0 season in 2025, which culminated with a 27-21 victory against Miami in the College Football National Championship game, might have been the best evidence that once-woebegone programs can change their fortunes with the right coach and budget.

Will the SEC end its "slide" in 2026? Will the Big Ten continue its dominance?

Those two leagues have seven of the top 10 teams in our updated Way-Too-Early Top 25, so it's a debate that will continue to play out until the final CFP game of January 2027.

These rankings have been updated from the initial rankings, which were published immediately after January's national championship game, based on player movement, coaching changes and developments this spring.

Jeremiah Smith is part of a trio of returning stars in the Ohio State offensive backfield. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

2025 record: 12-2, 9-0 Big Ten

Previous ranking: 6

Key players lost: S Caleb Downs, LB Arvell Reese, LB Sonny Styles, DE Caden Curry, DL Kayden McDonald, CB Davison Igbinosun, WR Carnell Tate, TE Max Klare

Key additions: S Earl Little Jr. (Florida State), DL James Smith (Alabama), DE Qua Russaw (Alabama), S Terry Moore (Duke), TE Hunter Welcing (Northwestern), WR Devin McCuin (UTSA), DT John Walker (UCF), LB Christian Alliegro (Wisconsin), WR Chris Henry Jr. (high school)

2026 outlook: With quarterback Julian Sayin, tailback Bo Jackson and all-world receiver Jeremiah Smith returning, the Buckeyes should be back in the national championship hunt. OSU's offense is going to be difficult to stop, especially if its offensive line improves. Coach Ryan Day hired former NFL head coach/offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to replace offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. That recipe worked on defense, as former NFL defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has turned OSU's unit into one of the sport's best. Ohio State will have to navigate one of the most demanding schedules in the FBS, including games at Texas, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and USC.

2025 record: 13-2, 8-1 Big Ten

Previous ranking: 5

Key players lost: WR Malik Benson, OT Isaiah World, G Emmanuel Pregnon, TE Kenyon Sadiq, LB Bryce Boettcher, S Dillon Thieneman

Key additions: QB Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), OT Michael Bennett III (Yale), S Koi Perich (Minnesota), WR Iverson Hooks (UAB), S Carl Williams IV (Baylor), OT Immanuel Iheanacho (high school)

2026 outlook: After falling flat in the CFP for the second year in a row, the Ducks got an unexpected boost when quarterback Dante Moore -- a potential top pick in the NFL draft -- decided to return. They'll have two new coordinators after Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi left for head coaching jobs at Kentucky and Cal, respectively. Coach Dan Lanning promoted Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator and Chris Hampton to defensive coordinator. The Ducks should be solid on defense after All-Big Ten selections A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti decided to return, along with defensive tackle Bear Alexander. Perich was one of the best safeties in the FBS.

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 SEC

Previous ranking: 4

Key players lost: WR Zachariah Branch, OT Monroe Freeling, LB CJ Allen, DT Christen Miller, CB Daylen Everette

Key additions: WR Isiah Canion (Georgia Tech), S Ja'Marley Riddle (East Carolina), CB Gentry Williams (Oklahoma), DE Amaris Williams (Auburn), S Khalil Barnes (Clemson)

2026 outlook: The Bulldogs were the second-youngest team in the SEC in 2025, but coach Kirby Smart still managed to win the program's second straight SEC title and reach the CFP again. Georgia went back to its bread and butter under Smart -- running the ball and stopping the run. Quarterback Gunner Stockton is back after a solid first season as the starter, and persuading tailback Nate Frazier to stay was big. The defense should again be stingy, and Smart retooled the secondary with experienced transfers. The Bulldogs will play only four games outside the state of Georgia in 2026: at Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

2025 record: 10-2

Previous ranking: 3

Key players lost: RB Jeremiyah Love, RB Jadarian Price, WR Malachi Fields, TE Eli Raridon, OT Aamil Wagner, S Jalen Stroman

Key additions: DT Francis Brewu (Pittsburgh), DL Keon Keeley (Alabama), CB Jayden Sanders (Michigan), CB DJ McKinney (Colorado), WR Quincy Porter (Ohio State), WR Mylan Graham (Ohio State), K Spencer Porath (Purdue), DL Tionne Gray (Oregon)

2026 outlook: After being left out of the CFP, the Fighting Irish should be right back in the mix in 2026. There's no question the Irish will miss Love and Price, who combined to run for 2,046 yards with 29 touchdowns last season. Aneyas Williams, who averaged 9.3 yards per carry, is the heir apparent. Quarterback CJ Carr should be even better in his second season as a starter, especially if the Irish can get Graham and Porter going, and Jaden Greathouse returns from a hamstring injury. Nine of the defense's top 10 tacklers are back from 2025. Notre Dame figures to be heavily favored in all but two games -- home against Miami and at BYU.

