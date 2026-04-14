Sources: Michigan lands 4-star QB recruit Kamden Lopati

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One day after pulling his pledge from Illinois, four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati has committed to Michigan, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Lopati, a 6-foot-3 passer from Salt Lake City, is No. 2 overall quarterback prospect in the 2027 cycle. He joins the Wolverines as the program's highest-ranked commit since first-year coach Kyle Whittingham arrived at Michigan late last year.

Initially committed to Illinois in July 2025, Lopati's recruitment skyrocketed after he threw for 2,671 yards and 34 touchdowns to eight interceptions in his junior season at Utah's West High School. He remained committed to Illinois this spring but took visits to Michigan, Notre Dame, Cal and Duke over the last month prior to his decommitment from Illinois on Monday.

Lopati lands as the top-ranked of six members in the Wolverines' latest recruiting class.

Once a priority target for Utah in the 2027 cycle, Lopati holds close relationships with Whittingham and Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who joined Whittingham's staff for the 2025 season before following the veteran coach to the Wolverines in December. Whittingham and Beck reignited their pursuit of Lopati upon their arrival, visiting ESPN's No. 50 prospect in January before hosting him for a multi-day visit earlier this month.

"The relationship we had before was insane," Lopati told ESPN in March. "They moved but they kept showing me their loyalty and all that. That really means something to me."

Lopati follows four-star offensive tackle Sidney Rouleau (No. 120) as the second top 300 prospect to commit to Michigan under Whittingham. Defensive end Recarder Kitchen, ESPN's No. 145 overall recruit, rounds out the program's collection of SC Next Junior 300 pledges in the 2027 class.

The Wolverines signed the nation's 11th-ranked recruiting class in the 2027 cycle under former coach Sherrone Moore.