Top newcomers for every SEC team and what coaches, GMs are saying

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Whether it is evident through dramatic coaching changes or roster upgrades and overhauls, there will be new faces all over the SEC in 2026.

Lane Kiffin was hired at LSU and then went after several high-profile QB transfers. Alabama could turn to a true freshman to improve its anemic running game. Rivals Texas and Texas A&M turned to the transfer portal to add playmakers to their wide receiver rooms.

With spring practice set to get underway all over the league, coaches and fans could be getting their first, on-field looks at these additions.

To get a clearer picture of who could shape the 2026 season, ESPN selected one newcomer for each SEC team with a path to immediate contribution. Then we surveyed coaches, general managers and personnel staffers across the conference on what stands out most about that player's addition.

RB Ezavier Crowell

Why: After a 2025 season where Alabama's run game struggled (125th nationally) and the team suffered a decisive College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss, head coach Kalen DeBoer will look to revitalize the ground attack. With leading rusher Jam Miller departing and a massive offensive line overhaul, the depth chart is wide open for a foundational back. Enter true freshman Crowell, the No. 3 back in the 2026 rankings. He's an ultra-talented, every-down rusher who reclassified after his junior season -- a testament to his advanced physical and mental readiness. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder with 10.7 100-meter speed, shattered state single-season rushing records at Jackson (Alabama) High, accumulating 2,094 yards and 28 touchdowns on just 158 carries (13.2 YPC) in 2025. This historic production, combined with his physical, downhill running style evoking Derrick Henry and Najee Harris, makes him the ideal cornerstone to anchor Alabama's rebuilt run game and alleviate pressure on the new quarterback.

What to expect: Crowell is poised to make an immediate impact and become a foundational piece of Alabama's rushing attack from Day 1. His sturdy build, exceptional contact balance, and ability to generate yards after contact are precisely what new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm needs to establish a physical identity. As an early enrollee this spring, Crowell gains a critical head start in understanding the offense's run concepts and developing crucial pass protection skills -- key to staying on the field for all three downs. While the rebuilt offensive line gels, expect Crowell to be heavily utilized as a punishing, change-of-pace back and a reliable short-yardage and goal-line threat. Given his elite high school production and mature profile, he has a clear path to earning a significant share of the carries and becoming the featured rusher Alabama needs for a rapid return to national championship contention in 2026.

What they're saying: "EJ has come in and done nothing but grind. Since arriving on campus, he's worked day in and day out on improving himself in every way. He has gotten stronger and faster in just a few short months with our strength staff, and we look forward to seeing how that translates to success on the field. We're excited about what he brings to our running back room, and he has shown a commitment to his craft, taking tips and coaching from both our staff and the older guys. We're excited to watch his game continue to grow and know that he can make an impact for us in multiple areas of the game this fall." -- Kalen DeBoer, head coach

RB Sutton Smith, (Memphis transfer)

Why: Arkansas faces a critical void in its backfield with the departure of NFL-bound Mike Washington Jr. (1,070 rush yards, 8 TDs, 28 rec in 2025). Enter Sutton Smith, who follows coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey through the portal from Memphis. Bringing immediate familiarity with their vaunted running game that produced nearly 2,400 rushing yards in 2025, Smith was the Tigers' leading rusher. Coming off an ACL tear in early 2024, Smith still bounced back strong in 2025 with 669 yards and seven touchdowns on just 102 carries, plus 20 receptions for 109 yards. This proved his resilience and the coaching staff's confidence in his talent, making him a central figure in their plan to rejuvenate Arkansas's offense.

What to expect: Smith is set to form a dynamic "thunder and lightning" duo with returning Arkansas back Braylen Russell who is 238 pounds. While Russell provides the bruising power, the 5-9, 185-pound Smith projects as the lightning: a dynamic, high-impact change-of-pace weapon with home-run ability. His quickness and vision will be critical in forcing defenses to adjust, opening up lanes for both backs. Expect Smith to be heavily involved as a runner, pass catcher out of the backfield, and a high-impact special teams returner. His immediate contributions will be vital in supporting a new starting quarterback in what will be a significant offensive overhaul for the Razorbacks. Smith's proven talent and fit within Silverfield's system could quickly make him one of the Big 12's most productive all-purpose backs.

