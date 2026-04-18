Skydiver rescued after crashing into Virginia Tech scoreboard

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- A skydiver crashed into the Lane Stadium scoreboard before Virginia Tech's first spring football game under new coach James Franklin on Saturday.

Virginia Tech officials said on X that the skydiver "was safely secured and is currently stable" following rescue efforts. The incident caused the start of the spring game to be delayed for over an hour.

The name of the skydiver wasn't released.

"Our primary focus remains on their well-being," Virginia Tech officials said in a statement. "We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders, event staff, and medical personnel for their swift, coordinated and professional response."

Harrowing moment before #Hokies' spring game as a skydiver gets stuck on the video board. He appears OK, and crane has emerged to rescue. pic.twitter.com/T9r3KHsPZf — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) April 18, 2026

Video footage showed the skydiver's parachute landing between the "C" and the "H" on the Virginia Tech lettering on top of the scoreboard.

The skydiver dropped a huge American flag and a smaller parachute into the stands while he was stuck hanging there for approximately 20 minutes before first responders rescued him.

The Blacksburg Fire Department didn't immediately respond to a voicemail seeking details on the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.