2025 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

Previous ranking: 2

Key players lost: WR DeAndre Moore Jr., S Michael Taaffe, LB Anthony Hill Jr., DE Trey Moore, CB Malik Muhammad, CB Jaylon Guilbeau, RB Quintrevion Wisner

Key additions: WR Cam Coleman (Auburn), RB Hollywood Smothers (NC State), RB Raleek Brown (NC State), LB Rasheem Biles (Pittsburgh), CB Bo Mascoe (Rutgers), OT Melvin Siani (Wake Forest), DE Richard Wesley (high school)

2026 outlook: After missing the CFP, the Longhorns are going all-in for 2026, which might be quarterback Arch Manning's final college season. The Longhorns added Coleman, the No. 1 receiver in the portal, to start opposite Ryan Wingo. After ranking 90th in the FBS in rushing in 2025, the Longhorns have to become more physical on offense. Getting star tackle Trevor Goosby back will help, while Brown and Smothers might be upgrades in the backfield. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian fired defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and brought in former UT coach-in-waiting Will Muschamp, who was instrumental in helping Georgia win back-to-back CFP national titles in 2021 and '22.

2025 record: 16-0, 9-0 Big Ten

Previous ranking: 1

Key players lost: QB Fernando Mendoza, WR Elijah Sarratt, WR Omar Cooper Jr., C Pat Coogan, RB Roman Hemby, DL Stephen Daley, LB Aiden Fisher, SS Louis Moore, CB D'Angelo Ponds

Key additions: QB Josh Hoover (TCU), WR Nick Marsh (Michigan State), RB Turbo Richard (Boston College), DL Tobi Osunsanmi (Kansas State), S Preston Zachman (Wisconsin), CB A.J. Harris (Penn State), G Joe Brunner (Wisconsin)

2026 outlook: After stunning the sport and collecting their first national title in 2025, the Hoosiers will have to replace Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, and several key players that coach Curt Cignetti brought with him from James Madison. The Hoosiers once again relied on the transfer portal to rebuild their roster. Hoover started 31 games at TCU and might be elite if he cuts down on his turnovers. Richard was an important addition with Hemby and Kaelon Black moving on. Getting star left tackle Carter Smith to return was significant. Yes, the Hoosiers are losing a lot, but it seems foolish to doubt Cignetti and his staff at this point.

2025 record: 13-3, 6-2 ACC

Previous ranking: 8

Key players lost: QB Carson Beck, OT Francis Mauigoa, C James Brockermeyer, WR CJ Daniels, WR Keelan Marion, DE Rueben Bain Jr., DE Akheem Mesidor, LB Wesley Bissainthe, S Jakobe Thomas

Key additions: QB Darian Mensah (Duke), WR Cooper Barkate (Duke), DL Jarquez Carter (Ohio State), WR Cam Vaughn (West Virginia), WR Vandrevius Jacobs (South Carolina), S Omar Thornton (Boston College), DE Damon Wilson II (Missouri), OT Jackson Cantwell (high school)

2026 outlook: After reaching the CFP National Championship, it seemed like the Hurricanes would take a step back in 2026. But then Mensah went into the transfer portal at the eleventh hour and signed with Miami. He threw for 3,973 yards with 34 touchdowns as a sophomore at Duke. He'll be a Heisman Trophy favorite running coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense. The offense is loaded with tailback Mark Fletcher Jr. and star receiver Malachi Toney returning. The losses on the defensive line are significant, but adding Wilson (nine sacks in 2025) and Keona Davis (Nebraska) will help. Linebacker Mohamed Toure, the team's leading tackler, returned for an eighth season in college.