What they're saying: "Obviously, Sutton is someone our staff is very familiar with, and we were excited to add him to the roster. With his knowledge of the offense, he's helping on the field and he's really helping teach our guys the ins and outs. He's a dynamic runner that impacts the game in several ways, and now we'll get to see him do it on the biggest stage in the SEC." -- Ryan Silverfield, head coach

QB Byrum Brown (USF transfer)

Why: Byrum Brown is the catalyst of Auburn's offensive resurgence, reuniting with head coach Alex Golesh to spearhead a rapid rebuild. He is arguably the most prolific dual-threat quarterback in college football, being the only player in 2025 to surpass both 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, accounting for 42 total touchdowns. This elite production, combined with his strong arm, poise, and impressive blend of quickness, power, and speed as a runner, makes him an ideal fit for Golesh's up-tempo attack. Brown knows this offense inside and out, allowing him to act as an on-field extension of the coaching staff -- a critical asset for a program undergoing massive roster and coaching staff turnover. His ability to extend plays and find late receivers, even with an unorthodox release, makes him a dynamic playmaker who impacts every down.

What to expect: Brown is set to immediately elevate Auburn's offense to new heights. He will have built-in chemistry with his receivers (five transfers from USF) and invaluable experience in the offensive system. We project to see progression as a passer and a runner where he developed physically to add more size and strength to break tackles. This blend of leadership, rare dual-threat talent, and deep scheme familiarity makes Brown essential for transforming Auburn into a consistent, high-powered offense and a contender in 2026.

What they're saying: "Byrum is a true leader and competitor. He's process-driven in everything he does. What makes him special is how he elevates everyone around him. He makes guys compete at a higher level every single day and demands greatness from himself and his teammates. I'm so excited to see him at Auburn. He loves our offense and system, and honestly, I couldn't be more thrilled that he's joining us here." -- Alex Golesh, head coach

WR Eric Singleton Jr. (Auburn Transfer)

Why: Aaron Philo is following his offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, from Georgia Tech and this OC/QB combo is designed to stabilize a position that has been wildly inconsistent since 2021. But he's not been named the starter and is competing with Tramell Jones Jr. Whomever wins will have a target with NFL level speed and ball skills. A track star out of high school with astounding 10.2 100-meter speed, Singleton is both vertically fast and super quick and twitchy underneath. Florida's new head coach Jon Sumrall has a clear mandate for an explosive offense, a critical need after a 4-8 record in 2025. Singleton arrives as a premier playmaker perfectly positioned to anchor this new attack and will have familiarity of Faulkner's offense. Singleton brings an exceptional record of high-volume, consistent production -- leading Georgia Tech in receiving for two consecutive seasons (2023-2024), becoming the fastest receiver to 1,000 career yards since Calvin Johnson. In 2025 at Auburn, he still led his team with 58 catches for 534 yards, showcasing his reliability by having a catch in all 36 collegiate games.

What to expect: Singleton is expected to immediately step in as a primary target for the Gators' new quarterback, becoming the go-to receiver in Florida's revamped offense. His consistent performance, including multiple catches in every game of his collegiate career, highlights his reliability and ability to handle a heavy workload. Singleton's blend of proven production, familiarity with the coaching staff, and ability to lead in receiving categories will be instrumental in accelerating the offensive rebuild under Sumrall. Look for him to be utilized across the field, leveraging his ability to consistently get open and make plays. His presence helps ensure the Gators' offense delivers Sumrall's explosive vision and provides a steadying force for their push back toward SEC contention.

What they're saying: "Has elite speed, has had a ton of production as a college player. You know, really grateful the fact that he decided to return to college ... [he] was in the draft process, made a decision, wanted to come back for one more year to complete his eligibility. It's been fun watching him work, get better every day since showing up on campus, and a really good addition for our team and our receiving core." -- Jon Sumrall, head coach

WR Isiah Canion (Georgia Tech transfer)

Why: The Bulldogs face significant personnel losses at wide receiver, losing six of their top seven pass catchers from 2025, including stars Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young, and Dillon Bell. This creates a critical need for proven talent alongside London Humphreys. Canion, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound transfer, directly addresses this void, bringing immediate size, red zone threat potential, and exceptional contested-catch ability. Already familiar with Georgia's defense from two strong performances against them, Canion also provides the high-level athleticism of an ESPN 300 recruit, having boasted a 4.51 laser 40 and 10½-foot broad jump in high school. He's built to fill the big-bodied outside receiver role vacated by Young or Noah Thomas, offering a ready-made "X" receiver who can win 1-on-1 matchups against SEC corners.

