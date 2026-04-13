Sources: 2027 QB Kamden Lopati decommits from Illinois

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Four-star passer Kamden Lopati, ESPN's No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 cycle, has decommitted from Illinois, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound passer from Salt Lake City is the No. 50 overall recruit in SC Next Junior 300. Initially committed to the Illini in July 2025, Lopati remained the top-ranked pledge in the program's 2027 class before his decommitment.

Lopati's decision, first reported by Rivals.com, comes amid persistent flip interest from multiple programs this spring. He completed unofficial visits to Michigan, Notre Dame, Duke and Cal across March and early April and canceled a previously scheduled trip to Illinois earlier this month before pulling his pledge Monday. Georgia, still pursuing multiple quarterbacks in the 2027 class, has also recently entered the mix for Lopati.

"I just want to make sure my commitment's the right fit," Lopati told ESPN last month ahead of his slate of spring visits. "Illinois knows how I feel about them, and I know I'm a priority for them. They've always made me feel that way. But I want to be open-minded and make sure I've made the right decision."

Sources tell ESPN that Michigan and Notre Dame now stand as the leading contenders in Lopati's recruitment. Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck forged a close relationship with ESPN's No. 1 pocket passer early in his process while recruiting Lopati to Utah and recently hosted him on a multi-day visit in Ann Arbor. In a conversation with ESPN last month, Lopati described Notre Dame, which he visited in late March, as a "dream school".

Lopati's move arrives with the 2027 quarterback market gaining steam this spring.

Four passers inside the SC Next Junior 300 -- Israel Abrams (Miami), Davin Davidson (Florida), Blake Roskopf (Washington) and Luke Babin (Baylor) -- have found landing spots since March 31. Four-star quarterback Andre Adams (No. 137 overall) set to announce his decision on Tuesday. Top-ranked quarterback Elijah Haven, ESPN's No. 6 overall prospect, is expected to choose between Alabama, Auburn and Georgia later this month on April 25.