Spring football games: Previewing Virginia Tech, Michigan, Miami and others

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Spring football is in full swing Friday and Saturday, with 23 Power 4 games among those on the schedule. The ACC leads Power 4 conferences with eight games, and the SEC trails slightly with seven.

We'll get a first look at Virginia Tech football under new Hokies coach James Franklin, plus a glimpse at the Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Here's a look at the top storyline, a position of intrigue and a player to watch for each game.

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ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | SEC

ACC

Spring game: Saturday at 4 p.m.

2025 record: 7-6

Spring storyline: Cal alum Tosh Lupoi takes over the program, replacing Justin Wilcox, who spent nine seasons as head coach of the Golden Bears. Lupoi has injected fresh energy and optimism, and he has reset expectations for a program that has hovered around .500 over the past decade. So the biggest storyline is: How does Lupoi set the foundation this spring in his first year as a head coach? We know how passionate he is about Cal, and we know what an elite recruiter and defensive coordinator he has been over the bulk of his career. The next step is showing that as a head coach. Lupoi has plenty to work with -- he got freshman All-American quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to return to Cal -- and used an increased financial investment to go into the transfer portal and upgrade the entire offense. The defense lost the bulk of its most productive players, so how the defensive-minded Lupoi navigates that will be a big story to watch.

Position of intrigue: Linebacker. We could have picked any position on defense because this unit lost eight starters and several key reserves to either the transfer portal or graduation. But we will go with linebacker because arguably the two best players on the defense are gone. Leading tackler and team leader Cade Uluave left for BYU, and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year left for Ole Miss after briefly transferring to Clemson. Those two players combined for 191 tackles -- 17 of them for loss. TJ Bush Jr., an outside rush linebacker, also transferred after leading the team with 5.5 sacks. Cal was active in the portal in bringing in several linebackers and hybrid rush ends, most notably adding Tristan Jernigan from Texas A&M and AJ Tuitele from USC.

Player to watch: RB Adam Mohammed. Cal had no sustained run game to help ease the pressure on Sagapolutele a year ago -- and a lot of that falls on the offensive line, which Cal worked to revamp through the transfer portal. Kendrick Raphael did what he could as the featured back a year ago, but bringing in Mohammed signals Cal knows it needs much more from its run game. Mohammed averaged nearly 1 yard more per carry than Raphael did a year ago, and his playmaking ability as a receiver out of the backfield cannot be ignored. -- Andrea Adelson

Spring game: Saturday at 2 p.m.

2025 record: 9-5

Spring storyline: So long, Darian Mensah. Coming off an ACC title with star QB Mensah locked into a contract for 2026, the Blue Devils looked like a serious playoff contender. But at the last moment, Mensah opted to transfer -- bringing top receiver Cooper Barkate with him -- and landed at Miami, leaving Duke without a clear answer at the most important position. Transfer Walker Eget provides a veteran presence, but perhaps limited upside. Redshirt freshman Dan Mahan was supposed to be the QB of the future, but that future might be now. Either way, what once looked like a promising year for the Blue Devils will begin with massive questions about whether they have a QB who can win games.

Position of intrigue: Defensive end. OK, the real answer is QB, but let's set that aside for a moment and focus on another of Duke's 2025 strengths that took a hit this offseason. Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams combined for 22 sacks over the past two seasons, both asserting themselves among the most productive pass rushers in the ACC. But they're off to the pros now, which puts the focus on second-year players like Tyshon Reed and Kobe Smith, a lightly experienced Kevin O'Connor and Penn State transfer Owen Wafle. Duke surrendered far too many explosives last year, and if the back end of the defense is going to improve in 2026, it'll need plenty of help from the front four. At this point, the pass rush might be as big a question mark as QB for the Blue Devils.

Player to watch: Duke's blueprint for success in 2026 begins with tailback Nate Sheppard, who blossomed into one of the most prolific runners in the country. Sheppard finished 2025 with 1,132 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, topping 90 yards on the ground in four of his last six. A year ago he paired with Anderson Castle for a nice one-two punch, and he found ample room to run as defenses accounted for Mensah's downfield passing. The job is going to be tougher this year, and Duke is counting on Sheppard to take the next step in order to give the offense some life while the QB position gets settled. -- David Hale

Spring game: Saturday at 1 p.m.

2025 record: 9-4

Spring storyline: What's the offense going to look like after losing OC Buster Faulkner and QB Haynes King? Georgia Tech's offensive attack was among the most effective in the ACC over the past two years, playing a unique style of run-first, physical football, led by King. He's out of eligibility, though, and Faulkner is off to Florida to join Jon Sumrall's new staff (taking Georgia Tech backup QB Aaron Philo with him). The Yellow Jackets brought in Alberto Mendoza -- an athletic runner in his own right -- to fill the void, and their stable of tailbacks might be as good as any in the country. That makes it pretty clear what new OC George Gideon's blue print will be: Run, run and run some more.