What to expect: Canion, coming off a 2025 season with 33 receptions, 480 yards, and four touchdowns at Georgia Tech, is expected to immediately compete for a starting role opposite Humphreys. His size, ball skills, and ability to create separation on vertical and crossing routes make him an ideal intermediate and deep target in the Georgia offense. While his current ankle injury is a minor setback for spring, he's a physical receiver who tracks the ball well and makes difficult grabs look easy. He's much like CJ Daniels who starred for Miami last fall. Though not a primary YAC target, his powerful frame allows him to break tackles after the catch, ensuring he's more than just a jump-ball specialist. Georgia needs him healthy to provide the consistent big-play threat they need for CFP contention.

What they're saying: "We always look for players that actually add, to not just our team, but our building day to day. We want players that can help us win games obviously, but he has to fit -- our players have to want to be his teammate. Every team wants the size, speed, 'big guy' production we know Isiah has from recruiting him and playing against him. But the fit with our team -- the connection he has to our players -- drew him to us and us to him, and is why he will make us better." -- Kirby Smart, head coach

QB Kenny Minchey (Notre Dame Transfer)

Why: Minchey lost the QB battle to one of the best in college football, CJ Carr, a season ago. Minchey, a former four-star has a lot of physical talent including a strong, accurate arm and an explosive lower body. Minchey will be called upon to provide continuity and production to an offensive roster with a lot of new faces, and we think he'll deliver. New coach Will Stein did an outstanding job landing offensive weapons in the transfer portal to surround him with the likes of running back CJ Baxter and receiver Nic Anderson, but an effective Minchey is what the Wildcats need to drive the bus. He possesses a high football IQ and natural leadership qualities, and those are the intangibles that could make the difference.

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What to expect: A quick grasp of the system and a productive season. When he did play, he was very efficient (20-26 for 196 yards) and showed his ability to extend plays and still throw with good ball placement. His dual-threat element will keep defenses honest, and it's a component Kentucky has been lacking for quite some time. He's a fit in this scheme from an athletic perspective and Stein's proven history developing quarterbacks could be the perfect marriage for Minchey to take the next step and bring the Wildcats back to their winning ways in Lexington.

What they're saying: "From the day Kenny stepped on campus, he's been committed to learning the offense. Throughout the spring, he's shown excellent command, along with strong accuracy and decision-making in the situations we've put him in. He's also demonstrated the ability to create outside the pocket while maintaining his poise. He looks like a quarterback who's been in this system for a long time, not someone just three months into the job." -- Will Stein, head coach

QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State transfer)

Why: Leavitt led Arizona State to a Big 12 championship in 2024 and is expected to be an X factor for LSU's 2026 College Football Playoff ambitions. Much of Leavitt's offseason hype is based off his 2024 season in which he was one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football accounting for 29 offensive touchdowns while throwing for 2,885 yards and rushing for 443 yards. His follow-up in Tempe was cut short by a foot injury and ultimately required season-ending surgery which has limited his spring reps. Leavitt played in only seven games and did an impressive job toughing it out against eventual Big 12 champion Texas Tech, throwing for 319 yards and leading a decisive 75-yard touchdown drive in a 26-22 upset. LSU reportedly invested $5 million to secure his services, making him the crown jewel of new coach Lane Kiffin's No. 1-ranked transfer portal class. After Brian Kelly's firing following a disappointing 5-3 start, LSU needed a proven winner who could immediately restore championship expectations.

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What to expect: Perhaps no transfer portal quarterback has higher expectations this fall than Leavitt. The same goes for Kiffin. However, this could be the perfect marriage if two things happen -- Leavitt stays healthy and he increases his completion percentage. In two years as a starter, he has only completed 61% of his passes. He's an exciting riverboat gambler who will take risks, but he also make spectacular plays. His ability to create off-platform throws while keeping his eyes downfield under pressure should flourish in Kiffin's system. The foot injury that ended his 2025 season remains a concern, but his gutsy performance against Texas Tech while injured showed his toughness. With elite left tackle Jordan Seaton protecting his blind side and an improved offensive line, Leavitt has first-round potential and the Tigers hold CFP capabilities.

