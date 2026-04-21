Ashton Daniels named starting quarterback for Florida State

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Ashton Daniels was officially named the Florida State starting quarterback Tuesday, after a competition with Kevin Sperry this spring.

Daniels, a transfer from Auburn, arrived in January with the expectation that he would ultimately start, but Sperry pushed him over 15 practices this spring. When the Seminoles wrapped up practice last week, coach Mike Norvell said he was not ready yet to name a starter.

All indications pointed to Daniels winning the job, based on both his previous starting experience and the way he played in their last spring scrimmage.

"I've really been pleased with what he's shown, being able to live in the pocket and delivering the ball," Norvell said of Daniels last week. "I think he's shown growth through the spring on the vertical shots, and he hit a couple [in] the scrimmage the other day that were right where they needed to be. I mean, huge plays that supported big drives."

Florida State is looking for consistency at the quarterback position after transfers DJ Uiagalelei (2024) and Tommy Castellanos (2025) each struggled in their respective seasons as starters.

Daniels began his career at Stanford, where he started for two seasons before going to Auburn last season. In his four-year career, Daniels has played in 37 career games with 23 starts, throwing for 4,783 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 1,397 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.