Position of intrigue: The middle of the O-line. Coach Brent Key is a former offensive guard, and his entire worldview on football comes through that lens. For the past two years, he has relied on two of the ACC's best at guard -- Joe Fusile and Keylan Rutledge -- but both are gone for 2026. That leaves some glaring holes up the middle, including at center, where Tech is replacing co-starters Tana Alo-Tupuola and Harrison Moore. Tech added Joseph Ionata from Alabama, but there's still a lot of work to do identifying big bodies who can play with the physicality Key has come to expect.

Player to watch: Justice Haynes. The former Michigan running back was the crown jewel of Key's portal class this year, and he'll team with Malachi Hosley to form arguably the best tandem of runners in the ACC. Haynes ran for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns last year at Michigan, and his role figures to expand in Tech's offense this year. His explosiveness will be the foundation of what the Yellow Jackets want to do offensively. -- Hale

Spring game: Friday at 6 p.m.

2025 record: 9-4

Spring storyline: Welcome to Louisville, Lincoln Kienholz. For the fourth straight year, Jeff Brohm has opted for a portal QB, but this year's addition has a different backstory than Jack Plummer, Tyler Shough and Miller Moss. Kienholz was a backup for the entirety of his career at Ohio State, though he pushed highly touted Julian Sayin for the starting job last fall camp, and his mobility offers this Louisville offense a dynamic it hasn't had in the past. The hopes are high that the combination of Kienholz's skills and Brohm's offensive wizardry could turn this into the most dynamic Cardinals attack in Brohm's tenure.

Position of intrigue: Wide receiver. A year ago, Louisville had two of the more dynamic pass catchers in the league in Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy. Both are gone for 2026, as are Dacari Collins and Antonio Meeks, leaving the Cards without their top four receivers from last season. Transfers Lawayne McCoy (Florida State), Montavin Quisenberry (Kentucky) and Jackson Voth (Drake) should add some depth at the position, but the star figures to be Vandy transfer Tre Richardson, who led the Commodores with 806 receiving yards in 2025. But the production at receiver could be supplemented in a major way by the tight ends, including Tulsa transfer Brody Foley, considered one of the top adds in the country, and Tulane transfer Justyn Reid.

Player to watch: Defensive end Clev Lubin. Louisville's defense took a big step forward in 2025, and with new coordinators Mark Ivey and Steve Ellis helming the D in 2026, the hopes are high for even more improvement this year. That likely starts with Lubin, who flashed greatness at times last season, racking up 8.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss and seven QB hurries, and forcing three fumbles. Lubin should enter 2026 as one of the top defenders in the ACC, and his ceiling could be All-America level. -- Hale

Spring game: Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

2025 record: 13-3

Spring storyline: Miami fell just short of winning a national championship in 2025, but this spring will look somewhat different than any other under coach Mario Cristobal. Over the first four years of his tenure, Cristobal worked to establish the foundation and culture that would get the Hurricanes back to national prominence. Now, Cristobal says this will be the most challenging offseason for the program. "A lot of the makeup of that [2025] team was a bunch of guys that were 5-7 upon arrival," Cristobal told ESPN. "A lot of these guys arrived here and they were already practicing with a team that was in the playoffs. That's a different starting point. One was forged in hunger and drive and determination and another one comes into very high-level expectations. They're both positive. They're just different and they both require you to start all over."

Position of intrigue: Offensive line. Cristobal likes to say his team is built from the inside out, and that was obvious last season considering how much the Hurricanes relied on their stellar offensive line -- starting with projected first-round pick Francis Mauigoa. Miami loses four starters off that group, and more than 100 starts combined. There is plenty of talent remaining on the roster to work with, starting with veterans Matthew McCoy, Samson Okunlola and Ryan Rodriguez. Then there is massive freshman offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell -- the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2026. Cantwell is one of those players Cristobal noted who enrolled early and participated in playoff practices at Miami and has looked as good as advertised.

Player to watch: QB Darian Mensah. After hitting on transfers Cam Ward and Carson Beck, Miami went into the transfer portal for its quarterback for the third straight season, signing Mensah from Duke. His acquisition was met with some consternation -- considering he had previously announced he was returning to Duke for 2026 and had one more year left on his contract. But after coming to a settlement with Duke, Mensah was able to land with the Hurricanes. Miami may have played for a national title last year, but Mensah has something Miami still wants: an ACC championship. He not only brings veteran experience, but may be a better fit than Beck for what offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson likes to do on offense. No matter what, all eyes will be on Mensah headed into the season. -- Adelson

Spring game: Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

2025 record: 11-3

Spring storyline: Coming off a school-record 11 wins, Virginia has no plans to take a step back, and was aggressive in both roster retention and player acquisition through the portal to try and fill the one thing missing from its résumé in 2025: winning an ACC championship. Perhaps the most important thing Virginia did was retain the bulk of its offensive line, the most improved unit on the team from a year ago. Aside from deciding on a quarterback to replace Chandler Morris, finding its running back rotation after losing ACC leading rusher J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee will be big this spring. Virginia signed three running backs from the portal -- Peyton Lewis (Tennessee), Solomon Beebe (UAB) and Jekail Middlebrook (Middle Tennessee) -- to team with returning veterans Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn. Virginia also went heavy on signing defensive backs through the portal, eight in all, to help fix a unit that needed more depth and playmakers.

