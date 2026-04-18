Alberto Mendoza establishes himself as QB1 for Georgia Tech

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ATLANTA -- Alberto Mendoza has used spring practice to establish himself as the favorite to start at quarterback for Georgia Tech following his transfer from Indiana.

"Alberto is the guy," coach Brent Key said when asked about the Yellow Jackets' quarterback room after Saturday's spring game.

Mendoza was named offensive captain for the spring game, and he didn't disappoint, completing 12 of 16 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown.

"Obviously, he still has to compete and still has to win the job, but he's done nothing to disappoint me and think that's not going to be the case," Key told Georgia Tech's radio network during the spring game.

Grady Adamson, also competing to replace dual-threat star Haynes King, completed 8 of 11 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown and also ran for a score.

Mendoza announced his decision to transfer less than 24 hours after winning a national title at Indiana, where he was the backup for his older brother, Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in next week's NFL draft.

Running back Justice Haynes is also among Georgia Tech's class of 19 players added through the transfer portal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.