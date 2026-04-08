Virginia's Tony Elliott agrees to extension through 2030

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Virginia coach Tony Elliott has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Cavaliers through the 2030 season, the school announced Wednesday.

Elliott, going into his fifth season with the program, led Virginia to a school-record 11 wins in 2025 and an ACC championship game appearance, while also winning ACC Coach of the Year honors.

Financial terms were not disclosed. His most recent contract ran through May 2028 and paid him $4.4 million this past season, not including bonuses.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Tony Elliott continue to lead our football program," Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said in a statement. "His commitment to the values of the University of Virginia and his commitment to developing the whole person through football have been a blessing. His vision of building the model program has never wavered, despite extraordinary adversity. The future is bright for UVA football and we're excited to continue this work together."

In 2025, Virginia went 7-1 in ACC play and finished alone atop the ACC regular-season standings for the first time in program history. Virginia finished the season ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press poll, its highest final AP ranking since 1995.