Position of intrigue: Quarterback. Morris filed a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking a seventh year of eligibility after his attempts at getting a waiver were denied. Virginia knew Morris wanted another year, but given the lack of clarity with his situation, the Cavaliers went into the portal and signed two quarterbacks: Pitt transfer Eli Holstein and Missouri transfer Beau Pribula. Holstein was the starter at Pitt entering last season before losing his starting job to Mason Heintschel; Pribula started at Missouri. Pribula's style is more similar to Morris', and the Cavaliers relied on Morris' running ability to help lift the offense a year ago. But let's just say Morris wins his lawsuit and that then he wants to return to Virginia. Now that makes this quite a position of intrigue beyond your average quarterback competition.

Player to watch: S Brandyn Hillman. As mentioned earlier, it is no secret Virginia needed to add more defensive backs, and safety was a clear area of need with starters Antonio Clary and Devin Neal both gone. Coach Tony Elliott initially recruited Hillman out of high school in Portsmouth, Virginia, but Hillman opted to go to Michigan. As Elliott told local reporters in February, at the time Hillman was being recruited, Virginia did not have the type of football investment it has now. He believes the groundwork laid during those high school visits helped Virginia now that it has its stand-alone football facility and more money invested in football. Last season, Hillman started 12 games and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors and finished fourth on the team with 49 tackles. His veteran experience will be big for this revamped unit. -- Adelson

Spring game: Saturday at 3 p.m.

2025 record: 3-9

Spring storyline: Welcome to Blacksburg, James Franklin. The arrival of the former Penn State coach to take the helm of the ship adrift at Virginia Tech has spurred new hope among a frustrated fan base. Franklin has a long track record of success, and combined with significant new investment from the school into athletics, there's reason to think this will be less of a rebuilding project than an immediate turnaround. That may be asking a lot in Year 1, but given the anguish endured by the Hokies in recent years, any steps forward will be greeted with utter joy, and Franklin has talked the talk about a big-picture plan for rejuvenating the program. The first steps will happen this spring, and fans will be eager to get their first look at a new era of Virginia Tech football.

Position of intrigue: There's one bit of consistency on Virginia Tech's offensive line: coach Matt Moore. The rest? Well, it's a work in progress. There are some players to like here, but after a woeful 2025 when it came to pass protection, the Hokies need answers up front. Franklin brought in some talented youngsters in this recruiting class, including Benjamin Eziuka and Marlen Bright (and summer arrival Thomas Wilder), but it's a lot to ask a true freshman to step in on the line and contribute immediately. Instead, the Hokies will look to mix and match among some key returners and some new additions via the portal. Start with Ohio State transfer Justin Terry and Penn State transfer Michael Troutman III -- two of four Power 4 transfers -- who should push for snaps. Returners Kyle Altuner, Layth Ghannam, Johnny Garrett and Brody Meadows all got serious action last year -- for better and for worse -- and look to take a big step in 2026. The run blocking was solid last year, and frankly, the QB play will be better by default in 2026, so if the O-line can find a mix that helps get the Hokies to the middle of the pack in pass blocking, there's room for much improvement.

Player to watch: This is probably where we should mention QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, who transferred from Penn State, following Franklin. Grunkemeyer took over as Penn State's starter last year after Drew Allar went down with a season-ending injury midseason, and the early results were ugly. But over his final four starts, he was 4-0 with an 80.1 Total QBR, six TD passes and no interceptions, completing nearly 74% of his throws. If Grunkemeyer can build on that finish at Virginia Tech, there's no reason to think he can't be among the ACC's top QBs. Throw in the addition of once-heralded UNC prospect Bryce Baker as his backup, and the most important position on the field appears to be in good hands at Virginia Tech. That alone should offer some hope that Franklin's first season is a big step forward in the standings. -- Hale

Spring game: Saturday, time TBD

2025 record: 9-4

Spring storyline: Jake Dickert put together one of the biggest turnarounds in college football last year, inheriting a 4-8 program and leading it to nine wins and a bowl victory over Mississippi State in Year 1. Though that may have surprised some outside the program, those at Wake Forest expected it -- considering the success Dickert had at Washington State, and the success Wake Forest previously had under both Dave Clawson and Jim Grobe. An increase in financial investment certainly helped, and so did the ability to use the transfer portal to help build up the roster. So now headed into spring, Wake Forest is no longer in a position to "surprise." Rather, the Demon Deacons want to keep going. The biggest story will be the revamped offense, with Gio Lopez transferring in from North Carolina to lead the offense. He previously played for offensive coordinator Rob Ezell at South Alabama, so the familiarity is there. Wake needs to replace three-year starter Demond Claiborne at running back, and make up for the loss of offensive tackle Melvin Siani, who transferred to Texas. Replacing key players on defense like Nick Andersen and Dylan Hazen will be big, too, but Wake Forest was able to retain two of its best players in Davaughn Patterson and Langston Hardy.

