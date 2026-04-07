Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder's BAC double limit in fatal crash

BOULDER, Colo. -- Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit for driving under the influence when he died in a single-car crash near Boulder, according to the autopsy report from the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Ponder, 23, was killed early on March 1 when he lost control on a curve and hit a guardrail. The car he was driving, a 2023 Tesla, struck an electrical line pole and rolled down an embankment.

His blood alcohol level was .167, according to the autopsy report. The limit is 0.08. There is a lower limit, of .05, for driving while ability impaired.

Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy report lists "multiple blunt force injuries" as the cause of death and "accident" as the manner of death.

On Tuesday, the Colorado State Patrol said it's "conducting a comprehensive investigation which would take a look at factors such as speed, impairment, distracted driving, and more."

Ponder's mom, Catrina Hughes, released a statement, saying "what matters most to me is who Dominiq was as a person. He was a determined student-athlete, a leader, and someone with a huge heart who fiercely loved his family, his teammates, and the game of football.

"If anything good can come from this loss, it's the conversations it can start about responsible decision-making, supporting young adults, and making good choices even in ordinary moments. One bad decision can alter everything."

Ponder's family has started a GoFundMe page and a foundation called "Dominiq Ponder 7/22." His foundation will support student-athletes, children's hospitals and families dealing with medical challenges, and help assist with responsible decision-making.

"A big part of his legacy will be to encourage young people to please make responsible choices and if possible to have the courage to step in for their friends when one of them isn't thinking clearly for themselves," Hughes wrote. "Kids need to know that it's OK to intervene, do anything you can do, one small decision can save a life. Don't be afraid even if it's uncomfortable. A difficult conversation is easier than a lifetime of loss."

Ponder played in two games for the Buffaloes last season. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Florida began his collegiate career at Bethune-Cookman before transferring.