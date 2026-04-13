Alabama QB Keelon Russell fuels offense in spring game

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TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, a five-star recruit in 2025 who redshirted while sitting behind starter Ty Simpson last season, seemed to have pushed the right buttons during the Crimson Tide's spring game Saturday.

"Literally, it just feels like you're playing a video game when he is in," Crimson Tide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams said.

Russell completed 21 of 33 passes for 240 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception. Although the Crimson Tide didn't keep official stats, Russell led his unit to seven scores on nine drives -- four TDs, three field goals, a missed field goal and an interception near the goal line.

Keelon Russell completed 21 of 33 passes for 240 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception during Alabama's spring game Saturday. David Leong-Imagn Images

Russell also extended several plays with his legs despite wearing a noncontact jersey.

Austin Mack, who served as the backup to Simpson last season, was "dinged up" during Saturday's scrimmage but still completed 6 of 12 passes for 101 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He led five drives, scoring on two of them, before leaving the game.

"We just had to limit Austin just with some stuff," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. "This week was a little bit where Keelon got some more reps just with some things Austin is going through. Austin has been good for the most part but wasn't able to finish [on Saturday]. But he will be fine."

Alabama still has two spring practices remaining this week -- and no one expects DeBoer to announce a Week 1 starter anytime soon -- but Russell will enter summer workouts with momentum.

"He had confidence coming in," Coleman-Williams said of Russell. "... His freshman year, he'd get into the huddle, and he knew what he was talking about, but it's a lot as a quarterback. So just the way he's commanded and grown from last year to this year, it's light years."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.