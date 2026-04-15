Texas QB Arch Manning feels '100%' after offseason foot surgery

The "Get Up" crew analyzes where Arch Manning would rank among the quarterbacks if he were a 2026 draft prospect. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas quarterback Arch Manning has been limited this spring as he recovers from offseason foot surgery but said Wednesday he feels ready to return.

"I feel 100% right now," said Manning, who has played sparingly in spring practices. "We're kind of taking it slow, but if we had a game today, I'd be playing."

Coach Steve Sarkisian said this week that Manning has done a few 7-on-7 series, but that the practices have been valuable for backup quarterbacks K.J. Lacey and Dia Bell and there's no reason to rush Manning back.

The Longhorns are hosting an open practice for fans Saturday as a replacement for the annual spring game. Manning is not likely to play, but Sarkisian said he expects him returning to practice in June "100% ready to rock and roll."

Manning played through some foot pain last season but finished strong, throwing for 3,163 yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ran for an additional 403 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Texas, last year's preseason No. 1, just missed the College Football Playoff after three road losses to Ohio State, Florida and Georgia. Manning went 17-of-30 for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Buckeyes, and also threw two interceptions against the Gators. He said he learned a lesson from those early struggles.

"I think I could have had more fun. The first half of the season, I was pissed," Manning said. "I wasn't playing well and it wasn't fun for me. And then I kind of sort of said screw it and had a little more fun and started winning some games."

Manning said he was too hard on himself, which caused him to "tighten up."

After squeaking out a 16-13 overtime win against a struggling Kentucky team -- a game in which Manning went 12-of-27 for 132 yards -- Manning said the offense met and vowed to let it go.

"We kind of really got together and was like, 'We just got to have fun, man. This hasn't been fun,'" Manning recalled. "We all got closer as an offense, as a team. ... I think we started to play better and think y'all could maybe see it on the field."

Manning finished the season as the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl MVP after totaling 376 yards and four TDs, including a 60-yard run, in a 41-27 win over Michigan.

The Longhorns added skill position talent around Manning this offseason, bringing in dynamic running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, as well as 6-foot-3, 201-pound wide receiver Cam Coleman.

"He's an elite player and he wants to be good, which is the most encouraging thing," Manning said of Coleman, the No. 2 player in ESPN's transfer portal rankings.

Manning said he's going to try to get his receivers to New Orleans to work out, "eat some good food, maybe go fishing."

"I wasn't playing well and it wasn't fun for me," Arch Manning, pictured above at Texas' pro day, said when reflecting on the first half of last season. "And then I kind of sort of said screw it and had a little more fun and started winning some games." Stephen Spillman/AP

One player who won't be there is his former roommate, wide receiver Parker Livingstone, who transferred to rival Oklahoma.

"I was a little surprised, but Parker's a good guy," Manning said. "Can't say I would've done the same thing, but [I] wish him all the best. ... except when we play them, I guess."

Manning said he has been able to get "mental reps" and spend time with the freshmen and new transfers, and even new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who arrived from Georgia.

"He always wants to talk ball," Manning said. "I'm excited to have him on my team and especially some of that Georgia defense. We need to get through there. We know they're going to be the team to beat, so it's been fun to go against the defense."

The Longhorns don't play Georgia in the regular season, but they do have a rematch at home against Ohio State on Sept. 12, Texas' second game after opening against Texas State.

Manning said he's looking forward to facing the Buckeyes again and thinks he hasn't played his best football yet.

"You take your scars with you," Manning said. "I didn't play well in that game. There were a handful of games that didn't play well and we lost. And so you obviously take those with you and think about them. I'm glad we get another shot at them this year."