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Previous ranking: 7

Key players lost: DE David Bailey, NT Lee Hunter, DE Romello Height, LB Jacob Rodriguez, LB Bryce Ramirez, QB Behren Morton

Key additions: QB Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), WR Donte Lee Jr. (Liberty), WR Kenny Johnson (Pitt), WR Malcolm Simmons (Auburn), DL Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest), DE Trey White (San Diego State), DE Adam Trick (Miami, Ohio), LB Austin Romaine (Kansas State), OLB LaDamion Guyton (high school)

2026 outlook: After their offense fell flat in the CFP, the Red Raiders spent big to upgrade that side of the ball. Sorsby was one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal and is a true dual threat. Running backs Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams are returning, and the Red Raiders grabbed a trio of speedy receivers out of the portal. The losses on defense are enormous, starting with Bailey, Hunter and Height up front. Ibirogba was ESPN's No. 1-rated interior defensive lineman in the portal, and White and Trick were highly ranked on the edge. The Red Raiders will be counting on Romaine to fill in for the irreplaceable Rodriguez.

2025 record: 13-2, 7-1 SEC

Previous ranking: 9

Key players lost: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, WR Harrison Wallace III, TE Dae'Quan Wright, OT Jayden Williams, DT Zxavian Harris, FS Wydette Williams Jr., LB TJ Dottery, G Devin Harper, DE Princewill Umanmielen

Key additions: QB Deuce Knight (Auburn), TE Brady Prieskorn (Michigan), OT Carius Curne (LSU), S Joenel Aguero (Georgia), CB Sharif Denson (Florida), DL Michai Boireau (Florida), CB Jay Crawford (Auburn), S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

2026 outlook: Pete Golding took over for Lane Kiffin and directed the Rebels to the CFP semifinals last season. Then he helped them re-sign many of their best players, including All-SEC tailback Kewan Lacy and defensive tackle Will Echoles. The Rebels won a long court battle against the NCAA to get star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss another season of eligibility. The offense might operate at an even faster pace under new coordinator John David Baker. Young receivers will have to step up, and the Rebels will have to identify two new offensive tackles. Losing Umanmielen's production on the edge hurts, and the Rebels added Blake Purchase (Oregon) and Jordan Renaud (Alabama) to help.

2025 record: 11-2, 7-1 SEC

Previous ranking: 10

Key players lost: WR KC Concepcion, OT Trey Zuhn III, G Chase Bisontis, OT Dametrious Crownover, DE Cashius Howell, LB Taurean York, CB Will Lee III, DT Albert Regis, DT Tyler Onyedim

Key additions: WR Isaiah Horton (Alabama), OT Wilkin Formby (Alabama), OT Tyree Adams (LSU), G Trovon Baugh (South Carolina), DE Anto Saka (Northwestern), DL Angelo McCullom (Illinois), CB Rickey Gibson (Tennessee), S Tawfiq Byard (Colorado), ATH Brandon Arrington (high school)

2026 outlook: The Aggies started 11-0 last season and seemed to be on their way to one of the best seasons in program history until two late losses slowed down momentum. Still, the Aggies seem to be built to last under second-year coach Mike Elko, who went back into the portal to rebuild his roster. Texas A&M had heavy losses on both the offensive and defensive lines. Quarterback Marcel Reed is coming back and needs to be more consistent. He'll benefit from receiver Mario Craver re-signing. Holmon Wiggins takes over the playcalling on offense after Collin Klein left for Kansas State, and Lyle Hemphill is now in charge of the defense.

The return of linebacker Whit Weeks should be a boon for LSU's defense. Stephen Lew/Imagn Images

2025 record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC

Previous ranking: 15

Key players lost: QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR Barion Brown, WR Zavion Thomas, S A.J. Haulcy, DE Jack Pyburn, LB Harold Perkins Jr., CB Mansoor Delane, WR Aaron Anderson

Key additions: QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), WR Jayce Brown (Kansas State), WR Eugene Wilson III (Florida), WR Winston Watkins (Ole Miss), WR Tre' Brown III (Old Dominion), DE Jordan Ross (Tennessee), DT Stephiylan Green (Clemson), S Ty Benefield (Boise State), G Devin Harper (Ole Miss), LB TJ Dottery (Ole Miss), DT Lamar Brown (high school)

2026 outlook: Let the fun begin at LSU, where new coach Lane Kiffin arrives with what is reportedly a $40 million roster. While Kiffin preached patience this spring, there's no slowing down the Lane Train when it comes to preseason hype. Leavitt is coming off foot surgery. In 2024, he led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title by throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Kiffin and his staff loaded the roster with proven receivers, and they grabbed several transfers to rebuild what was a very mediocre offensive line in 2025. Retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker was a coup, as was persuading linebacker Whit Weeks to come back.

