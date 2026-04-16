Duke, Manny Diaz agree to contract extension through 2032

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Duke coach Manny Diaz has agreed to a contract extension that keeps him with Blue Devils through the 2032 season, the school announced Thursday.

Diaz led Duke to its first outright ACC title since 1962 this past season, beating Virginia 27-20 in overtime in the ACC championship game. In two seasons with the Blue Devils, Diaz is 18-9.

Duke has also gone 6-0 against instate ACC foes North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest in Diaz's two seasons.

Terms of the extension were not disclosed.

"Manny Diaz is exactly the right leader at exactly the right time for Duke University," athletic director Nina King said in a statement. "His clear vision for Duke football, deep understanding of our student-athletes and strong alignment with campus and athletics leadership have positioned us for sustained success in the years ahead. We are incredibly proud to have him leading the Blue Devils, and with his passion, integrity and expertise, Duke football will continue to pursue excellence on and off the field well into the future."

Duke went 9-5 this past season and finished as ACC champion and won their bowl game, a 42-39 victory over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl, in the same season for just the third time in program history, joining the 1954 (Orange Bowl) and 1960 (Cotton Bowl) squads.

Diaz previously coached at Miami, leading the Hurricanes to a 21-15 record in three seasons before he was fired as the school pivoted to hire Mario Cristobal. He left Penn State as defensive coordinator to take over at Duke in December 2023 after Mike Elko left after two seasons to take over at Texas A&M.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.