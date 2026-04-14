College Football Playoff announces, unveils enhanced logo

Open Extended Reactions

The College Football Playoff on Tuesday announced a "refreshed" logo, with the most visible difference being the addition of the three-letter acronym "CFP" now joined with the football design as the organization's primary reference.

The updates to the football graphic are "subtle, yet meaningful enhancements," according to the CFP release. The primary color is now "championship gold," and the bracket strokes on each side have been thickened with the ends rounded to better reflect the national championship trophy. The corners of the football's laces have also been slightly rounded.

Courtesy of the CFP

"Since its inception, the CFP has represented the pinnacle of college football, capturing the excellence, pageantry and unwavering fan passion that make our sport so unique," CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a prepared statement. "Our refreshed logo system builds on the successes of our first 12 years and positions the brand for continued growth moving forward."

Leaders of the CFP will meet April 21 and 22 at the Ritz Carlton in Las Colinas, Texas, for their annual spring meetings. It's typically a chance for the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua to meet with bowl and TV partners and review the past season, including feedback from the athletic directors of the participating schools. While the CFP will remain a 12-team field this fall, the inability to decide the event's future format continues to hover over the room.

No major format decisions are expected next week, but the CFP management committee could continue to discuss options. The Big Ten and SEC have the bulk of control over what it will look like and have been locked in a stalemate, with the Big Ten continuing to push for a 24-team field and many in the SEC favoring a 16-team field. There is a Dec. 1 deadline for the CFP to inform ESPN, the sole rights holder, of any format changes.