Position of intrigue: Running back. Wake Forest had one of the most dependable, consistent running backs in the entire country over the last three seasons in Demond Claiborne. Even playing hurt last year, he still carried the Demon Deacons offense with 907 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. With his departure to the NFL, the position will have a new look for the first time since 2022. Expect Wake Forest to use more of a running back by committee approach. Among the players to watch this spring: Ty Clark III, who rushed for 323 yards and three touchdowns behind Claiborne last year; transfers KD Daniels (Florida) and Sawyer Seidl (North Dakota); and redshirt freshman Jamar Searcy, who has shown promise during practice and in the few game reps he received last year.

Player to watch: CB Sascha Garcia. Wake Forest has a need for experience at corner with third-team All-ACC selection Karon Prunty and Lardarius Webb both gone. Garcia was an FCS Freshman All-American at William & Mary and slated to be the No. 1 cornerback going into spring ball last year after transferring to Wake. But he got hurt on the first day of spring practice and missed the entire season. Garcia is expected to be a full go this season, and the Demon Deacons are hoping they can rely on him to play a big role in their secondary. -- Adelson

Big 12

Spring game: Saturday at noon

2025 record: 7-6

Spring storyline: The Bearcats are working through quite a bit of change this spring with newly hired defensive coordinator Nate Woody coming in from Army and Nic Cardwell and Pete Thomas being promoted to co-offensive coordinator duties. Woody did an impressive job with the Black Knights, building top-five scoring defenses in 2020 and 2024, and coach Scott Satterfield is plenty familiar with him from their time together at App State. After fading late in the season with another five-game losing streak to close out the season, Satterfield is looking for new answers and shook things up a bit with his staff this offseason.

Position of intrigue: Who takes over for Brendan Sorsby as quarterback? The Bearcats brought in Georgia Southern transfer JC French IV, a two-year starter who ranked fifth in the Sun Belt in total offense last season with 3,244 total yards, 26 TDs and eight interceptions. Then they doubled down in the portal with Penn transfer Liam O'Brien, who earned first-team All-Ivy honors in 2025. Both have one more year of eligibility and will compete with third-year backup Samaj Jones, a former ESPN 300 recruit, for the job.

Player to watch: Satterfield has big expectations for running back Zion Johnson this offseason. The 5-foot-8 redshirt freshman from Georgia rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in his first year in the program. The Bearcats must replace their top four rushers from 2025, and added a trio of transfers in Gi'Bran Payne (Notre Dame), Cole Tabb (Stanford) and Zylan Perry (Louisiana), but they're hoping Johnson proves he's ready to play a featured role. -- Max Olson

Spring game: Saturday at 11 a.m.

2025 record: 10-3

Spring storyline: The Cougars stormed to their second double-digit win season since 2016 in coach Willie Fritz's second year in charge, and Houston appears poised to keep building in 2026. Quarterback Conner Weigman returns after the most productive season of his college career, as does leading wide receiver Amare Thomas, who hauled in 67 passes for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Cougars do have to account for the departure of top pass catcher Tanner Koziol. But former Oregon and Tulane running back Makhi Hughes fills a hole in the backfield, and Houston has a potential wild card in five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson -- the highest-ranked signee in program history. The Cougars will have to find replacements for several notable starters on defense, including star defensive linemen Carlos Allen Jr. and Eddie Walls III. But on the basis of experience, returning talent and the foundation that Houston laid a season ago, Fritz and the Cougars can be legit Big 12 challengers in 2026.

Position of intrigue: Secondary. This category is often reserved for positions of concern. But that's not the case here for what projects to be an exceptionally talented and deep Houston defensive back group in 2026. Cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. marks the lone departure from the program's primary starting secondary unit in 2025, handing defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong continuity in the back end of the defense between junior cornerback Will James and veteran safeties Kentrell Webb and Jordan Allen. The arrival of Tulane safety transfer Javion White, a 14-game starter and a third-team conference selection with the Green Wave last fall, brings another talented veteran presence to the safeties room. Meanwhile, Houston appears to have secured its replacement for McCutchin with the addition of Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks transfer cornerback Jalen Mayo, an FCS All-American a year ago.

Player to watch: Hughes. After posting 2,779 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns across his first two seasons at Tulane in 2023 and 2024, Hughes never fully acclimated at Oregon last fall. In 2026, he'll reunite with Fritz and offensive coordinator Slade Nagle -- the duo that recruited Hughes to Tulane -- not only with a shot at a rebound season, but to fill the void left by Dean Connors and to add another dimension to the Cougars' offense. -- Eli Lederman

Spring game: Saturday at 5 p.m.

2025 record: 1-11

Spring storyline: It was time for a reset in Stillwater, and the Cowboys have gotten that in coach Eric Morris' debut offseason with the program. More than 60 players from the Oklahoma State team that finished 1-11 a year ago entered the transfer portal this offseason, and Morris replenished his roster with an impressive portal class anchored by 17 North Texas transfers, including FBS passing yards leader Drew Mestemaker, FBS rushing touchdowns leader Caleb Hawkins and star pass catcher Wyatt Young. How high (and quickly) can that revamped group of players lift the Cowboys in 2026? It's the question Morris, who carries a reputation for quick turnaround and high-scoring offenses, will begin to answer this spring as a new era begins.