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Previous ranking: 11

Key players lost: OT Isaiah Jatta, G Weylin Lapuaho, TE Carsen Ryan, WR Chase Roberts, S Tanner Wall, NT John Taumoepeau, DE Logan Lutui, LB Jack Kelly

Key additions: LB Cade Uluave (California), LB Jake Clifton (Kansas State), G Zak Yamauchi (Stanford), G Paki Finau (Washington), TE Walker Lyons (USC), WR Kyler Kasper (Oregon), OT Jr Sia (Utah State)

2026 outlook: The Cougars won 11 games or more for the second straight season. Their biggest victory might have been locking up coach Kalani Sitake, who turned down Penn State to remain at his alma mater. The Cougars have a good core of star players -- quarterback Bear Bachmeier and tailback LJ Martin lead the way on offense. Lyons and former Oregon tight end Roger Saleapaga looked ready to help in the spring, along with speedy freshman receiver Legend Glasker. Parker Kingston, the team's leading receiver in 2025, is no longer with the team after he was arrested in February on felony rape charges. Kelly Poppinga was promoted to defensive coordinator after Jay Hill left for Michigan.

2025 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

Previous ranking: 12

Key players lost: DE R Mason Thomas, DT Gracen Halton, DE Marvin Jones Jr., DL Damonic Williams, LB Kendal Daniels, DB Robert Spears-Jennings, LB Sammy Omosigho

Key additions: WR Parker Livingstone (Texas), LB Cole Sullivan (Michigan), TE Hayden Hansen (Florida), WR Trell Harris (Virginia), OT E'Marion Harris (Arkansas), TE Rocky Beers (Colorado State)

2026 outlook: The Sooners won 10 games for the second time in three seasons under coach Brent Venables. The OU offense fell apart after quarterback John Mateer broke a bone in his throwing hand. The Sooners are hoping he returns to form; his mechanics were better in the spring. Harris was Virginia's leading receiver last season, and Livingstone is a 6-foot-4 target who averaged 17.8 yards per catch with the Longhorns. There's a solid core with Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis coming back on the offensive line. The defensive line lost some depth, but the front seven is very good. Sullivan should step into the starting linebacker corps, and the secondary returns almost everyone.

2025 record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Previous ranking: 18

Key players lost: DE Derrick Moore, DT Rayshaun Benny, LB Jimmy Rolder, LB Ernest Hausmann, LB Cole Sullivan, LB Jaishawn Barham, S TJ Metcalf, S Brandyn Hillman

Key additions: DE John Henry Daley (Utah), CB Smith Snowden (Utah), DL Jonah Lea'ea (Utah), TE JJ Buchanan (Utah), S Chris Bracy (Memphis), LB Max Alford (BYU), RB Taylor Tatum (Oklahoma), WR Salesi Moa (Utah), WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. (Texas)

2026 outlook: After a season to forget, both on and off the field, the Wolverines must be looking forward to the start of the Kyle Whittingham era. Michigan has playmakers in place on offense, led by quarterback Bryce Underwood, tailback Jordan Marshall and receiver Andrew Marsh. There are a handful of players coming back with starting experience on the offensive line, including left tackle Evan Link. There are more personnel losses on defense, but the Salt Lake City pipeline should help Michigan fill its holes. Daley, who had 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2025, is coming back from a lower leg injury.