What they're saying: "Sam is a very talented player who brings a great deal of experience and success at a high level to our offense. He's a natural leader who has done a really nice job of mentoring our younger quarterbacks despite his limitations due to the foot injury this spring. Even though he hasn't been able to practice much, he's still done a great job with his mental preparation in meetings, film study and walk-throughs. He's the veteran in a very talented quarterback room and we are very excited to have all three of those new quarterbacks." -- Kiffin

S Bralan Womack (2026 signee)

Why: The Bulldogs are mighty thin in the defensive secondary, especially at safety, making Bralan Womack's addition a critical one. Top cornerback Kelley Jones had a standout year on the perimeter, but Mississippi State loses its top four safeties from the 2025 campaign. Womack, the No. 4 safety in the 2026 class, should find an immediate role with his ability to play both free and strong safety and even some Nickel in certain packages. Though capable of playing cornerback, Womack's range and ball skills make him a better fit in the middle of the field at the safety spot.

What to expect: He will immediately be one of the best safeties on the roster for positioning himself on the ball in the air. The key to early impact will be how quickly he masters mental parts of his position. His skill warrants snaps. Womack looks and moves like a running back, possessing the ball skills of a wide receiver and physicality of a linebacker at the safety position. That size and strength will allow him to play near the line of scrimmage if needed, providing defensive coordinator Zach Arnett with valuable schematic flexibility. Womack's arrival provides a much-needed boost of blue-chip talent to a Mississippi State secondary that struggled mightily last season, and his impact could be the catalyst for a surprising rebound year in Starkville.

What they're saying: "Bralan is a player we are extremely excited to add to our secondary. He is a versatile player with all the tools we look for in a DB -- physicality, athleticism, coverage ability and ball skills. He comes into the building each day with a purpose and is serious about being great. He takes pride in representing his home state, and he is going to have a great career as a Mississippi State Bulldog." -- Jeff Lebby, head coach

WR Cayden Lee, (Ole Miss transfer)

Why: Missouri faces a massive overhaul in its receiving corps, losing its top targets from the 2025 season, including standout Kevin Coleman Jr. Enter Lee, who has established himself as one of the SEC's most productive wideouts over the past two seasons. Ranking fourth in the conference in receiving yards (1,509) and fifth in receptions (101) since 2024, Lee brings 38 games of invaluable experience along with great hands and route-running skills. He recorded 44 catches for 635 yards in 2025 following a breakout 57-catch, 874-yard campaign in 2024, proving he can handle high-volume targets. He is exceptionally reliable, with only two drops on 144 career targets, cementing his status as one of the premier returning slot receivers in college football for 2026. Although he has a slighter build (5-11, 175-pounds), he is incredibly quick and agile. He excels at finding soft spots underneath but also possesses the acceleration to attack the seam with crisp stems on intermediate routes.

What to expect: Lee will have the opportunity to immediately step in as the No. 1 receiver, forming an exciting trio alongside rising sophomore Donovan Olugbode and Cincinnati transfer Caleb Goodie. While Missouri will have a quarterback competition this spring, one of the primary contenders is Lee's former Ole Miss teammate, Austin Simmons, which should provide instant chemistry. We expect to see the most dynamic version of Lee in Columbia. He tracks the deep ball exceptionally well and shows great concentration when contested. He's a twitchy playmaker who can turn a short pass into a significant gain as well with sudden open-field movements and upfield burst. Expect head coach Eli Drinkwitz to creatively move Lee around the formation to maximize his playmaking ability within a Mizzou offense that already features standout running back Ahmad Hardy. There's a lot of production to replace in Columbia, but Drinkwitz has a proven offensive system and a proven player in Lee.

What they're saying: "Cayden Lee had an outstanding spring for us, and we believe he's going to be an impact player. He brings valuable experience and proven production from three years in the SEC to a receiver room that benefits from that presence. Cayden has a strong connection with quarterback Austin Simmons, both as a current and former teammate. He's also demonstrated excellent leadership qualities, and continues to show he's a great fit in our offense." -- Drinkwitz

play 4:49 John Mateer says Sooners' offense is moving to the 'next level' Mateer joins SEC Now to discuss his growth from last season heading into the upcoming season and says Oklahoma is finding their rhythm on offense.