Position of intrigue: Offensive line. The Cowboys ranked 13th among Big 12 programs in pressures allowed last fall. After hitting the portal hard for offensive line talent, they could start an entirely new offensive line unit in 2026. Left tackle Braydon Nelson started 24 games across his first two seasons at North Texas, and Oklahoma State has experienced hands to turn at right tackle between transfer Ashton Lepo (Michigan State) and Joseph Hanson (Coastal Carolina). Guards Jacob Sexton (Oklahoma) and Johnny Dickson III (North Texas) bring similar veteran experience on the interior, while center Tyler Mercer (Kansas) reunites with Morris and the coaching staff he blossomed under as a true freshman at North Texas in 2024. Protecting Mestemaker is imperative, so the Cowboys' offensive line competition will be worth following.

Player to watch: Linebacker Ethan Wesloski. So much of the focus around North Texas' 2025 season lies with the offense, and for good reason. But that shouldn't obscure the dominant season Wesloski unleashed a season ago, either. His 113 total tackles ranked tied for 22nd among FBS defenders, and Wesloski added 1.5 sacks with an interception and two forced fumbles as a junior. Oklahoma State's best defenses in recent years have been anchored by elite linebackers -- see: Malcolm Rodriguez and Nick Martin -- and Wesloski could be that for the Pokes in 2026. -- Lederman

Spring game: Friday at 7 p.m.

2025 record: 12-2

Spring storyline: After achieving the school's first Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance, Texas Tech has no interest in taking a step back in 2026. This team reloaded with another prolific transfer portal haul, led by top-ranked transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby and highly touted defensive linemen Mateen Ibirogba, Trey White and Adam Trick, to complement a strong core of 14 returning starters. Joey McGuire and his coaches are again working with the most talented roster in the conference. If McGuire can pull off the culture component, the way he did in 2025 with exceptional player leadership, the Red Raiders should be right back in the national title hunt.

Position of intrigue: The competition in Texas Tech's wide receiver room should be fun to watch. Which players will step up and shine alongside returning starter Coy Eakin? The Red Raiders inked four transfer wideouts in Malcolm Simmons (Auburn), Donte Lee Jr. (Liberty), Kenny Johnson (Pitt) and Jalen Jones (Alabama State) who produced a combined 2,908 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns last season at their previous schools. Micah Hudson played the second-most snaps among Texas Tech's returning options last season, and it's time for the former five-star recruit to earn a major role in his third year. Tech coaches are also high on the potential of rising sophomores Tristian Gentry, Leyton Stone and Bryson Jones.

Player to watch: Texas Tech coaches had extremely high expectations for running back Quinten Joyner last offseason, but the USC transfer went down because of a knee injury in an August scrimmage and sat out the season. Young backs Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams did an impressive job of leading Tech's rushing attack in his absence, and now all three are back for 2026. That's a great problem to have if you're second-year offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich. Joyner gives this offense another home run threat and averaged 7.4 yards per carry at USC. Don't be surprised if he puts together a breakout season. -- Olson

Spring game: Saturday at noon

2025 record: 4-8

Spring storyline: It has been yet another offseason of mass roster turnover for the Mountaineers under Rich Rodriquez with 50 players entering the portal. West Virginia won't return much experience from last season's 4-8 finish, but it substantially boosted its offensive potential with the additions of FBS rushing leader Cam Cook (Jacksonville State) and DJ Epps (Troy), and there might be significant upside with Oklahoma quarterback transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. Those newcomers should deliver a jolt of excitement, it's fair to wonder how consistently successful the Mountaineers can be considering the substantial churn of onboarding 69 newcomers to a roster with only a handful of returning starters in 2026.

Position of intrigue: Quarterback. West Virginia's ceiling this fall might ultimately be determined by the outcome of its quarterback battle and just how far Hawkins, Scotty Fox Jr. or Max Brown can take the Mountaineers. Hawkins joins the program after making four starts and appearing in nine games in two seasons at Oklahoma, flashing arm talent and legitimate rushing ability that could spark an offense that averaged just 21.8 points last fall (14th in the Big 12). But Fox is likely to get a chance to claim the starting job he filled over the back half of the season in 2025 when he finished his freshman year with 1,276 yards and seven touchdowns to six interceptions on 59% passing, while Brown -- a former Florida and Charlotte passer -- offers a more experienced option. The Mountaineers need stability and a jolt of energy in 2026, and that could start with the winner of the program's position battle under center.

Player to watch: Running back Cam Cook. The nation's reigning rushing yards leader should give West Virginia quite a bit more than it had on the ground a season ago. In fact, Cook's 1,659 rushing yards in 2025 finished only 268 shy of the program's team rushing total. Cook has already competed against Big 12 defenses -- he spent two years at TCU before transferring to Jacksonville State -- and if he can replicate the running style that made him one of college football's most dominant rushers last fall, the Mountaineers will have a game-changing backfield talent. -- Lederman

Big Ten

Spring game: Saturday at 2 p.m.