2025 record: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten

Previous ranking: 22

Key players lost: RB Kaytron Allen, RB Nicholas Singleton, QB Drew Allar, DT Zane Durant, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, S Zakee Wheatley, LB Amare Campbell, G Olaivavega Ioane, CB A.J. Harris

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Key additions: QB Rocco Becht (Iowa State), WR Chase Sowell (Iowa State), WR Brett Eskildsen (Iowa State), TE Benjamin Brahmer (Iowa State), RB Carson Hansen (Iowa State), G Trevor Buhr (Iowa State), LB Caleb Bacon (Iowa State), LB Kooper Ebel (Iowa State), S Marcus Neal Jr. (Iowa State), DT Siale Taupaki (UCLA)

2026 outlook: Matt Campbell seemed to do more with less at Iowa State. He'll have a full war chest available at Penn State, which finally lured him away from Ames. The Nittany Lions might be poised for a huge turnaround after signing 39 transfers, including 24 who played for Campbell at Iowa State. Becht is experienced and has already won 26 games as a starter. Hansen ran for nearly 1,000 yards last season, and Eskildsen, Sowell and Brahmer were Becht's top targets. Four starting offensive linemen have to be replaced, and Buhr and former Texas State center Brock Riker are proven players. Penn State doesn't play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon during the regular season in 2026.

2025 record: 11-4, 7-1 SEC

Previous ranking: 21

Key players lost: QB Ty Simpson, WR Germie Bernard, OT Kadyn Proctor, C Parker Brailsford, TE Josh Cuevas, RB Jam Miller, LB Deontae Lawson, LB Justin Jefferson, DT Tim Keenan III, DE LT Overton

Key additions: DL Devan Thompkins (USC), LB Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech), CB Carmelo O'Neal (Mercer), DL Caleb Smith (Washington), WR Noah Rogers (NC State), OT Ty Haywood (Michigan), C Kaden Strayhorn (Michigan), OL Nick Brooks (Texas), S Jireh Edwards (high school)

2026 outlook: Kalen DeBoer's teams went 20-8 in his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, which might be fine at other FBS programs, but isn't good enough at Alabama. The Tide have to become a more physical and disciplined team in 2026. They ranked 125th in rushing (104.1 yards) and must figure out a way to run the ball. Former NFL assistant Adrian Klemm was hired to coach the offensive line. Keelon Russell and Austin Mack will battle for the quarterback job after Simpson left for the NFL draft. There were heavy losses in the front seven on defense after Lawson, Jefferson, Keenan and Overton turned pro. Special teams miscues were also an issue during the past two seasons.

2025 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten

Previous ranking: 19

Key players lost: RB Jonah Coleman, OT Carver Willis, WR Denzel Boston, CB Tacario Davis, CB Ephesians Prysock, LB Deven Bryant, S Makell Esteen

Key additions: DT Kai McClendon (Mississippi State), CB Emmanuel Karnley (Virginia), OT Kolt Dieterich (Sam Houston State), DT DeSean Watts (Sacramento State), DE Logan George (Ohio State), RB Jayden Limar (Oregon), OLB Derek Colman-Brusa (high school)

2026 outlook: Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. spent the spring mending relationships with his teammates and fans after nearly bolting for another school. If Williams plays as well as he did in 2025, when he passed for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns, they'll probably forgive him quickly. The Huskies will have to replace Coleman, their leading rusher, and Boston, their leading receiver, but coach Jedd Fisch has been building to the 2026 season. Dezmen Roebuck looks like the next big thing at receiver, and there will be good competition at tailback after Adam Mohammed surprisingly transferred to Cal. There will be new faces in the secondary, and the Huskies will be loaded at linebacker.

2025 record: 11-2, 7-2 Big 12

Previous ranking: 25

Key players lost: OT Spencer Fano, OT Caleb Lomu, TE Dallen Bentley, CB Smith Snowden, TE JJ Buchanan, DL Jonah Lea'ea, DE John Henry Daley, WR Ryan Davis, LB Lander Barton, DE Logan Fano

Key additions: WR Braden Pegan (Utah State), WR Kyri Shoels (San Jose State), DL Jamal Wallace (Tennessee), DL Ethan Day (North Texas), CB James Chenault (South Florida), OL Isaiah Kema (Ohio State), DL Jireh Moe (San Jose State)

2026 outlook: New Utah coach Morgan Scalley was able to persuade quarterback Devon Dampier to run it back after he had 3,325 yards of offense and 34 touchdowns in 2025. Leading rusher Wayshawn Parker also will return. Now, the bad news: Along with losing bookend offensive tackles Fano and Lomu, the Utes lost a boatload of assistants and players who followed former coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan. Daley, who had 11.5 sacks in 2025, is a big loss on defense, as are Snowden and Lea'ea. Scalley hired Utah State's Kevin McGiven as offensive coordinator, and linebackers coach Colton Swan was promoted to take charge of the defense.

