Five-star DE recruit Anthony Sweeney commits to Texas Tech

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Texas Tech picked up its latest five-star commitment Monday with a pledge from defensive end Anthony Sweeney, ESPN's No. 18 overall prospect in the 2027 class.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher from Baltimore announced his commitment to the Red Raiders via social media, joining No. 1 overall recruit Jalen Brewster as the program's second five-star addition in the cycle and further reinforcing Texas Tech's surge as a national force on the high school recruiting trail.

Sweeney, Maryland's top-ranked prospect in the 2027 class, is the No. 3 defensive end in the SC Next Junior 300. His pledge to the Red Raiders follows his unofficial visit with the program earlier this month on April 4, one of the final stops in a busy slate of spring visits that included trips to Alabama, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and in-state Maryland, among others since the beginning of March.

Sweeney's commitment continues the recruiting momentum developing under fifth-year Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, who rode the nation's No. 1 transfer portal class to a Big 12 title and the Red Raiders' first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last fall.

Texas Tech followed by signing ESPN's No. 2 portal class this offseason, headlined by Cincinnati quarterback transfer Brendan Sorsby and defensive linemen Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest), Adam Trick (Miami-Ohio) and Trey White (San Diego State). On the high school trail, McGuire and the Red Raiders made waves last fall with the signatures of five-stars LaDamion Guyton (No. 6 overall) and Felix Ojo (No. 28) in the 2026 cycle.

All told, Texas Tech closed the 2026 class with seven top 300 recruits to the nation's No. 13 recruiting class, more than the program has signed in any cycle since at least 2010.

Upon Sweeney's pledge, Texas Tech holds commitments from seven prospects in the 2027 class, including six from the SC Next Junior 300. Four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant, ESPN's No. 2 dual-threat passer, has been committed to the Red Raiders since Nov. 1, 2025. Outside linebacker Jhadyn Nelson (No. 172 overall) and defensive tackle K'Adrian Redmond (No. 180) round out the program's collection of top 300 defenders.

Sweeney has spent the past three seasons at Maryland's Our Lady of Good Counsel, where he was credited with 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his junior season last fall. He announced his intention to transfer to in-state power St. Frances Academy for his senior season earlier this month, joining Texas A&M commit Raylaun Henry (No. 24 overall) on one of the top high school football programs in the nation.