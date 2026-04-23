Indiana's Curt Cignetti lands in Bobblehead Hall of Fame

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Following Indiana football's unprecedented 16-0 national championship season, coach Curt Cignetti has already won his way into a Hall of Fame: the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, that is.

"It's pretty simple," his talking bobblehead says. "I win. Google me."

Cignetti's talking championship bobblehead plays the audio from his now-viral National Signing Day news conference on Dec. 23, 2023, when he was asked how he sells the vision of his culture to recruits. Now, his officially licensed bobblehead is for sale ahead of the Hoosiers' spring game, and Cignetti is donating the proceeds to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health.

The special-edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of Indiana University Bloomington, and in conjunction with Cignetti.

Cignetti is in rare company, as audio is used in less than 1% of the bobbleheads that are produced, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar told ESPN.

The @BobbleheadHall latest @CCignettiIU is as unique as the man himself. Less than 1% of these are made with audio. And Cig is donating his proceeds to a local children's hospital. Press ▶️ ... pic.twitter.com/bH76mbsHTH — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) April 23, 2026

"We're excited to unveil the championship edition of the wildly popular Curt Cignetti talking bobblehead after the first edition sold out in record time last year," Sklar said. "Coach Cignetti's 'Google me' quote was a viral hit among Hoosiers fans and college football fans alike. Indiana's success since the arrival of Coach Cignetti has been one of college football's greatest stories, and this bobblehead is sure to be a must-have for Hoosiers fans everywhere following Indiana's remarkable championship season."

The new bobblehead joins several previously released officially licensed bobbleheads featuring Cignetti, Hoosier the Bison and projected No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza, which were produced in commemoration of IU's first national title.

Standing behind a podium on a red base bearing his name, the Cignetti bobblehead appears to be at a news conference, speaking into a microphone and delivering his soundbite. Indiana's "CFP champions" logo is featured on the front of the podium and the back of the base. The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.

A native of Pittsburgh, the 64-year-old Cignetti was named head coach at Indiana on Nov. 30, 2023. In Cignetti's debut year guiding the Hoosiers in 2024, IU went on a 10-0 run to start the season, winning 11 games for the first time and earning a top-five ranking and a CFP berth. Prior to the 2024 campaign, only one Indiana team (1967) had even gone 8-0 to start the season.

Cignetti is the only college football coach to start a season 10-0 with two different teams (JMU in 2023 and IU in 2024 and 2025).

Need more info? Google him.