2025 record: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

Previous ranking: 16

Key players lost: OT Gennings Dunker, G Beau Stephens, C Logan Jones, QB Mark Gronowski, WR/KR Kaden Wetjen, DT Aaron Graves, DE Ethan Hurkett, DE Max Llewellyn, LB Karson Sharar, LB Jaden Harrell, S Xavier Nwankpa, S Koen Entringer

Key additions: RB L.J. Phillips (South Dakota), WR Tony Diaz (Texas-Rio Grand Valley), WR Evan James (Furman), G Trent Wilson (James Madison), DE Kahmari Brown (Elon), DE Lance Ingold (Northern Illinois)

2026 outlook: The Hawkeyes are going to have many new starters on both sides of the ball, but chances are 70-year-old Kirk Ferentz and his coaching staff are going to figure out a way to produce another winning team. Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown will battle for the starting quarterback job. The Hawkeyes added Phillips, who ran for 1,920 yards with 19 touchdowns for the Coyotes. Three starters from the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line are leaving, but guard Kade Pieper coming back for another season helps. There are many holes to fill on defense, but with Phil Parker still in charge, the Hawkeyes should again be stingy.

2025 record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Previous ranking: 13

Key players lost: WR Makai Lemon, WR Ja'Kobi Lane, TE Lake McRee, S Kamari Ramsey, DE Anthony Lucas, LB Eric Gentry, S Bishop Fitzgerald, CB DeCarlos Nicholson

Key additions: DE Zuriah Fisher (Penn State), WR Terrell Anderson (NC State), CB Jontez Williams (Iowa State), LB Deven Bryant (Washington), CB Carrington Pierce (Oklahoma State), DL Alex VanSumeren (Michigan State)

2026 outlook: With quarterback Jayden Maiava returning, along with all five starting offensive linemen and tailbacks King Miller and Waymond Jordan, there's reason for optimism at USC. After going 35-18 in his first four seasons, coach Lincoln Riley needs to produce a big winner in 2026. The Trojans haven't won 10 games since his first season and they haven't been in the CFP since its inception in 2014. USC landed the No. 1 recruiting class, according to ESPN's rankings, and there's help coming from the transfer portal. Riley brought in a blast from the past as his new defensive coordinator: former TCU coach Gary Patterson, whose last on-field role came in 2021.

2025 record: 9-4, 4-4 ACC

Previous ranking: 14

Key players lost: QB Miller Moss, WR Chris Bell, WR Caullin Lacy, TE Nate Kurisky, DL Jordan Guerad, DL Rene Konga, DE Wesley Bailey, LB TJ Quinn, CB Jabari Mack

Key additions: QB Lincoln Kienholz (Ohio State), WR Tre Richardson (Vanderbilt), WR Lawayne McCoy (Florida State), TE Brody Foley (Tulsa), OT Johnnie Brown III (Georgia Southern), OT Cason Henry (South Carolina), DE Tyler Thompson (North Carolina), S Koen Entringer (Iowa)

2026 outlook: Jeff Brohm will be back for a fourth season at his alma mater after his name was linked to seemingly every big-time coaching search. Kienholz was the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2023 and threw 36 passes in two seasons with the Buckeyes. The Cardinals lost their top two receivers in Bell and Lacy. Richardson was one of the fastest players in the SEC, and McCoy caught 27 passes for 396 yards at FSU. Getting tailback Isaac Brown back from the transfer portal was paramount. The Cardinals will have to rebuild their offensive line, and there are replacements coming for the defensive front as well.

2025 record: 9-4, 6-2 ACC

Previous ranking: 17

Key players lost: G Logan Parr, WR Jordan Hudson, WR Romello Brinson, RB T.J. Harden, RB Chris Johnson Jr., DL Jeffrey M'ba, S Isaiah Nwokobia, S Ahmaad Moses, DE Isaiah Smith, DE Cameron Robertson

Key additions: DE Marques White (UMass), S Jimmy Wyrick (UTSA), WR Jalen Hale (Alabama), RB Kendrick Raphael (Cal), TE Randy Pittman (Florida State), DE Ira Singleton (USF), Yannick Smith (East Carolina)

2026 outlook: With quarterback Kevin Jennings returning, the Mustangs could have the highest potential among teams that might challenge for the ACC title. They took a step back after reaching the CFP in 2024, but Jennings was still very good, throwing for 3,641 yards with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Raphael was a bruising runner for the Bears and is a needed addition after Harden turned pro and Johnson transferred to Clemson. Smith, who caught 44 passes for the Pirates last season, and Hale, one of top 10 receiver prospects in the class of 2023, might also help right away. Rebuilding the defensive line and secondary were also priorities during the transfer portal window.

