Auburn moving forward with $323M in additions at Jordan-Hare Stadium

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AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn is moving forward with the largest capital project in program history.

The school's board of trustees granted final approval Friday for a multipurpose facility and a plaza space to be built at the north end of Jordan-Hare Stadium. The additions are expected to cost $323 million.

The facility comes with a $305 million price tag, with the plaza space accounting for the other $18 million.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer. Auburn hopes to have at least a portion of the project completed and available for use by fall 2028, with the remainder to be finished in spring 2029.

"I'm going to try not to get emotional about this, but if I live for 20 more years, this would be one of those moments where you come back to this facility, 20 years from now and be happier about it than you are right now," Auburn athletic director John Cohen said. "This is a moment for Auburn University -- the university, not the athletic department. The entire university and everything that comes with it."

The multipurpose center will construct a seven-story addition onto Jordan-Hare that will provide 3,000 additional premium seats and expand campus dining options. It also will feature versatile conference and event spaces, retail venues, student activity spaces and meeting rooms.

The project will result in five new entry gates, 13 elevators, 66 more concession points of sale and 270 restroom fixtures.

Auburn's last project at Jordan-Hare was the completion of a $25.7 million video board in the same end zone before the 2025 season.