WR Noah Rogers hurt in spring game, to miss start of season

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TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama wide receiver Noah Rogers will miss the early part of the regular season because of an injury sustained in the team's annual spring game, coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday.

Rogers, a 6-foot-2, 201-pound transfer from NC State, was carted off the field Saturday after attempting to catch a pass in the end zone.

"Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that's going to take a little while to recover," DeBoer said during an interview with WTUG-FM in Tuscaloosa. "It will bleed into the season here a little bit. I'm not going to give a timeline exactly. He won't be ready to go right when the season starts. We do expect it to be a situation where he will get to be back during the season."

Rogers, a fourth-year junior, caught 68 passes for 919 yards and three touchdowns over the last two seasons at N.C. State. In his absence, Rico Scott, Derek Meadows and Cederian Morgan are expected to see bigger roles.

Alabama opens the season at home against East Carolina on Sept. 5.

"Noah came in and really adapted to things so quickly," DeBoer said. "He's making a lot of plays for us and new guys will have to step up here early in the season, especially."