Shaw, NCAA's coordinator of college football officials to retire

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INDIANAPOLIS -- The top supervisor of college football officials and lead expert in rules interpretation and implementation will retire Sept. 1, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Steve Shaw has been the NCAA's secretary-rules editor for football since 2017 and coordinator of officials since 2020.

Steve Shaw, the top supervisor of college football officials and lead expert in rules interpretation and implementation will retire Sept. 1. Butch Dill/Associated Press file

"It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve and work in college football," Shaw said. "The relationships and friendships with commissioners, coaches, players, media and most of all my fellow officials are the memories I will always cherish.

"There are many issues and challenges for college football today," he added, "but on the field between the lines, we have a masterpiece of a game. I look forward to working hard through the summer supporting everyone as we get ready for a great 2026 season and then look ahead to starting my next chapter."

Shaw previously was coordinator of officials in the Southeastern Conference and Sun Belt Conference. He worked 22 years as an on-field official, including 15 in the SEC and six at the Division II level. He officiated Bowl Championship Series title games in 2000 and 2005 and six other BCS bowl games.