2025 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big 12

Previous ranking: 20

Key players lost: QB Josh Hoover, WR Eric McAlister, LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, S Bud Clark, TE DJ Rogers, LB Namdi Obiazor, C Coltin Deery, G Carson Bruno

Key additions: QB Jaden Craig (Harvard), CB Teon Parks (Colorado), OL Jaheim Buchanon (FIU), G Noah McKinney (Oklahoma State), LB Michael Short (Virginia Tech), WR Jeremy Scott (South Alabama), CB Kalen Carroll (Central Michigan)

2026 outlook: After getting the Horned Frogs back on track, coach Sonny Dykes made big changes. He hired former UConn offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis to replace Kendal Briles, who left for South Carolina. The Huskies had a 3,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard receiver and 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in school history in 2025. There will be fewer Air Raid elements and more physicality under Sammis. Hoover transferred to Indiana, and Dykes plucked Craig from the Ivy League to take over. Last season, Craig passed for 2,869 yards with 28 total touchdowns. Replacing McAlister's production won't be easy, but Jordan Dwyer is back and will be the No. 1 receiver.

2025 record: 10-3, 6-3 Big 12

Previous ranking: NR

Key players lost: TE Tanner Koziol, RB Dean Connors, DT Carlos Allen Jr., DE Eddie Walls III, CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., S Wrook Brown, LB Jalen Garner, K Ethan Sanchez

Key additions: OL Shadre Hurst (Tulane), OL Anthony Boswell (Toledo), S Javion White (Tulane), RB Makhi Hughes (Oregon), WR Trent Walker (Oregon State), CB Jalen Mayo (Stephen F. Austin), DE Ashton Porter (Oregon), DT Ejiroghene Egodogbare (Yale)

2026 outlook: Willie Fritz wins everywhere he coaches, and the Big 12 should be on notice after a 10-win surge in his second season at Houston. The team returns quarterback Conner Weigman, who had 25 touchdown passes and a 65.9% completion rate last fall, and top wide receiver Amare Thomas. Koziol certainly will be missed and Houston has some holes to fill on the defensive line, but the core of the 2025 team comes back, and Fritz added several transfers with ties to his last team, Tulane, in Hurst, White and Hughes, who rushed for 2,778 yards in two seasons with the Green Wave before his workload vanished at Oregon last fall. If the lineman transfers click, Houston could push Texas Tech and others in the Big 12 race.

2025 record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC

Previous ranking: 24

Key players lost: QB Joey Aguilar, WR Chris Brazzell II, LB Arion Carter, CB Jermod McCoy, DB Andre Turrentine, DB Jalen McMurray, CB Colton Hood, CB Jermod McCoy, DL Dominic Bailey, DL Joshua Josephs

Key additions: LB Amare Campbell (Penn State), DE Chaz Coleman (Penn State), DT Xavier Gilliam (Penn State), S Dejuan Lane (Penn State), S Qua Moss (Kansas State), CB Kayin Lee (Auburn), DE/LB Jordan Norman (Tulane), S TJ Metcalf (Michigan)

2026 outlook: After a disappointing 2025 season, Volunteers coach Josh Heupel made a big move on defense by firing coordinator Tim Banks and replacing him with former Penn State coordinator Jim Knowles, who helped Ohio State win the 2024 national title. The Vols ranked 14th in the SEC in scoring defense (28.8 points) and total defense (397.2 yards) last season. Campbell, Coleman, Gilliam and Lane followed Knowles to UT and should be impact players. A Tennessee judge denied Aguilar's injunction for another year of eligibility. Heupel didn't land a big-time quarterback in the transfer portal after pursuing Ty Simpson and Sam Leavitt. Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and true freshman Faizon Brandon will battle for the job in the spring.