WR Parker Livingstone, (Texas transfer)

Why: Oklahoma is looking to build on a 10-3 season and CFP appearance, but a healthy John Mateer needs consistent playmakers. The Sooners lost three of their top four targets, including Deion Burks to the NFL draft, leaving a significant void Mateer needs filled to be successful. Livingstone, Arch Manning's former roommate, directly addresses this need. As a freshman at Texas, he recorded 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns, demonstrating immediate playmaking ability on a major stage. His arrival is a strategic win, switching sides in the Red River Rivalry and choosing Oklahoma over Indiana, underscoring his value. With his great size (6-foot-4), explosive speed (21.6 200-meter in high school), strong hands, and refined route running, he's an elite outside target who can also get up the seam quickly. He adjusts well to passes with exceptional body control and concentration.

What to expect: Livingstone is expected to step into a primary receiving role immediately, aiming for more targets and a fresh start in Norman. He's poised to be the feature complement opposite Isaiah Sategna III in offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle's Air Raid system, with good talent returning on the offensive line and in the running back room. Livingstone's 17.8 yards per catch average would have led nearly all Oklahoma receivers last season. At 6-foot-4 and 191 pounds, he will provide a large-frame target for Mateer, particularly in the red zone where the Sooners struggled. His hands and ball skills make him a reliable weapon on the outside, ready to be a new favorite target for Mateer alongside Sategna, significantly elevating Oklahoma's passing game.

What they're saying: "One of our primary goals this offseason was to add some perimeter playmakers in the passing game for John Mateer, and we feel like getting a proven SEC player like Parker Livingstone and a guy like Trell Harris, who was an All-ACC player last year at Virginia, helped us accomplish that. We got a jump on Parker's evaluation last fall doing the advance scouting work for the Red River game, so when he entered the portal he immediately became a top target for us. Parker is a QB-friendly player who has the size, route craft and toughness to make plays for us outside. Getting a guy that had six touchdowns in the SEC as a redshirt freshman, which isn't easy to do, was a big deal for us." -- Jim Nagy, general manager

DE/Edge Jonathan Maldonado (Nevada transfer)

Why: Under new head coach Pete Golding, Ole Miss needed a significant infusion of talent on defense, especially on the front-seven after losing sack leader Princewill Umanmielen and most linebacker production from 2025. Linebacker Keaton Thomas, a tenacious downhill tackling machine from Baylor, may be the safer pick as the nucleus of the defense, but we are going with a pass rusher with bigtime upside. Maldonado, a 6-foot-6, 233-pound edge rusher from Nevada, stands out as one of the portal's most underrated and impactful additions. He brings an elite skill set characterized by his ability to bend the corner with excellent length and quick-twitch athleticism, perfectly suited for Golding's defensive overhaul. Maldonado's potential in the run game as an explosive and disruptive playmaker could prove very valuable. His addition is a testament to Golding's recruiting prowess and eye for versatile playmakers who can thrive in this bolstered defensive front that also features returning anchors like Kam Franklin and William Echoles.

What to expect: Maldonado is projected to make an immediate impact off the edge, quickly developing into a valuable chess piece for Golding's scheme. Similar to Umanmielen, his upside is huge and he should continue to progress throughout the season. While he's a bit undersized to consistently hold up against the run in the SEC, his quickness and disruptive presence on passing downs are undeniable. Maldonado also offers valuable scheme flexibility due to his ability to play off-ball in coverage, highlighted by a game-winning interception return for a touchdown against Sacramento State in 2025. Golding will leverage Maldonado's unique skill set, potentially lining him up opposite returning starter Suntarine Perkins to significantly upgrade the Rebels' ability to generate pressure and negative plays in 2026.

What they're saying: "Jonathan has been an outstanding addition to our program, embodying everything we look for in a student-athlete at Ole Miss. As a defender, Jonathan is a long, lean, highly versatile pass rusher with an advanced skill set. He plays with exceptional balance and body control, uses his hands at a high level and brings a deep arsenal of moves to consistently win off the edge. His ability to disrupt plays in both run and pass situations is evident. What makes Jonathan special is his relentless drive for greatness. He approaches training, meetings and practice with purpose and professionalism, possessing elite character and a genuine desire to understand not just what we do, but why. His work ethic uplifts those around him, and his best football is still ahead." -- Austin Thomas, president of football operations/general manager

OT Jacarrius Peak (NC State transfer)

Why: Peak brings a wealth of experience and versatility with 32 career starts at both tackle positions, including a move to left tackle in 2025 where he earned honorable mention All-ACC. South Carolina's offensive line struggled mightily in 2025, surrendering 43 sacks and facing a likely overhaul with five new starters under new offensive line coach Randy Clements. Peak's immediate impact offers a potential game-changing solution at left tackle, but a significant knee injury suffered during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in February complicates his availability. Despite the setback, Peak was the premier offensive tackle addition on the transfer portal circuit, renowned for his exceptional combination of athleticism and power.