2025 record: 9-4

Spring storyline: The Kyle Whittingham era has launched in Ann Arbor, and Michigan's adjustment to its new coach will shape how the spring goes. Whittingham's line-of-scrimmage-based approach should resonate at Michigan, but he's not there for a slow build at age 66. The goal coming out of spring practice should be a clear identity, especially on offense with sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood now working with coordinator Jason Beck, who dramatically improved Utah's unit in 2025. Michigan has depth and talent in the offensive backfield but must start getting more out of Underwood and a passing attack that ranked 105th nationally last year and ranks 127th nationally in total passing yards since the start of the 2024 season.

Position of intrigue: Defensive line. The group has been a strength for Michigan and for Whittingham's Utah teams as well, but first-team All-Big Ten selection Derrick Moore is gone along with Rayshaun Benny and others. Moore and linebacker Jaishawn Barham accounted for 14 of Michigan's 28 sacks last season, and there's almost no returning pass-rushing production. Whittingham's staff brought over John Henry Daley, who ranked second nationally in sacks per game (1.05) for Utah in 2025, but he's recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Edge Cam Brandt enters his fourth season with the program, and Michigan also added defensive tackle transfer Jonah Lea'ea from Utah. But there's work to be done this spring in building the overall line depth.

Player to watch: Quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Big Ten is loaded after three consecutive national titles, and it's hard to see Michigan rising up without Underwood taking a significant step as a sophomore. The nation's No. 1 recruit eclipsed 200 passing yards in five of his first seven games with only two interceptions before November. But he was picked off seven times in his final five contests, including three times in the Citrus Bowl loss to Texas. Underwood needed a reset after 2025 and got one with Whittingham and Beck, who generated strong results the past two seasons with a very different type of QB in Devon Dampier. Underwood established a good vibe with wide receiver Andrew Marsh, but Michigan must develop a more layered and reliable passing attack. -- Adam Rittenberg

Spring game: Saturday at noon

2025 record: 4-8

Spring storyline: Pat Fitzgerald makes his return to college coaching for the first time since July 2022. Fitzgerald has brought necessary enthusiasm to a Michigan State program that looked lifeless at the end of Jonathan Smith's brief tenure. Now he must show he can lead effectively during a time when rosters turn over every year and the path to success in the Big Ten is significantly tougher than it was when he led Northwestern. Fitzgerald and his staff -- which includes a key holdover in defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, and key additions in special teams coordinator LeVar Woods and co-defensive coordinator Max Bullough, the former Spartans star -- get their first chance to work with players on the field. What type of identity will they shape this spring?

Position of intrigue: Offensive line. Michigan State needs better results from a group that ranked 123rd in sacks allowed last season and finished 110th in rushing offense. The return of quarterback Alessio Milivojevic provides some stability through the coaching transition, but MSU must protect him and create more room for its ball carriers. Senior tackle Conner Moore is back after starting every game in 2025, and senior Luka Vincic might have started at guard last fall if not for injury, which limited him to 47 snaps. But the group has holes to fill and depth to build, and likely will lean on transfers such as tackle Ben Murawski (UConn), guard Nick Sharpe (South Carolina) and center Trent Fraley, who won the FCS Rimington Trophy last year at North Dakota State.

Player to watch: Cornerback Charles Brantley. Usually when a multiyear starter transfers out, he doesn't come back to his original school, but that's what happened with Brantley and MSU. Brantley made 24 career starts for the Spartans, including 11 in the 2022 season, and recorded five interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, and 18 passes defended during his time in Green and White. He led MSU in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (seven) in 2024, despite missing three games with injury. The 6-foot, 170-pound Brantley transferred to Miami after the 2024 season but struggled to find any traction with the Hurricanes. Brantley now rejoins MSU as a sixth-year player and will team with fellow transfer cornerback Tre Bell (Iowa State) and others. -- Rittenberg

Spring game: Saturday at noon

2025 record: 12-2

Spring storyline: The Buckeyes welcomed a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith, who takes over playcalling for USF head coach Brian Hartline. Smith comes from the NFL, where he forged a strong reputation scheming up effective rushing attacks, from the Tennessee Titans to the Atlanta Falcons, and most recently the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith will have talented rising sophomore running back Bo Jackson at his disposal. Jackson rushed for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry as a true freshman. Jackson also led the Big Ten with 4.18 yards after contact per rush. That running style should fit in nicely with Smith's hardnosed rushing attack.

Position of intrigue: Linebacker. Both of Ohio State's starting linebackers last season, Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, could be top-10 picks in the upcoming NFL draft. That leaves linebacker as a question mark heading into next season, especially given how productive both Styles and Reese were. Payton Pierce (44 tackles last season) and Riley Pettijohn are in line to take over the starting roles after serving as backups last season. Christian Alliegro, who transferred in after racking up 124 career tackles for Wisconsin, will be a key rotation player if he doesn't start. Cincere Johnson, the No. 1 2026 recruit from the state of Ohio, who attended the same high school (Cleveland Glenville) as Reese, has the talent to factor in, as well.

Player to watch: Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. Wide Receiver University did it again, adding the top-ranked WR recruit in the 2026 class in Henry, also the nation's No. 7 overall prospect. The hype surrounding Henry resembles that of Jeremiah Smith when he first arrived in Columbus two years ago. Smith went on to immediately win a starting job, shatter Ohio State freshman receiving records and snag the game-clinching catch late in the fourth quarter in the national championship victory over Notre Dame. At 6-foot-5, Henry already has the tools to also make an immediate splash complementing Smith from the other side of the field. -- Jake Trotter

SEC

Spring game: Saturday at 3 p.m.