What to expect: While Peak will miss all of 2026 spring practice and might not be fully cleared for summer camp, head coach Shane Beamer envisions him being "ready to roll" by the start of the regular season. When healthy, Peak is expected to anchor the left tackle position, replacing Josiah Thompson, and instantly upgrade pass protection. His outstanding NC State performance included allowing just three sacks in 850 snaps and leading the team with 50 pancake blocks. Peak's ability to seal edges, unleash explosive power, and recover quickly despite some inconsistent footwork positions him as a foundational piece for South Carolina's offensive line rebuild and a key factor in stabilizing quarterback LaNorris Sellers' blindside protection.

What they're saying: "Jacarrius Peak was somebody that we made a major priority from the first time I watched his tape. We were really impressed with his production at the Power-4 level. He's a multiyear starter who has played a lot of football. Seeing his athleticism and his competitive spirit -- those are two great qualities that he possesses. He will make a huge impact this year." -- Shane Beamer, head coach

DT Xavier Gilliam (Penn State transfer)

Why: Tennessee's defensive interior is undergoing a crucial overhaul under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, creating an immediate need for disruptive playmakers. Gilliam, a 6-foot-2, 302-pound redshirt freshman from Penn State, addresses the void with his explosive first step and disruptive run-stopping ability. A former four-star recruit and top-100 portal player, Gilliam is already familiar with Knowles' defensive philosophy, having played for him at Penn State. His ability to penetrate gaps, slip blocks and play with excellent pad level fills a significant hole on a defensive front looking for more bodies and consistent production, especially after losing key experience. Gilliam has already shown strong flashes in Tennessee's spring practices, proving he can be a crucial piece in rebuilding the defensive line.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

What to expect: Gilliam is expected to step into a starting role and immediately bolster Tennessee's run defense, making him a cornerstone of Knowles' first unit in Knoxville. We expect him to play stout football at the point of attack, where he uses his hands effectively and resists double-teams. While his collegiate sack numbers were modest at Penn State, his tape always suggested a higher pass-rushing ceiling, a skill he has actively focused on improving since arriving in Tennessee. His developing ability to affect the quarterback from an interior position, combined with his strong run-stopping, provides the versatility needed. Gilliam's continued mental development in understanding blocking schemes and refining his pass-rush moves suggests he will quickly expand his impact beyond just first- and second-down run defense, making him a pivotal player for the Volunteers' resurgence in 2026.

What they're saying: "Xavier has shown outstanding work ethic in his short time on campus and possesses great versatility in his skill set to affect the run and the pass. He displays the ability to play heavy handed and control blocks with his power and leverage, while having the quickness and bend to affect the passer. We are really excited to see him play this fall in his second season in Coach Knowles' system." -- Billy High, executive director of football management

WR Cam Coleman (Auburn transfer)

Why: Texas responded to its portal losses at wide receiver by landing arguably the top playmaker available in Coleman. After Texas lost Parker Livingstone, DeAndre Moore and Jaime Ffrench, adding Coleman -- a former No. 5 overall recruit and one of the most talented receivers in college football -- transforms the position group. Pairing Coleman (6-3) opposite Ryan Wingo (6-2) gives Arch Manning two All-America-caliber bookends who thrive not only with the ball in their hands, but especially when the ball is in the air. Coleman already brings SEC pedigree, having already put up 93 catches, 1,306 yards and 13 TDs over two seasons at Auburn, despite instability at quarterback. Texas won a major recruiting battle with Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Alabama for his services.

What to expect: Expect Coleman to provide immediate All-SEC-level production and become one of the top matchup nightmares in the conference. He's an acrobatic, highlight-reel playmaker: winning on back-shoulder fades, circus catches over defenders and tracking the deep ball at full speed. Coleman averaged 14 yards per catch at Auburn and brings a wide catch radius and elite body control, making him a distinct threat on vertical routes and a mismatch in the red zone, where he can outleap DBs for contested throws. While occasional drops have appeared, Coleman has a rare second gear and ability to create after the catch. With a more stable quarterback situation at Texas and a playoff-caliber supporting cast, Coleman has first-round NFL upside and potential to help make Texas one of the nation's most explosive offenses in 2026.

What they're saying: "Cam has been a fabulous addition to our program. He really stood out in film, and we knew he would be a priority for teams in the portal, but we wanted to do our homework and learn what type of person he was. The biggest thing from that was what an awesome individual he is. He obviously has all the tools -- big, fast, athletic, gets in and out of routes, can really highpoint the ball and a high football IQ -- but above that, football is really important to him. He came here with real intentions to grow as a player and be a part of a great team, and he's taken the time to build relationships. He works extremely hard and is so unselfish. It's clear he has high goals -- helping us compete for championships and preparing for the NFL -- but his understanding of how everything ties together is probably most impressive. We're thrilled to have him." -- Steve Sarkisian, head coach

WR Isaiah Horton (Alabama transfer)

Why: Texas A&M needed a true No. 1 boundary receiver after losing KC Concepcion and several other targets from last year's passing attack. Horton, a 6-4, 208-pound transfer, fits the bill as an immediate-impact playmaker and red zone threat for the Aggies. Horton brings proven SEC production and rare physical tools after tallying 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns (tied for second-most in the SEC) in 2025. His deep ball skills, body control and contested catch ability give A&M a player who can win vertically and move the chains on crucial downs -- something the Aggies sorely needed to help returning quarterback Marcel Reed and free up space for rising talents Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman.

What to expect: Horton should step in immediately as the featured boundary target and a focal point of the Aggies' revamped passing attack. He'll be a go-to option on contested balls and in the red zone, using his length, strong hands, and gliding acceleration to win matchups on the outside and exploit the deep middle of the field. Horton's versatility will allow new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins to move him around the formation and create mismatches against smaller corners or safeties. Expect him to help stretch defenses vertically and open up the underneath routes for A&M's speedsters, while also giving Marcel Reed a reliable, big-frame target on high-leverage downs. If Horton stays healthy, he's poised to be among the SEC's most productive receivers and a vital weapon for Texas A&M's playoff aspirations.

What they're saying: "Isaiah understands what it takes to win, how to prepare and how to compete. He brings a veteran presence to our offense, but he's also a playmaker. A taller, physical receiver who's played a lot of high-level football and knows how to impact the game. He can stretch the field, make tough catches and create opportunities for the people around him. We're excited about what he can do for us this season." -- Mike Elko, head coach

QB Jared Curtis (2026 signee)

Why: Curtis stands out as a transformative figure for Vanderbilt's offense, carrying the weight of high expectations often reserved for elite recruits like Arch Manning. While comparisons to Diego Pavia, Curtis' predecessor at Vanderbilt, are inevitable, Curtis is a very different player. He brings a unique combination of physical presence, arm strength and leadership to a Commodores program hungry for stability and explosive production at the quarterback position. Scouting shows his pocket presence, escapability, and ability to deliver the ball into tight windows on time and with precision, while also making his mark as a powerful runner. These traits, combined with the coaching staff's confidence in his process and capabilities, make him the obvious centerpiece in a competitive quarterback room, signaling Vanderbilt's commitment to staying relevant in the SEC.

What to expect: Curtis will need to continue developing his consistency and timing to thrive in the dynamic SEC environment, but his physical gifts set him apart from competitors Blaze Berlowitz, Jack Elliott, and Whit Muschamp. Spring ball has already showcased his high football IQ and athletic ability in live-action settings, reinforcing head coach Clark Lea's belief in Curtis' potential. As he navigates his learning curve, Curtis's ability to combine accurate passing with effective mobility should elevate Vanderbilt's offense, providing the leadership and playmaking necessary to compete at a higher level in 2026 and beyond.

What they're saying: "I've been impressed with Jared's toughness and how he conducts himself in his process. He fits in really well with who we are. He's got the arm talent, the confidence to make the throw and we are excited to give him the room he needs to grow as he continues to develop and get comfortable at the college level." -- Clark Lea, head coach