2025 record: 5-7

Spring storyline: Auburn hasn't looked like itself this decade: How fast can Alex Golesh fix that? The newfound hope and expectations for a turnaround are going to be present with any new head coach. But Golesh took South Florida from 1-11 to 7-6 in his first season as head coach (2023) and left the gig as one of the best coaches in the Group of 6. This program needs stability as much as anything, and Golesh seems more than capable of bringing it. Having the 11th-best portal class is a good start.

Position of intrigue: It will be intriguing to see how the wide receivers Golesh brought over from USF translate into the SEC. The continuity from playing with quarterback Byrum Brown is going to be a plus no matter what conference they're in, but generally speaking this was a group Golesh and his staff felt really good about, with Keshaun Singleton, Jeremiah Koger, Christian Neptune and especially Chas Nimrod when he was healthy.

Player to watch: When Brown is at his best, he's one of the most exciting players in college football. He's physically gifted and tough, the type of player Auburn fans can get behind. A lot of the Tigers' success in Year 1 under Golesh is going to depend on the performance of Brown, who will be playing alongside plenty of familiar faces from South Florida. -- Harry Lyles Jr.

Spring game: Saturday at 1 p.m.

2025 record: 12-2

Spring storyline: After winning a second straight SEC championship and reaching the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five years, Kirby Smart's program is still in great shape. But the Bulldogs haven't been able to stockpile talent like they did while winning back-to-back CFP national titles in 2021 and 2022, as revenue sharing and NIL have leveled the playing field. Georgia's roster was one of the youngest in the SEC in 2025, so filling holes and building depth will be priorities in the spring. There are two new assistants with former NFL offensive line coach Phil Rauscher replacing Stacy Searels, who moved into an analyst role. Smart hired West Virginia's Larry Knight to replace outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who joined the Dallas Cowboys.

Position of intrigue: Receiver is the one position that was hit hard by personnel losses with star Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas declaring for the NFL draft and Dillon Bell and Colbie Young exhausting their eligibility. London Humphreys and Sacovie White-Helton are coming back, but the Bulldogs need young wideouts Talyn Taylor, Thomas Blackshear and CJ Wiley to continue to improve. Isiah Canion, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, was a big pickup from the transfer portal. He caught 33 passes for 480 yards with four touchdowns at Georgia Tech in 2025.

Player to watch: The Bulldogs had only 20 sacks last season, which tied for 107th in the FBS. Outside linebacker Chris Cole had 4.5 of those and is coming back. The Bulldogs picked up former Auburn edge rusher Amaris Williams from the transfer portal. The Clinton, North Carolina, native was the No. 13 defensive end in the Class of 2024. He had 14 tackles and two sacks last season. The Bulldogs are hoping a change in scenery will help Williams do even more. -- Mark Schlabach

Spring game: Saturday at 11 a.m.

2025 record: 5-7

Spring storyline: A new era begins with 36-year-old Will Stein, a Louisville native, arriving with hopes of bringing an exciting offense back to Kentucky, which ranked 101st in scoring last year with 23 points per game. There will be lots of changes after Mark Stoops was fired after 13 seasons, including Stein bringing in 34 players from the transfer portal.

Position of intrigue: The wide receiver room got a wholesale makeover. Just Ashton Cozart and DJ Miller return from last season's roster, but the Wildcats added LSU transfer Nic Anderson, who caught just 12 passes because of injuries last year but is a 6-4 target who had 38 catches -- 10 of which went for TDs -- and 798 yards as a freshman at Oklahoma in 2023. Stein landed four-star recruit Kenny Darby from Louisiana, along with three other freshmen, and added transfers Brock Coffman (Louisville), Ja'Kayden Ferguson (Arkansas) and Southern Utah's Shane Carr, who adds experience with 50 receptions for 744 yards last year.

Player to watch: Stein is a quarterback's best friend, after working with Dante Moore, Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix at Oregon. Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey, a four-star recruit from Hendersonville, Tennessee, who backed up CJ Carr last season, will be next in line, but he attempted only 29 passes in three seasons in South Bend. -- Dave Wilson

Spring game: Saturday at 1 p.m.

2025 record: 10-3

Spring storyline: A 6-7 record (2-6 SEC) in 2024 landed Brent Venables firmly in some choppy waters, but he hired coordinator Ben Arbuckle to take over the offense alongside QB John Mateer, both from Washington State. Venables' defensive chops helped the Sooners allow just 15.5 points per game last year, seventh best in the FCS, and the rebound was on in Norman, with the Sooners finishing 10-3, including a CFP appearance. OU crashed after building a 17-0 lead at home against Alabama in that game and lost 34-24. The Sooners will begin 2026 in the top 10, and they hope a healthy Mateer can get them back in the SEC title mix.

Position of intrigue: Isaiah Sategna III was a breakout performer for the Sooners last season, catching 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns after catching three TD passes in his first three seasons. But OU set out to add some playmakers for Mateer, and it brought in two starters alongside Sategna in Virginia transfer Trell Harris, who had 847 yards and five scores, and Parker Livingstone, Arch Manning's roommate at Texas, where he caught 26 balls for 516 yards and six TDs as a freshman.

Player to watch: Mateer broke a bone in his throwing hand in Week 4 against Auburn last season, had surgery, rushed back in 17 days and then didn't quite get back up to speed. Before the injury, he was averaging 304 yards of total offense per game, ranked second nationally, and had thrown for 1,215 yards with six TDs. After returning, he averaged 208 passing yards per game, with eight TDs and eight interceptions in eight games. -- Wilson

Spring game: Saturday at noon

2025 record: 10-3

Spring storyline: The Longhorns opened with a tight -- albeit lackluster -- loss to No. 1 Ohio State in Columbus and missed the playoff, mostly due to a bad loss to Florida. But by the end of the season, Arch Manning was playing as well as any quarterback in the country and enters 2026 as a legitimate Heisman contender, unlike last year when it was too much too soon. (Manning had minor foot surgery in January.) The Longhorns made some tough roster choices and focused on surrounding Manning with some star power. They get a rematch with Ohio State at home and will again be among the SEC favorites.

Position of intrigue: Last season, Texas played a rotation of running backs because of injury and attrition, and it lacked the consistent home-run threat that Steve Sarkisian teams have featured. That has changed, thanks to the departures of Quintrevion Wisner (Florida State) and CJ Baxter (Kentucky). Sarkisian signed Hollywood Smothers, a slasher who averaged 5.9 yards per carry last season at NC State, and Raleek Brown, who averaged 6.1 and was first-team All-Big 12 at Arizona State. The Horns also added Derrek Cooper, the No. 1 RB in the 2026 high school class.

Player to watch: Texas beat out everyone -- but especially Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Alabama -- in a derby to land Cam Coleman, the 6-3, 200-pound soon-to-be superstar receiver who caught 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 TDs in two seasons at Auburn despite a bleak quarterback situation there. Sarkisian said Coleman already has been a huge addition because of his work ethic. -- Wilson

Spring game: Saturday at 2 p.m.

2025 record: 11-2

Spring storyline: Mike Elko's first season (8-5) was about holding a locker room together and building a foundation after Jimbo Fisher's firing, and in Year 2, Elko began to stockpile NFL-level talent, breaking through with an 11-2 record, a CFP appearance and a nation-leading 13 players at the NFL combine. Now, Elko has to replace two departed coordinators as he hopes for yet another step up the ladder to join the elite, as OC Collin Klein left to take over at his alma mater, Kansas State, and OC Jay Bateman left for Kentucky. Elko replaced them with internal promotions: Wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins takes over the offense, and longtime Elko assistant Lyle Hemphill takes over the defense.

Position of intrigue: Who will break out at wide receiver this season? Last season, adding KC Concepcion and Mario Craver through the portal dramatically changed the A&M offense because of their big-play potential. The Aggies retained Craver, who had 917 yards last season, but they'll be looking for someone to replace Concepcion's 61 catches. The Aggies are very high on Ashton Bethel-Roman, who had 24 catches for 503 yards as a freshman and landed a big target in 6-4 Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton, who had 52 catches for 511 yards and eight TDs last season. Former five-star recruit Terry Bussey, a talented athlete and returner, has yet to make a big impact in the passing game.

Player to watch: Texas A&M's season ended with Marcel Reed throwing an interception on the goal line, and the quarterback will return for his third season as a starter on a mission after making a leap last season, throwing for 3,169 yards with 25 TDs and 12 interceptions, adding 493 rushing yards and six TDs. Elko said he believes in Reed and thinks he's ready to carry the Aggies where they want to go. -- Wilson

Spring game: Saturday at 2 p.m.

2025 record: 10-3

Spring storyline: Vanderbilt's post-Diego Pavia era begins, after the Heisman Trophy runner-up helped lead the Commodores to their first 10-win campaign in 2025. The Commodores were a senior-laden team last season, and other stars such as tight end Eli Stowers, linebacker Langston Patterson and safety Marlen Sewell will be missed. Still, the Commodores have a good nucleus returning, and they've done as well as any program in identifying good fits out of the transfer portal. Head coach Clark Lea could have left for Penn State or another high-profile opening, but he stayed at his alma mater, which should prevent a huge drop-off.

Position of intrigue: Four starters need to be replaced on the offensive line, but the Commodores feel good about transfer tackle Beau Johnson (North Dakota State) and center Lyndon Cooper (Pitt). Guard Cade McConnell started all 13 games last season. Tackle Clinton Azubuike, who played in two games, has a high ceiling. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound lineman played at Northern Arizona in 2024.

Player to watch: Quarterback Jared Curtis was the No. 1 pocket passer in the Class of 2026 and is one of the most high-profile recruits to ever sign with Vanderbilt. The local product flipped from Georgia shortly before signing day, and the early reviews are that his arm strength and talent are as good as advertised. Curtis will have to beat out last season's backup, Blaze Berlowitz, and two other quarterbacks, but he'll have every opportunity to win the job. -- Schlabach